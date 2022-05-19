Recent Post
65 comments
Thank you for the fact based report with no sensationalizing of what is a horrific invasion against Ukraine.
@Bird 🇺🇦 Brain
It’s a Russian troll bot.
@Ryan Davis And an odious one, to boot!
Birds aren’t real.
@qwertyuiopas Yes, because Ukrainian hotels & beaches will currently be packed with tourists following an invasion of the country, won’t they? Туат…
The US-provoked war to trigger international food and economic crisis : deliberated moves
🟡🟡The Baghuz strike was one of the largest civilian casualty incidents of the war against the Islamic State, but it has never been publicly acknowledged by the U.S. military. The details, reported here for the first time, show that the death toll was almost immediately apparent to military officials. A legal officer flagged the strike as a possible war crime that required an investigation. But at nearly every step, the military made moves that concealed the catastrophic strike. The death toll was downplayed. Reports were delayed, sanitized and classified. United States-led coalition forces bulldozed the blast site. And top leaders were not notified.
The Defense Department’s independent inspector general began an inquiry, but the report containing its findings was stalled and stripped of any mention of the strike.
Glory to Ukraine 🇺🇦
It was nice to talk to you.😀
Thanks for playing Ru. You always lose. Always have. Always will.
Why the US-provoked this war? Why the US did not push fir peace but pushed for war? Have the intentionally arranged this war, food supply crisis?
Lovely hotel in my hometown of Odessa. It is interesting that it was in this hotel and restaurant that russian politicians and journalists who came to Odessa liked to arrange banquets and conferences. But now, according to the Kremlin, this is a “military facility”
@Jayson Pida he’s a payed bot mate give it up
They should give that guy one of those yachts that were seized from Russian oligarchs.
@John Smithe There again perhaps the vessels are being maintained and serviced, ready for a quick sale once the original owners are behind bars?
@Ross Kneebone Who would pay for that? Nobody. Those ships will sit there in the water with zero maintenance probably for years.
@John Smithe 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Trust you not to spot that one!
The money is in Russian bank accounts, held in the Western banking system.
I would suggest no expense is spared what with the cash filtering into the local economies and ending up like a lot of cash, as tax.
Cash gets used again and again, income tax, corporation tax, etc, etc, even fuel duty and green tariff to promote “greenness”.
Those Russian oligarchs had no idea their cash would stimulate local coastal economies.
And let’s not forget private jets that appear not to belong to anyone …
“That’s illegal” I sense you protest.
Governments pass laws as required.
Now that is “proper” money laundering of the proceeds of crime, call it what you will.
Well done the honest governments.
And it takes a government to do it.
And no mistake.
Despicable…
I’m sorry about your hotel Mr. D. It is beautiful still and I hope the Gopniks leave the rest of it alone.
Russian military actions; objectives, and logistics give a whole new meaning to the word Indiscriminate.
@SPECIAL MILITARY OPERATION Are you aware that your comment sounds like an anti Russian joke? Because you don’t intend it that way, it actually is.
@Ilir Llukaci what’s anti Russian in what i said?
@SPECIAL MILITARY OPERATION There you go again man, stop it, I get it, you’re a funny guy, but this is serious.
Nope, still the same definition. Have you tried opening a dictionary? No you haven’t!
Those Russian missiles are dead accurate on civilian targets. The Russians claim that they are using ‘precision guided’ weapons. If that is true, they are either poorly performing, or striking where intended. Which is it, Russia?? You can’t have it both ways.
Is Russia bogged down in Ukraine or about to take over the rest of Europe? Can’t have it both ways. Has Ukraine deemed total war and every able body man now a combatant or are they a civilian only after they get killed? Can’t have it both ways. Is it a school or is it housing military equipment? Can’t have it both ways..
@John
It’s hopeless to hear from them about it..
Seems to me they don’t have any clear answer by themselves..
Very purpose of this aggressive, senseless war is really unknown for them.
The war crimes these Russians have committed are so sickening that it’s hard to believe they are even human for what they have done to innocent people.
