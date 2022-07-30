Recent Post
- ‘A really stupid idea’: Carville criticizes Yang’s new political party
- Video appears to show Chinese rocket debris burning up in atmosphere
- SC candidate says America is ruled by ‘geriatric oligarchy’
- ‘It’s a sick game’: Professor argues social media is undermining democracy
- Winning $1.34 billion Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois
46 comments
I’m not one to judge here, but damn….always some wild looking cats showing up
That’s pretty close to Taiwan, just saying.
Do yourself a favor look at a map.
Last fight https://youtu.be/u244gu7o5ys
You should ask for refund from your school… especially the. geography class..
Actually it is near Malaysia since my sister actually saw it. They initially thought it was a meteor.
I bet flat-earthers are having a hard time with this.
Zontar here.. Yes. Believe the Speaking Human. Rocket debris. Not Zontarian invasion fleet. Thank you. We come in peace 🕊️… Tuesday.
0:37 thats the dude on Independance Day in the area 51 bunker.
Brent Spiner, I know!! Freaky isn’t it?
Last fight https://youtu.be/u244gu7o5ys
😂
💀💀
Professor Oakum?
Or was it an 👽 👾 🛸
LOL 🤣
Not as spectacular?
“Spectacular footage shows a SpaceX rocket breaking up in Earth’s atmosphere over Mexico, five years after it first launched an Echostar satellite into space”
Just admit that your final stage Chinese rocket is not working properly. 😂
@Funigazz It’s the first stage that’s falling back to earth as it finished it mission and was discarded. Guess you don’t even have an idea what working properly means.
@Zsari Maxim its doesnt matter what stage is it. Uncontrolled descend is failure as simple as that.
@Funigazz It’s never designed to have a controlled reentry in the first place, as with most discarded rockets.
@Zsari Maxim so they intentionaly did it like that? Now thats a crime.
On 27 February 1933, as the campaign moved into its final, frantic days, the Reichstag, the German Parliament building, was set on fire and burnt down. An atmosphere of panic and terror followed the event.
This continued when a young Dutch communist, Van der Lubbe was arrested for the crime.
The Nazi Party used the atmosphere of panic to their advantage, encouraging anti-communism. Göring declared that the communists had planned a national uprising to overthrow the Weimar Republic. This hysteria helped to turn the public against the communists, one of the Nazis main opponents, and 4000 people were imprisoned.
When China’s🇨🇳 space station is mentioned, people think of
*- an 22-ton uncontrolled rocket about to fall onto their head.*
It was reckless in China’s 🇨🇳 part to allow its Long March rocket’s entire 22-ton main-core stage to return to Earth *uncontrollably.*
Um.. Skylab hit us but that wasn’t China 🇦🇺
In 2020, a Chinese🇨🇳 Long March 5B rocket fell on Ivory Coast, *on roofs* of houses on the West African country.
Um.. the US Skylab hit us 🇦🇺
It’s sound was like heavy thunder and shake homes…
We had huge chunk of debris in space all weekend our rotation would take us thru, about Three clusters
1 No Data Stored Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
You had me running for my life once you said the rocket is made by the Chinese government.
Run run far
Um.. Skylab hit us
@The Diner “Give another 30 years.”
Another 30 years and the west will be driving EV’s to space.
Yeah… because the U.S. would never put something up in space that people need to worry about.
@Daniel Drader not without bringing it back down. Maybe like 50 years ago we had fault satellites but it’s handled these days
we should talk…lol We are the largest contributor to space junk
People said its exploded like thunder before hitting the ground. All citizen around Sarawak has witness the situation last night. Some even though it was a meteor and make a wish 😅
Speaking if debris….
Great overview. Things I had been wondering.
1 Kristin B Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Once had a pair of nail clippers that broke after minimum use, couldn’t say for certain the clippers were made in China but there is a chance they may have been. Had a few tote bags, the handle broke, busted from the bag and for certain the tote bags said on the tag, ‘made in China’, totes didn’t make it more than a year of use. Albeit China makes a lot of stuff and has a high population of people, the quality to quantity ration holds sometimes the stuff is good, decent and sometimes the rockets fail.
1 Christina Lynn Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
It was first spotted above Kuching city and was visible all the way to Bintulu which is 350km away. My home city of Miri was also in the path but I wasn’t outside to notice it. It went viral within half an hour when people posted sightings of ‘meteors’.
Also, ‘Sarah Whack’ hahaha.
1 Aqim Julayhi Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer