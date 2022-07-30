46 comments

    4. Actually it is near Malaysia since my sister actually saw it. They initially thought it was a meteor.

  3. Zontar here.. Yes. Believe the Speaking Human. Rocket debris. Not Zontarian invasion fleet. Thank you. We come in peace 🕊️… Tuesday.

  7. Not as spectacular?
    “Spectacular footage shows a SpaceX rocket breaking up in Earth’s atmosphere over Mexico, five years after it first launched an Echostar satellite into space”

    2. @Funigazz It’s the first stage that’s falling back to earth as it finished it mission and was discarded. Guess you don’t even have an idea what working properly means.

    3. @Zsari Maxim its doesnt matter what stage is it. Uncontrolled descend is failure as simple as that.

    4. @Funigazz It’s never designed to have a controlled reentry in the first place, as with most discarded rockets.

  9. When China’s🇨🇳 space station is mentioned, people think of
    *- an 22-ton uncontrolled rocket about to fall onto their head.*

  10. It was reckless in China’s 🇨🇳 part to allow its Long March rocket’s entire 22-ton main-core stage to return to Earth *uncontrollably.*

  11. In 2020, a Chinese🇨🇳 Long March 5B rocket fell on Ivory Coast, *on roofs* of houses on the West African country.

  13. We had huge chunk of debris in space all weekend our rotation would take us thru, about Three clusters

    3. @The Diner “Give another 30 years.”
      Another 30 years and the west will be driving EV’s to space.

    5. @Daniel Drader not without bringing it back down. Maybe like 50 years ago we had fault satellites but it’s handled these days

  16. People said its exploded like thunder before hitting the ground. All citizen around Sarawak has witness the situation last night. Some even though it was a meteor and make a wish 😅

  19. Once had a pair of nail clippers that broke after minimum use, couldn’t say for certain the clippers were made in China but there is a chance they may have been. Had a few tote bags, the handle broke, busted from the bag and for certain the tote bags said on the tag, ‘made in China’, totes didn’t make it more than a year of use. Albeit China makes a lot of stuff and has a high population of people, the quality to quantity ration holds sometimes the stuff is good, decent and sometimes the rockets fail.

  20. It was first spotted above Kuching city and was visible all the way to Bintulu which is 350km away. My home city of Miri was also in the path but I wasn’t outside to notice it. It went viral within half an hour when people posted sightings of ‘meteors’.

    Also, ‘Sarah Whack’ hahaha.