@Mixed views not according to Sweeden and Finland. Mater of fact they know Puttin turned crazy man.
Russia sent there submarines recently. Land corridor
@СССР USSR yeah, must be something in schools, hospitals, and train stations with women and children…..DUH
Yeah there is no way this is an accident….this is someone looking at a map, going “I want that place to explode” and pushing a button to designate the hotel as a Target.
Russian cruise missiles might not be the best but they sure as heck know enough to avoid anything but their target
It was nice to talk to you.😀
Slava Ukraini!
Glory to Ukraine. My heart is breaking for the peaceful people of Ukraine.
the world sees putins armies actions
@Dave haaaa ok. So they haven’t been at war for the last 8 years?
@Misternevermiss Well… After Russia attacked in 2014, what did you expect exactly?
This is not just any “beach hotel”!
This is Grand Petine at Odessa. Odessa, as a remarkable port city with more than 500 years old culture heritage deserved more respect rather than just being called as “a merely beach” place without a name..
Come on CNN, make a proper headline!
@lulu in hollywood Baghdad is 2700 years old. Aram (Syria), 3200. Etc.
@Andrew Breeze 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
@Andrew Breeze Do you know why Ukraine is so named? It is so named because it was on the edge of the border (from the edge). Russian example The outskirts of the earth (the Russian Empire) Originally the territory of Ukraine in area was like Crimea now. The rest of the territories were donated by the Russian Tsars
I knew a fella from Dublin who worked in Odessa but I think he got out long ago. It’s sad seeing it on TV and being in the middle of a war zone… It’s like the Myrtle Beach of Russia to give you some context… Or it WAS…
Myrtle beach? Lol. If you’re white middle class from the south. Try more like Palm Beach or the Hamptons.
If Russia would just hit military targets they could win lol
Targeting civilians is a strong sign of an army that cannot fight effectively against the opponent army. Such failure comes from low trained unmotivated soldiers and/or lower quality equipment than their opponent and/or incompetent command and control in the campaign/battlefield/logistics. Appears Russia suffers from all of these.
@СССР USSR there was something there alright. More Russian incompetence was there 🤦♂️
@Mixed views lol, take your meds, grandpa!
@СССР USSR whatever the russins say the opposite is true…
Crazy. I was just in Odessa last Summer. Can’t believe this is happening there. Wtf?
Wtf? Its russian „mir(peace) ”, they said!!! But it’s fu..king war🙏🇺🇦
Is it a good place where i can enjoy myself?
The hotel owner isnt alone.
Alot of people here in the west thought it was our fault, that Russia invaded, and that we were probably unfair to them. Thats why the sanctions werent so harsh, and thats we did nothing.
But the entirety of Ukraine? Massacering civillians for zero reason? To restore a fictional dream of a previous empire in a ego-trip?
Putin has lost every bit of support he has ever garnered. Every bit of progress he has made in the west. I pray for ukraine.
@Adam Taylor That was honestly insane for alot of people to beleive imo. Even Trump, who was a populist himself, had a hard time beleiving Putin wanted that.
Jesus christ. And I thought the US had a problem with populism.
A lot is two words. You are allowed to try again. Just reading before the “read more” there are more mistakes. If you require assistance you can try kindergarten again.
I guess it’s possible this was a poorly planned strike that put this hotel inadvertently into the path and it got hit by accident, but I suspect the Russians consciously and specifically targeted the hotel. It seems like targeting private property is the only thing they know how to do.
That was a cruise missile. They don’t inadvertently hit targets. It’s not like they have a proximity trigger. They hit, and detonate, precisely where they were intended to hit.
Yeah because war is fought in “war land,” where everything is a military installation. Wake up jack.
Wow, that’s brutal and terrifying. I hope that when this is over, that there will be Russian folks that want to help to rebuild places like this and the relationships that go with them. It’s the Russian government driving this destruction, not the people. Perhaps this is just foolish optimism, but I’m hoping not.
