Recent Post
- Viral video of man spraying homeless woman sparks outrage
- CNN presidential historian reacts to Biden administration’s handling of classified documents
- Hear the details of a new UFO report released by US government
- Elvis biographer reveals what Lisa Marie Presley told her during interviews
- Ex-CIA official reacts to Putin getting angry with his own official
85 comments
This man has a smile on his face! WTF really.
@Dan Stanley
It’s water…IN THE MIDDLE OF WINTER in San Francisco. Think she has a spare set of clothes that didn’t get doused?
How about refurbishing chrches into housing?
Do the superstitious really need a building for their silliness?
@dozzer009 So. It’s warmer there than it is in Michigan where I live
Even if we give housing to street homeless, they will simply destroy it because they are fentanyl addicts. Nowadays, street homeless are addicted to cocktail of synthetic chemicals such as fentanyl, sedative benzo, horse tranquilizer, elephant tranquilizer, rat poison, P2P based meth, wasp dope, nitazenes chemicals, etc. Synthetic drugs are now hundreds of times stronger and more destructive than just 10 years ago, and addicts are quickly damaged mentally and physically beyond the point of repair. They smoke fentanyl pills all day long so many times. It’s an extreme addiction with extreme anxieties and pain. Street addicts gradually destroy everything around themselves.
@StLMoWeathershare No, assault is what she’s been doing to his customers, cursing and throwing crap at them.
I’m sure you have enough money to help this woman. do something kind rather than being mean.
Even if we give housing to street homeless, they will simply destroy it because they are fentanyl addicts. Nowadays, street homeless are addicted to cocktail of synthetic chemicals such as fentanyl, sedative benzo, horse tranquilizer, elephant tranquilizer, rat poison, P2P based meth, wasp dope, nitazenes chemicals, etc. Synthetic drugs are now hundreds of times stronger and more destructive than just 10 years ago, and addicts are quickly damaged mentally and physically beyond the point of repair. They smoke fentanyl pills all day long so many times. It’s an extreme addiction with extreme anxieties and pain. Street addicts gradually destroy everything around themselves.
The most offensive point thing is the casual dismissive body language and posture of the guy spraying hee
sign of mental illness also is it catching?
@E M its called being a narcissistic sociopath, they take pleasure in others pain
@E M who wouldn’t? A city that fails to protect its taxpayers, allow drug addicts all over the place
Boohoo. What’s your call to action to fix getting homeless away from a law-abiding citizen making a living in America. Get off your pedestal.
We’re you expecting him to sugar coat it?
As a formerly homeless woman (purely financial) it happens all the time. Especially law enforcement! Not everyone is on drugs or mentally dysfunctional.
Even if we give housing to street homeless, they will simply destroy it because they are fentanyl addicts. Nowadays, street homeless are addicted to cocktail of synthetic chemicals such as fentanyl, sedative benzo, horse tranquilizer, elephant tranquilizer, rat poison, P2P based meth, wasp dope, nitazenes chemicals, etc. Synthetic drugs are now hundreds of times stronger and more destructive than just 10 years ago, and addicts are quickly damaged mentally and physically beyond the point of repair. They smoke fentanyl pills all day long so many times. It’s an extreme addiction with extreme anxieties and pain. Street addicts gradually destroy everything around themselves.
@☁POPULATION-_-420🌿 you came out of one so watch your mouth and have some respect
@d m you forget the biggest problem in our country which is greed and abuse of power. Blame those with power and prestige who actually have a hand in shaping our communities, not those that fall victim to it. Rental prices and requirements are ridiculous. How do we justify people getting rich off cunning schemes? They exploit human needs and resources. It’s vile
The majority of homeless is on drugs and those who aren’t are not will 2 relocate or even attempt to move to a places with more social service because the dealer live near by.
Word
It’s crazy rich folks don’t want to do anything to help the homeless they just want them to disappear. Then they’ll turn around and give money to a politician, who will make life harder for poor people which makes more homeless people. 🤦🏾♀️
@AwakeInAnacortes Not everybody has to be rich but hard work can keep you from being homeless.
@Gary M So, talking the talk, but not actually walking the talk – typical of the superstitious.
