Recent Post
- Video shows aftermath of extreme turbulence on airplane
- ‘I really did not expect this’: Legal expert reacts to Murdaugh verdict
- South Carolina attorney general speaks after Murdaugh guilty verdict
- See Alex Murdaugh react to verdict in double murder trial
- Growing alarm in Iran after report hundreds of schoolgirls were poisoned
38 comments
OMG 😳! Even slight turbulence gets my heart beating ten times faster! I surely would have blacked out, had I been on this flight!
I am all with you. I always wish, they’d drug me to near death and wake me up after touch down.
Don’t fly in a four seater plane! I did that and that little plane would drop 20 feet down even side ways when go through air pockets. It was pretty scary but the pilot said it was normal flying 🤣 never again I would fly a small plane.
Keep your seatbelt on even if the seatbelt light is off. That’s the most important pro-tip I’ve learned over a lifetime of flying.
And don’t lean your seat back. It annoys the hell out of the person behind you.
@Joan Frellburg And don’t forget road flares! They say 99.999 percent of flights don’t have emergency road flares!
@Ryan Gibson I hate when that happens !✈🔥
I had a wild flight in the 90s. Wicked turbulence! Captain said buckle up immediately it’s going to be rough. Huge stomach in the throat drops. Some in tears..People in every row vomiting. Literally several people laying on the pavement outside of luggage claim after. It was pretty insane! Never did get that 3rd cocktail though. (Higher Ed Spring break trip 🎉)
Well I hope that wasn’t anyone’s 1st flight.
… will either enjoy every flight from now on as piece of cake or never fly again 🤔
I experienced an air pocket drop in Japan Sea three years ago. From 37,000 ft down to 26,000 ft dropped. That was a traumatic experienced for me at that time.
I’d probably be quite terrified too. Luckily I have never experienced anything like that. BTW, do you actually know the reason for the drop? There’s actually no such thing as “air pocket” (although people use that expression often). A passenger airplane flying at 37,000 ft is never far away from stalling, and that’s most likely what happened in your case, telling from the large loss of altitude. Sudden headwind or flying too slowly because of a malfunctioning air speed indicator are examples of what can cause a high-altitude stall.
It must have been, you describe it like you were in ‘nam.
Did you have an altimeter at your seat? How long did it take to drop 11,000 feet?
This is a lie. You have no idea what your altitude change was.
Good to have the What’s My Altitude App.
As a kid I flew Lufthansa into Munich in a snowstorm when the landing was applauded. I didn’t even realize, thank goodness, what skill that took.
@G every German flight is ended by applause, sort of thank you for the pilot and the crew😊
The more we fly, the more our plane routes will be affected. I faced a similar flight when I was coming from Dubai to Dallas
We know what goes on in Dubai lady🤫
The greater the temperature contrast between the equator and the poles, the stronger the jet stream will blow from west to east across the North Atlantic, directing and intensifying storm systems, and it has also been found that at higher altitudes, including the lower part of the stratosphere above the poles, there is a drop in temperatures due to climate change. On the other hand, the upper troposphere above the equator has increasing average temperatures. This means that the temperature contrast increases at those heights. Lower in the troposphere, the opposite occurs – temperature changes weaken the temperature gradient and are expected to slow the jet stream.
That was a rough ride undoubtedly.
This happened to me. Haven’t flown since. 👍🏻
Imagine being in the restroom!
lmao 😂
It’s soo crazy when seeing and hearing stories like these cause I’ve personally flown a huge amount of times and have never experienced anything like the turbulence stories I’ve heard.
Me too! I have flown about 8 times and never experienced anything like this
@Adam Briceland 8 times is barely any experience flying, they’re talking about a type of turbulence that is really rare and not likely to happen to someone who flies very little. I fly a lot and I’ve also never experienced something this extreme that made the inside of the plane look like a tornado went through
@FateAndFurie well 8 different trips from home…nevermind all the layovers and stuff…but yeah i hear what ur saying…no problem!
Doesn’t matter what wide bodied aircraft were in, wether it be 787,747,767,777,A350, A380, A330, or A340. Nor does it matter how far we’ve come in terms of aviation tech radar weather radar, or having experienced pilots, turbulence will never ever be avoided. That is why it is important to wear seat belts at all times. Mother nature has the final say
I flew on a plane only once in my life, and the turbulence that I experienced felt more like a road that had a few pot holes than a roller coaster ride. We were encouraged even after the plane had reach altitude to leave our seat belts on.
The sever turbulence those passengers experienced, is a lot more dangerous than they’re telling. Ask any seasoned flyer.
No, that is not very dangerous. As a seasoned pilot there is very little to no risk. It made a mess of the cabin and a few spilled drinks, but no risk to the aircraft itself. Flying is safe.
The answer to your question is yes. Its the movement of the plane through temperature changes as we experience more dramatic changes this will definitely increase
As I said before somewhere, more turbulent flights will occur because of the rising heat and the characteristic physics of what it does with cold and airflows mixing the 2.
As a result of my meditation- believe it or not- wings of airplanes has to be changed. An accordion rotator type connection to the wing from the passenger barrel.
The design is expensive because it has to default into a locked state as a fail safe but it can be done if the 2 wings are connected in a web of negative tension that increases its bilateral connection.
Oh! Parachutes for commercial airplanes? That should have been done along time ago.
Can I work on some boards of directors or what? I can draw these things to show you.
When you think of how passenger plan lift off and stayed in the mid air to fly……..
Please keep safe all seatbelts in the flight place.🙏🏼❤️
That lightning thing is a myth. I’ve been hit by lightning and have had 5 near misses. Within 25 ft of me. Once with my 2 boys.
That happened to me before. People in the plane as a whole said “whoa!” Was a little startling