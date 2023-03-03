Recent Post
34 comments
The blue lights on the car & the bogus badge stuff will get you.
Hung jury ha! He was guilty from the get go
It’s known when juries come back so quickly most of the time it’s going to be guilty plea
You mean guilty verdict. A plea is when a defendant agrees with some charges and avoids trial.
He didn’t even look at his last remaining son, Buster. 😪 THAT, says ALOT!
@Peter Nyström
He’s certainly not a child for sure. Wasn’t his friend the one found dead in the middle of the road? Who knows which member of the family killed the housekeeper. Just evil.
@Cindy Hurzeler It sounds like Buster killed that dude and the family/Alex covered it up.
If the jury was hung that quickly the judge would have sent them back to deliberate further.
Do you know what a hung jury is? That is a jury who is inconclusive on their verdict. No one cares how long a guilty or innocent verdict takes, or doesn’t take, to come out. That just means there was enough evidence to do so.
For a judge to accept an inconclusive verdict, they have to have spent a reasonable enough time deliberating and come with the conclusion that a unanimous decision inst possible. A hung jury is a last resort. If at all possible, there should always be either a guilty or innocent verdict, as long as there’s evidence to support so. A hung jury is reserved for situations such as when there’s lack of evidence to fully support a claim.
Time only matters when everyone doesn’t agree. No judge wants to just claim a hung jury unless absolutely necessary. A hung jury will lead to no justice and drug out proceedings
Mr. Nettles has an exceptional reputation. However, I disagree with his assessment or prediction that a hung jury was likely. I believe the lead prosecutor passionately and convincingly argued the specific evidence that led to the guilty verdict. So called “experts” on virtually all media agreed with Nettles and thought the defense had raised reasonable doubt. I thought that was possible, but felt the prosecution hammered out a detailed case using digital evidence to establish facts that the defendant had repeatedly denied. Alex had no choice but to take the stand and try to explain why he lied about being with Maggie and Paul at the kennel mere minutes before they were killed. The prosecutor destroyed his credibility case by case with his stealing millions from clients. Alex stole hundreds of thousands on top of the firm’s fee from a woman who had lost her daughter. That he could look her in the eye and tell her what he gave her was all she got for her loss while secretly stealing hundreds of thousands from her – that absolutely did it for me. The details and relentless pursuit by the prosecutor gave me confidence that a reasonable jury would find him guilty. The state’s case was more than sufficient to prove his guilt. The prosecution and investigators have been unjustly criticized on social media. In the end, they did an excellent job (even though some cross examinations were like law student quality). Kudos to them. South Carolina found justice for Maggie and Paul.
Absolutely
Very well put and absolutely spot on.
Funny, my grandmother’s maiden name was Nettles and she was from Hampton, SC. I wonder if this guy is my kin?
I’m with you.
the financial crimes dont prove the M.
I love how she subtly drug it out.
@Jacob Reisser “drug” used in this way is colloquial in parts of the U.S.
@KathyNJ Yes, I know.
@Jacob Reisser Because there aren’t different dialects in England…
@Jacob ReisserYou used a preposition at the end of a sentence. Your move, England.
I feel bad but I laughed at this clown all during this trial. I mean you can’t make this up.
Contrarian at work here. Well done
This human has no emotions anymore. That is how he did all this. Then to put everyone through this trial shows his apathy, no care at all about anyone other than himself. He is a horrible human who should never be free. Drug addiction is no excuse. He chose to take those pills. He had everything but it was not enough. That is his personality his responsibility. His family trauma of entitlement to deal with not others to suffer for. That is our duty as humane human beings to take care of our own. He planned it out. he had enough sense to do that then he had sense to stop it and go to rehab but he CHOSE to kill everyone who loved him.
I can’t understand how anyone could have failed to factor in the mentality of the people in this area when it came to this guilty sociopath. It’s more than just law when it’s in the hands of the jury. They did the right thing.
Could you explain more about people in that area, do you mean they do not value life?
@Rypted No, quite the opposite. It’s the poverty to rich ratio to start. The Murdough family had a legal strangle hold on this area for 100 years. Too much history of them not using it ethically. They behaved as if they could get away with anything and they did. Look into the clients he stole money from. I honestly believe the majority of the population in that area, which is not wealthy, finally had an opportunity to stop this family’s legacy. Look into the juror that was removed at the last minute. Locals inferred off camera she was leaning towards not guilty. Her ex-husband turned her in. She’s interviewed by the same SLED agent who showed up at the scene of the murder and testified at trial. Go watch the body camera footage from the first cops on scene. You can hear them say do you know what family this is? Too much bad blood between locals and this family for too long. There’s alot uploaded from locals that should be watched. Look at what is not just mainstream media. Watch this https://www.youtube.com/live/3o-fOWjoaAY?feature=share. Pay attention to where the guests are from and what the psychologist says. I’m not from there but I worked as a paralegal for close to 40 years. Go local to understand more.
I must be an expert in law too. Because I knew the jury would use common sense.
Great verdict great to see high level society received the law like the poor. FINALLY!!!???
An end to the terror reign of grandpa, great grandpa, father and both wicked sons. They were never respected rather feared.
Why would they ever think it was going to be not guilty!?! #Bafoons
Killing your wife was one thing but killing your son because he happened to be there – evil !
It’s written all over his face.
He knew he was caught and convicted.
Talking heads ALWAYS get it wrong! He was obviously GUILTY to people with common sense 🙄
Murdaugh the Murdaugher is a convict now!