@Gary M Jesus would be so disappointed.
@dan dansen I’m an atheist, dumbass
Even when rich people and businesses donate money to good causes, it still shouldn’t be up to the less than 1% to decide the distribution of wealth
I live in SF and it is very sad to see so many homeless on the street! This is happening everywhere in this country and using water hose on a person like he’s Bull Conor is not humane, it’s vile!
Hope you’re not a democrat.
I live in the country. No neighbors. Small towns are 10 miles one way and 15 the other. I have seen homeless people pushing carts in the middle of winter. I would say we have a problem.
It’s not happening around the country, only city’s who won’t do anything about it
Take them into your house and let them live with you… It will help his business from going down into the dumps and she will have a home…
After experiecneing homeless for a short while so far , its heartbreaking to witness how some people get treated out here. Not having a home doesnt mean youre no longer a human being wtf
@Bruce LeeJESUS CHRIST DIED ON THE CROSS FOR OUR SINS AND HE WAS BURIED AND HE ROSE AGAIN ON THE THIRD DAY THE BIBLE 1ST CORINTHIANS CHAPTER 15 VERSES 1 THROUGH 4 AND JOHN CHAPTER 3 VERSES 16 THROUGH 21 AND THEN PLEASE RE-READ 1ST CORINTHIANS CHAPTER 15 ALL OF THE VERSES THE BIBLE
(ONLY BY FAITH IN JESUS CHRIST)
LEADS TO SALVATION AND ETERNAL LIFE WITH GOD IN HEAVEN WHEN YOU DIE
(REJECTING) JESUS CHRIST AS LORD AND SAVIOR WILL LEAD TO HELL FOR ALL ETERNITY
@Mark CruzJESUS CHRIST DIED ON THE CROSS FOR OUR SINS AND HE WAS BURIED AND HE ROSE AGAIN ON THE THIRD DAY THE BIBLE 1ST CORINTHIANS CHAPTER 15 VERSES 1 THROUGH 4 AND JOHN CHAPTER 3 VERSES 16 THROUGH 21 AND THEN PLEASE RE-READ 1ST CORINTHIANS CHAPTER 15 ALL OF THE VERSES THE BIBLE
(ONLY BY FAITH IN JESUS CHRIST)
LEADS TO SALVATION AND ETERNAL LIFE WITH GOD IN HEAVEN WHEN YOU DIE
(REJECTING) JESUS CHRIST AS LORD AND SAVIOR WILL LEAD TO HELL FOR ALL ETERNITY
@Michelle I’m not religious take this elsewhere
Take them into your house. Shes bad for business and he may have a family to support. Sorry but if comes down to my daughter or this woman, I pick my kid every time.
@Michelle Amen!
His casual pose while spraying her says everything about his concern about her.
@QN …entertainment 🙄
Can you even imagine the stench coming from her once the water diluted the built up urine and built up dirt .
Even if we give housing to street homeless, they will simply destroy it because they are fentanyl addicts. Nowadays, street homeless are addicted to cocktail of synthetic chemicals such as fentanyl, sedative benzo, horse tranquilizer, elephant tranquilizer, rat poison, P2P based meth, wasp dope, nitazenes chemicals, etc. Synthetic drugs are now hundreds of times stronger and more destructive than just 10 years ago, and addicts are quickly damaged mentally and physically beyond the point of repair. They smoke fentanyl pills all day long so many times. It’s an extreme addiction with extreme anxieties and pain. Street addicts gradually destroy everything around themselves.
Why couldn’t he do one little squirt at her feet out of the hose? He had every intent of harming her by spraying that rough cold spray all over her chest and face for so long.
@E M Union station in Washington DC was turned into a fantastic train station with many high end stores . The homeless took over in a matter of months the place is empty and drugs / crime is rampant . They cleared the homeless out when Biden gave a speech there . They cleared the homeless OUT so Biden could give a speech , Come on man ,give the humanitarian nonsense a break .
Perhaps it may have been a better solution to take a bucket of ice cold water down to city hall and wake some people up to the problem rather than hosing down the victim. We do that so readily because we are face to face with these unfortunate people while the people in power hide themselves away. Often too, we also tie the hands of those who want to help behind their backs with rules that diminish to what extent they can help the victims. Reality is reality whether we want to face it or not.
