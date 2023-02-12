Recent Post
- Pentagon: US jet shot down high-altitude object near Lake Huron
- SE Cupp warns Trump could use presidential campaign as ‘shield’
- China zeroes in on ‘near space’ as potential next battlefield in modern warfare
- Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers taking Russian prisoners
- GOP senator asked if he supports Rick Scott’s plan for Social Security. Hear his response
39 comments
Dont react to surprised when they talk about the dutch mate, powerhouse for centuries and u can barely see it on the map
Stay strong Ukraine! You guys are amazing!!
Lucky RuZZians. They escaped HIMARS, Excalibur, etc.
Nice the see David moving up in the ranks and making the most of it. Keep it up – and stay safe, brother!
Lets Be Honest We All Remember This Record:-
https://youtu.be/q4dM7tie-U8
With all of the Russians bombings ,it’s heartwarming to see school is still being held.
It’s impossible to break these people’s will to overcome overall.❤️💌
@Pokey
Well some state media Russian propaganda channels are calling for nukes to the US and UK.
But we all know that won’t happen. Putin is not ready to die in a nuclear blast. Lol.
@club4ghz You play an awful lot of computer games don’t you ? Living in a fantasy world too ?
@club4ghz spreading fake news? How much did Russia paid you to be a propagandist?
@club4ghz Ya..if Putin got the balls to press the Red Button, btw most Russians don’t want that
THATS WHAT COWARDS WILL DOO…THEIR TIME IS GONNA COME..N NO WORLD SORROW!!
Greetings from the U.K. Here in Europe we really appreciate the support from our friends in the USA. Last century it was Hitler, this century it is Putin. It is an embarrassment to us that yet again we have let evil become the ascendant, but your help is amazing! Slava Ukraine!
Ztroll alert! Putin whistles, puppies waggin those propaganda tales come runnin!! Woof!
@Bad_Dog ignore him, he’s a troll, true Americans support our allies!
@BcA – Biciclind cu Axel lol yeah as Russia destroys the US vassal puppet state Ukraine. Ukraine already lost and is a failed state. The only reason the US proxy war continues is because Zelenski wants to keep milking the west for more money that he can steal and pocket along with the US/MIC. It’s now just a money scam, Ukraine is done.
You might want to you tube Zelenski selling Ukraine to Blackrock and other US industries. Zelenski is liquidating what’s left of Ukraine’s resources and assets
@Izevbizua trustine The combined GDP of the Normal Civilized World siding with Ukraine espousing representative democracy is almost 60% of the world’s GDP.
The rest are ruled by klepto and plutocrats, juntas and scoundrels that rob their gullible serfs while preaching the mantras of “anti-colonialism” and “traditional values.”
@Izevbizua trustine USA will Never go Down! Russia & China still aren’t as Dominate as Top Dog America!
I pray for Ukraine every night! Huge respect for the teacher trying to educate in a bomb shelter!! What bravery shown by her & her students!! Putin thought a peace loving nation was an easy target!! Boy, was he wrong!! Slava, Ukraine!!
@RaL0981- FTC << moron
@liberal halfbreeds That’s yourself 🙂
@William Russell
We won all battlefield engagements in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile Afghanistan is a shithole country.
Lmao.
Me too. I pray that they’ll be exposed of hiding the Clintons and Biden bio weapons labs, when the Russian defeat them.
@William Russell Afganastand wasn’t illegally annexed by America!!
777s, HIMARS, Excalibur are really killing a lot of Russians lol 😂
нехай Бог буде з вами всіма!!
Here is the recommended clip that say it :https://youtu.be/KkDUGYRQtDI
🙏🏽
Slava Ukraine
Someone needs to have the balls to give Ukraine jets !!!!!!
Total victory to Ukraine , we will celebrate christmas in Crimea
Glory to Ukraine 💪 You will be victorious! 🇺🇦💙💛🌻✨
🇺🇲❤️🇺🇦
Me too. I pray that they’ll be exposed of hiding the Clintons and Biden bio weapons labs, when the Russian defeat them.
Lord save ukrain peoples glory to ukrain🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤❤❤🇵🇭
God Bless Ukraine !!!
Here is the recommended clip that say it :https://youtu.be/KkDUGYRQtDI
Stay strong, Ukraine!!! 💙 💛
Here is the recommended clip that say it :https://youtu.be/KkDUGYRQtDI
True leaders live in the hearts of their people.
Great leaders reign for the good of their people.
There is no definition yet for the leader who bring destruction to the world AND to his own people, simultaneously.
Madness… pure inhumanity going on in the world… it’s sickening !!
🙏God bless Ukraine.