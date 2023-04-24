31 comments

  5. Meanwhile Disney quickly trying to move the dragon 🐉 off their property so they can say it didn’t happen at Disney 🤣🤣🤣

  15. Walt said straight up you change my park my rides and Splash Mountain and turn them into a cheaper system because you don’t want to pay. Well now your going to pay Iger. Big time.

    Honestly though if Walt was alive Iger would’ve been fired. Chapek wouldve have declined the park. And Splash Mountain would’ve remained.

  16. I’ve never forgiven Disney for the way they butchered Winnie the Pooh, but Desantis’ petty little culture war makes me love them.

  18. My question is how Ron DeSantis will try to spin this for political advantage and blame this on their “woke” culture.

    1. My question is how pedos like you vote for child hair sniffers that take showers with 11 year old girls. And say it’s acceptable behavior to groom children.