We need to help these people who are unable to help themselves and, unfortunately, it sometimes means helping them again their will. Freedom and responsibility are the opposite sides of the same coin and, if you are not able to take responsibility, then your freedom must also be diminished in order to help you. Gee, I wonder if that axiom is vulnerable to abuse? Ya, I know.
Even if we give housing to street homeless, they will simply destroy it because they are fentanyl addicts. Nowadays, street homeless are addicted to cocktail of synthetic chemicals such as fentanyl, sedative benzo, horse tranquilizer, elephant tranquilizer, rat poison, P2P based meth, wasp dope, nitazenes chemicals, etc. Synthetic drugs are now hundreds of times stronger and more destructive than just 10 years ago, and addicts are quickly damaged mentally and physically beyond the point of repair. They smoke fentanyl pills all day long so many times. It’s an extreme addiction with extreme anxieties and pain. Street addicts gradually destroy everything around themselves.
The victim was the one doing the hosing. Laws about vagrancy have to be restored.
This is 100% assault, and you can clearly see his “intent” in the smirk on his face and laid back stance, what a reprehensible human being!
Not nice, but not assault.
Assault is a physical use of force against someone which causes injury. There was no physical injury.
You could make a case if he was using a pressure washer or a firehose, but it was a simple gardenhose.
Also, causing emotional upset is not assault, but it might qualify for harassment. By the same token though, the woman screaming obscenities and blocking the path to his property would definitely qualify for harassment.
I blame the city. Everyone has a breaking point.
@Documentaries by category So why is spitting considered assault then?
Also what about the damages to her clothes or the possibility of getting ill?
@Mr. Mackey
What a wonderful sick in the head, perverted sense of humor you have there slick.
You trying being a small business operator and having homeless people scare your business away, sorry kids were gonna have skip a meal tonight.
She was assaulting passer-bys, and the cops did nothing about it. She should have been arrested, then he wouldn’t have had to take matters into his own hands. There is a social contract with the police, they deal with criminals, including the criminally insane, and we don’t act like vigilantes. By not removing this insane, abusive pest, who was assaulting his would-be customers, the police abrogated that compact.
It’s his demeanor that’s troubling. He shows about as much emotion and someone watering their lawn.
that’s the part i like
@Patrick Henri
yes it’s fantastic
@MidNiteR32 demeaning someone like that is not okay. I wonder how you would feel if I spit in your face. I mean it’s just water, and I’m disease free. We can go as far as to say urine is clean. Do we really want to start rationalizing behavior or can we have the heart to call things for what they are?
Why don’t you go get that homeless person off the street
@Patrick Henri good
Omg how incredibly heartbreaking 💔 no homeless person should be hosed ever! Ban this shop and never shop there! This store should be closed! Please give us a follow up to this story. Once again folks have to STOP being rude, mean, to people less fortunate. Thank god for the camera person who filmed this. I guarantee this wasn’t his first time hosing someone.
I keep wondering when this “Homeless” crisis will be properly named. My guess is it is somewhere between 80 and 90% a DRUG crisis. We have a drug crisis in America mostly in our Democrat run major cities. SF, NY, Philly, Chicago, Portland, shall I go on. When you open up our southern boarder and allow tons of fentanyl to pour in guess what this is what you get. We are loosing between 150 to 200 young (20-40) people EVERY day to overdosing. That is a record number. Thanks Joe …… see you at the polls.
Even if we give housing to street homeless, they will simply destroy it because they are fentanyl addicts. Nowadays, street homeless are addicted to cocktail of synthetic chemicals such as fentanyl, sedative benzo, horse tranquilizer, elephant tranquilizer, rat poison, P2P based meth, wasp dope, nitazenes chemicals, etc. Synthetic drugs are now hundreds of times stronger and more destructive than just 10 years ago, and addicts are quickly damaged mentally and physically beyond the point of repair. They smoke fentanyl pills all day long so many times. It’s an extreme addiction with extreme anxieties and pain. Street addicts gradually destroy everything around themselves.
