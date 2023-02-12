39 comments

  1. Dont react to surprised when they talk about the dutch mate, powerhouse for centuries and u can barely see it on the map

    Reply

  5. With all of the Russians bombings ,it’s heartwarming to see school is still being held.
    It’s impossible to break these people’s will to overcome overall.❤️💌

    Reply

    1. @Pokey 
      Well some state media Russian propaganda channels are calling for nukes to the US and UK.
      But we all know that won’t happen. Putin is not ready to die in a nuclear blast. Lol.

      Reply

  6. Greetings from the U.K. Here in Europe we really appreciate the support from our friends in the USA. Last century it was Hitler, this century it is Putin. It is an embarrassment to us that yet again we have let evil become the ascendant, but your help is amazing! Slava Ukraine!

    Reply

    3. @BcA – Biciclind cu Axel lol yeah as Russia destroys the US vassal puppet state Ukraine. Ukraine already lost and is a failed state. The only reason the US proxy war continues is because Zelenski wants to keep milking the west for more money that he can steal and pocket along with the US/MIC. It’s now just a money scam, Ukraine is done.
      You might want to you tube Zelenski selling Ukraine to Blackrock and other US industries. Zelenski is liquidating what’s left of Ukraine’s resources and assets

      Reply

    4. @Izevbizua trustine The combined GDP of the Normal Civilized World siding with Ukraine espousing representative democracy is almost 60% of the world’s GDP.
      The rest are ruled by klepto and plutocrats, juntas and scoundrels that rob their gullible serfs while preaching the mantras of “anti-colonialism” and “traditional values.”

      Reply

  7. I pray for Ukraine every night! Huge respect for the teacher trying to educate in a bomb shelter!! What bravery shown by her & her students!! Putin thought a peace loving nation was an easy target!! Boy, was he wrong!! Slava, Ukraine!!

    Reply

    3. @William Russell 
      We won all battlefield engagements in Afghanistan.
      Meanwhile Afghanistan is a shithole country.
      Lmao.

      Reply

    4. Me too. I pray that they’ll be exposed of hiding the Clintons and Biden bio weapons labs, when the Russian defeat them.

      Reply

    1. Me too. I pray that they’ll be exposed of hiding the Clintons and Biden bio weapons labs, when the Russian defeat them.

      Reply

  14. Lord save ukrain peoples glory to ukrain🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤❤❤🇵🇭

    Reply

  17. True leaders live in the hearts of their people.
    Great leaders reign for the good of their people.
    There is no definition yet for the leader who bring destruction to the world AND to his own people, simultaneously.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.