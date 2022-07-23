62 comments

    1. @Jon Dough If Trump had won the 2020 election he and Putin would have been lunching together in Kyiv by summer last year. Ukraine would have been quite “safe” under the thumb of Putin and the Russian military I’ve no doubt. Just like Great Britain would have been “safe” under the thumb of Adolph Hitler in 1941.

  5. I can’t ever get this scene out of my head of Josh Hawley shaking his bony fist and then fleeing like a scared little bully as the rioters descended on the Capitol.

    2. @Silver Maine Coons that was quite a mouthful, but I guess you’re used to that kind of thing

    2. @Flowers inherHair from the very same people he was raising his fist for? What is it – he fears them, or is using them?

  7. Josh hawley’s famous last words do what you want to the woman and children just leave me alone

  10. He must have had a severe cramp in his arm……no fist pump when he’s running for his life….. Chicken s**t!

    2. Tourists can act crazy sometimes, specially if they’re drunk. So, I don’t blame Hawley for running away from them.

    3. @John Rambo They really are not worth responding to.The truth of the original comment triggered him so bad, it probably took him all day to come up with such a weak comeback.

  12. I don’t want anyone to tell me Mike Pence is a hero. He ran away in danger with his family, and still refuses to call out Trump. If another man sent a mob after me and my family, I wouldn’t give a damn about my career. It just shows what kind of man Pence really is. He cares more about his political standing, than his own family.

    1. July 22, 2022 — Looks like Trump/DeSantis ticket for 2024
      Dream Team !!!
      (get ready to weep Libs)

    3. @Eddie Gesch Yet your grammar is very poor, lol. If you’re going to call out spelling, at least be able to write in English properly

  13. The clip of Hawley scampering off is going to follow him around for the rest of his life 🤣

  15. “It’s no longer a question of if the Former American President is a Traitor, but rather if Republican voters are still Americans.”

    2. @Paul Bearer – why was Stalin the better choice? The Soviet Union was already engaged in a full scale war with Germany. Germany was the aggressor who had invadef many US allies in Europe. Germany declared war on the USA following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

      Learn some history. I can’t believe you asked that question.

    3. Exactly. Its a damn shame Liz’s job is in jeopardy because she dared tell the truth. This Nov will define the republican party forever should the Trump loons win.

  17. Who ever stands against Hawley in his next election should show him running away with a sound track of a chicken clucking in panic.

  19. Brave Sir Josh Hawley ran away.
    Bravely ran away away.
    When danger reared it’s ugly head,
    He bravely turned his tail and fled.
    Yes, brave Sir Josh turned about
    And gallantly he chickened out.
    Swiftly taking to his feet,
    He beat a very brave retreat.
    Bravest of the brave, Sir Josh Hawley!