No. Give him a Go Fund me so he can stay in bussiness even longer.
@patr70 nobody cares about high end art. What a waste of space, time, and resources
“I’m so sorry that someone videotaped my repulsive actions, and would plea with people to continue lining my pockets with cash regardless.” -Business Owner
The man is trying to run a business. The city needs to relocate these people. California is a garbage state, the Democrats ruined it. They ruin everything they touch.
Even if we give housing to street homeless, they will simply destroy it because they are fentanyl addicts. Nowadays, street homeless are addicted to cocktail of synthetic chemicals such as fentanyl, sedative benzo, horse tranquilizer, elephant tranquilizer, rat poison, P2P based meth, wasp dope, nitazenes chemicals, etc. Synthetic drugs are now hundreds of times stronger and more destructive than just 10 years ago, and addicts are quickly damaged mentally and physically beyond the point of repair. They smoke fentanyl pills all day long so many times. It’s an extreme addiction with extreme anxieties and pain. Street addicts gradually destroy everything around themselves.
I’m pretty sure he’s just giving the homeless dirtbag a needed shower
@Zennbubba It’s funny how you paint Red states as some sort of Utopia.
Where’s this guy’s business? I’d love to stop in and buy some stuff from him!!!
It’s the way he’s standing there doing it to her that’s wrong. He seems satisfied, and that’s pathetic.
Unfortunately, a lot of the homeless do have mental health issues and this is what happens when they once lived in an ‘institution’ where they got help but were pushed out….onto the streets. Our provincial government did that to the centres we had that housed those with issues, they were of the opinion that they had family, who could look after them or the patient themself would be sure to take their meds.it’s such a tough situation and finding everyone to agree on a solution. 😢
….thank Reagan.
Even if we give housing to street homeless, they will simply destroy it because they are fentanyl addicts. Nowadays, street homeless are addicted to cocktail of synthetic chemicals such as fentanyl, sedative benzo, horse tranquilizer, elephant tranquilizer, rat poison, P2P based meth, wasp dope, nitazenes chemicals, etc. Synthetic drugs are now hundreds of times stronger and more destructive than just 10 years ago, and addicts are quickly damaged mentally and physically beyond the point of repair. They smoke fentanyl pills all day long so many times. It’s an extreme addiction with extreme anxieties and pain. Street addicts gradually destroy everything around themselves. Second hand fentanyl smoke can easily kill innocent bystanders.
@sharon trujillo 7793 sadly it’s true. Deinstitutionalization was and is the biggest driver of health disparities for the mentally ill
@sharon trujillo 7793 What does Reagan have to do with Canada. Did you notice the OC said “provincial government did that to centres”? Clearly, she’s Canadian.
As long as she doesn’t hurt or threaten to hurt herself or someone else she has the right to refuse medication, be crazy and be there on that sidewalk ( exist ) and nobody can tell her she has do anything
Being soaked with water can be deadly in the winter.
I heard about this news a day or so ago, and just watched this video now. I hardly have words to describe how I feel about what the store owner did to this helpless (granted, even disturbed) homeless person. It’s despicable, and he should be ashamed of himself! I hope someday the tables are completely turned on this store owner, and he then feels what it’s like to be treated like an animal.
I would be appalled if he did this to an animal also. It’s so incredibly sad.
Government at every level has failed to address the homeless problem. In the absence of coordinated government action, its only a matter of time before people in many places begin to take action to rid their neighborhoods of the homeless, and it won’t be pretty.
WHAT SHOULD HE DO? She wont leave and they called the cops a number of times. She shouting out swear words. Take her into your house if you have no problem. Shes bad for business and he should not have to suffer because you wont take her in…
I would bet the tables have already turned on him. IMHO, who TF would want to patronize his place of business after seeing this?
This man in particular and also many others can definitely help the homeless out of their abundance. This is horrible, demeaning, and insulting to treat another individual like this.
Why should he? They should get jobs like everybody else.
That’s got to be one of the most disgusting, reprehensible actions I’ve seen aimed at a vulnerable, mentally ill, homeless person. She has nothing so, just for a start, how does she get dry. Governments everywhere have to do something about the level of homelessness everywhere. 😞