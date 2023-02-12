Recent Post
- Pentagon: US jet shot down high-altitude object near Lake Huron
- SE Cupp warns Trump could use presidential campaign as ‘shield’
- China zeroes in on ‘near space’ as potential next battlefield in modern warfare
- Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers taking Russian prisoners
- GOP senator asked if he supports Rick Scott’s plan for Social Security. Hear his response
47 comments
Why is the U.S worried? Dont we have a 60 yr headstart advance? Didnt we go to the moon over 60 yrs ago? Lol.
There’s a lot going on here that we will never be privy to.
@Forgotten World Why is Canada not giving a damn about the US, why is patriotic Canada going to help patriotic Americans? Everyone takes care of their country, if US patriots don’t care about other countries, why would other countries care about what happens in the US.
Privy to what ??…BS UFO’s ? lol.
and must say, right after the supposed CHINESE SPY BALLOON ?? how convenient and clever. Perfect timing for the PENTAGON to milk us TAX PAYERS for millions more ? well, we gave them 22 million just a few years ago, im sure its time to ask for more lol.
@A7A3L R5M The US is constantly helping countries all around the world what are you talking about Canada does nothing.
The Chinese spy balloons in Europe apparently were used for short burst communication relay. Hundreds of spies have already been arrested.
Why is all this war talk in the news I don’t wanna see a major conflict in my lifetime why can’t everyone live in peace this so messed up god be with us all😔
FDT AND SHOUT OUT TO ASHLI BOBBITT WHO WAS PUT DOWN 14 DAYS BEFORE GOD MADE JOE BIDEN PRESIDENT TILL
JANUARY 20, 2025
#TAKECARE
It’s been part of life, my friend. 😔
@Tiago Michel it will be annihilation for everyone
@Canary Tiger Both usa and China unfortunately
because they wanna you forget all other mass they cannot fix.
We’ll have to wait for forensics and investigation but the latest objects/balloons if they are using steath/radar dispersing materials would signal that China is doing penetration tests into N. America to see if and how far they can get before detection/interception. Legally it would also indicate “intent” to perform military/ELINT activities over us as there is no reason to use stealth technology in a weather balloon. If fact to do so makes it more of a hazard to airtrafic, usually radar reflectors like on ships/boats are used to make them better detectable not less. The latest smaller objects described as cylindrical, grey/silver and about the size of a car were also described by the pilot as seeming to “interfer with his sensors” meaning he probably couldn’t get a proper strong radar lock on target. Sure sounds like stealth materials to me.
@ID Yourself for crimes of humanity💀 this guy talking to a bot 😂😂😂
China will produce a fake prophet using their technology. He will be from Israel and from the line of David, but on the maternal side. The antichrist. The chaining in the pit is a global embargo.
The prophecies is the reason why I believe in the book and in the great God Jehovah or YHWH. Ancient man was incapable of writing this alone.
WOKE SUPERBOWL HALFTIME SHOW WITH MOSTLY DEMOCRAT FOOTBALL PLAYERS
DONALD TRUMPS LOADED DIAPER AT THE WOKE SUPERBOWL HALFTIME SHOW WITH MOSTLY DEMOCRAT FOOTBALL PLAYERS
By the way: The oldest existing aircraft (at least in the western world) is a French spy balloon from 1794. It is shown in Vienna’s museum of military history.
Finally It Is Here The Clip You All Wanted:-
https://youtu.be/BAKS9xNh9Y0
Yeah but the first one was made in China in the 1V century AC
How if cameras didn’t exist until 1835
imagine what would happen if countries focused on resolving poverty, hunger, the drug war, education and health instead of who can win the next world. I don’t understand this rush to destroy each other rather than help each other. Amazing stupidity that will bring no benefit to anyone as no one wins….
I like the way you think but … sadly… Utopia and the Federation of Planets does not yet exist… And we may actually succeed at destroying ourselves without some sort of Divine Intervention… As for me ??? I have no regrets if… I am taken out in the first wave of the attack… Because Scotty won’t be able to Beam Me Up from the Shitstorm that is about to take place
Its call Sinophobia.
I couldn’t agree with you more. We could have spent all that money on helping humanity and Earth to survive. 😒
Took that analyst less than three days to come up with that doomsday scenario.
The evidence was out since it over flew the US during the Trump administration.
Here is the recommended clip that say it :https://youtu.be/KkDUGYRQtDI
“Near space”
🙄
Once again the Chinese achieve something the US did decades ago.
(Slow clap…👏)
We’ll need a Blofeld device in near space to sweep up and capture dangerous warfare.
One thing the U.S. can do to help detect balloons is employ all citizens with the use of hot lines to call if balloons are seen. They are definitely visible from the ground….I actually saw one myself over my middle Georgia town two weeks ago, probably the same one that was spotted in central America.
When I lived near Denver you could see balloons every sunday morning, over Chatfield dam.
Here is the recommended clip that say it :https://youtu.be/KkDUGYRQtDI
@لوسيندا احمد no. stop spamming.
There’s no way that we shot down for those and don’t know what it is yet😂
“China wants to nominate it”. I think she means dominate it.
Representatives of each nation meets in near space to see which can make the most balloon animals. The winner gets tariff free, vehicle exports.
“We have the best intelegence organizations in the world”
It seems to comport with their concept of “unrestricted warfare”.
It can only be a transmitter from my experience in telecommunications. It works like an antenna for nearby satellite(s) that can actually control the object. I believe it works like a drone with controls through any range of satellites. Perhaps it is time for me to get out of retirement and help the US military with these emerging technologies.
Sign me up I’ll come to work for you.
My God Bless All U.S.A. Military. Amen.
Remember when everyone laughed at Trump for creating space force ? Looks like he was right again…😂🇺🇸
Meanwhile we have a space force literally the highest and most important battle field
What happens if dozens of these show up in the coming days?