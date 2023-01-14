Recent Post
63 comments
I’m still more curious as to why the intel community didn’t try to get these “classified documents” for more than 6 years. Just saying.
@JoAnn Johnson joanna go make me supper.!!!
@JoAnn Johnson it must not be difficult to brainwash you. 😂
@JoAnn Johnson what TV station is the reality show/news on? I would like to know where you get your information
@JoAnn Johnson LOL. Conspiracy theorist..
Selective coincidental “inter filing”? Coincidentally put into a folder marked “Personal”? On Wednesday, I passed a guy whose presence at that spot was a 1-in-a-trillion coincidence. Second 1-in-a-trillion in 6 months. If I were to have pointed this out and demanded to know why he were there, it would be “off to the funny farm” for me. Is this really how we want “explanations” to be taught by anyone, especially historians?
The public’s not confused Joe Biden’s got to go
So… your saying there is zero chain of custody for top secret documents… must not be that important?
Most likely🤡 President Biden was set up by a Chinese double agent spy.
Another batch found. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FN8AiKk_5pI
Regardless of who you hate, don’t we need to get a handle on our national archives? Do they even know what else is out there and who has it?
How quickly our liberals seek solutions when the head dingdong is involved.
@YONDU the funniest part is, they claim to be “progressive”, yet they vote for an even older white guy who has served 50+ years in government. “We hate the establishment, but we vote for the establishment”. No wonder the left can’t figure out if they’re male or female 🤣
No. They have no idea what is missing.
@Carl Beane Back to your safe space, little one.
How is there not a rigorous inventory of ALL top secret documents, and why would anyone have them in their personal possession? If you check out a book at the library they know you have it and they know if it wasn’t returned when it was supposed to be. Makes no sense at all.
@Snoop Dogg Nothing, except your own integrity.
@Trev X Yet somehow, Biden’s Think tank had no problem with funding at all after $58 million in Chinese donations. Hmmmmm
This is all very sloppy and most likely potentially dangerous. Is there no record of what is removed?
@citypop ‘They do have very strict rules and protocols but the problem is having the money and means to surgically enforce it. At the same time, they kind of did enforce it when they told Trump’s people they had documents they were not authorized to keep, and initiated government means to retrieve and log them.’
Oh get out of here. They conveniently knew what President Trump had but not what Bidumb (a former VP) had (for over 4 years); yeah, right. Presidents and archivists negotiate (via the PRA negotiation process ) over months and months what the archivists can keep; archivists don’t automatically get to take whatever they want from former presidents. And it wasn’t even the archivists’ idea to illegally involve the corrupt thuggish FBI; the idea and order came from Bidumb himself ( who stole documents as a VP and was already being investigated for it) to illegally involve the corrupt thuggish FBI. There are no criminal statutes associated with the PRA; yet the crypt-keeper (Bidumb) illegally ordered the corrupt thuggish FBI to raid MAL and illegally interfere with the negotiation process between the archivists and President Trump.
You people will go through great lengths to defend Bidumb’s criminal behaviors and they are still finding classified documents in his possession after all of these months of ‘investigating’ Bidumb’s actions.
Jesus.. So they don’t even know what highly classified materials are missing. My local library is better organized than the National Archives and the White House. They at least stamp your book when you check it out and know when it’s late. There’s got to be a better system than this.
Trump does it = Trumps fault.
Biden does it 3 times, national archives fault!
just ask joe biden what he took and why
I hope you said the same thing during trump
@Stan Alinta Trump, Biden, Clinton. No one should be taking classified documents home after they are not in office. No one in office should even have those documents at home or on a server or whatever unless it is necessary for their jobs.
She clearly tries to direct him to say it wasn’t his fault, for him just to deny and say it was. This kind of news is just entertaining to non Americans haha.
@ericalars Blue Anon tin foil hat wearing conspiracy theorist.
CNN is claiming they try to be more of a centrist news organization… They have a lot of work to do
🇨🇳Bye Bye Joey!🇨🇳
@Slack they planted the corvette there! 😂
All American news has heavy bias, its laughable really. Fox, CNN, MSNBC,CNBC literally, all of them have some sort of reason not to tell the truth. So don’t just agree with me because you hate CNN. Imagine a news station that tried to he honest and apologised if it got something wrong and revist news stories to see the outcomes. Maybe in my dreams.
I’d expect there to be another batch of documents hidden in the ice cream cooler.
Shout out to Corn Pop and Feng Feng for seeing the docs while guarding the vette.🎉🎉🎊🎊🎆🎆🎄.
Shout out to Jared on his score of selling Israel’s secrets for 2 bil.
@richardluce775 shout out to dems for alienating black communities and refusing to allow us to prosper in any way. Thanks for the hard-core drugs tho 🤦🏾♂️
@Richard Luce Proof? Are you trying to deflect from Biden’s crimes? Everything you clowns on the left have tried, hasn’t worked. That’s because, they’re the ones actually doing the crimes they accuse others of doing! HYPOCRITES!! 🤡🤡🤡🤡
That CNN lady was getting all tangled up in knots with her twisted logic and efforts to cover for Biden but their expert wasn’t haven’t any of it 😂, no doubt he will not be asked back.
The twisted logic seems to be on YOUR part, she asked him to help her out and give the facts of the matter, she didn’t try to cover anything up, unlike FAUX News! Saying that the Archives are underfunded isn’t a slam against Biden, and neither was anything else he said!
This twist up the Libs..they cant take it….
You should watch her interview with the late Joan Rivers. This lady is a clasless act
That’s the problem. Doesn’t matter what party you are, you need to be held accountable.
How much prison time is Biden and the Democrats facing? Democracy is definitely at risk under the Democrats.
I gave this outlet an interview in 1984 when it was a trusted news outlet. They were very gracious and did a good job to present the story as it was. There was no agenda. Just the news. My how times have changed.
When CNN started, it was an amazing thing. 24 hour news coverage. I (we) tuned to it to find out what was happening in real time and we could count on it to update us on what was happening in the world. It was the only source on the planet that let us put our hands on the pulse of real time breaking news. Reporters went out, collected stories (like mine) and shared it with the world today. No spin. Just reporting. It was fresh, it was relevant to the moment and IMO, it was honest.
@super duper I just did.
@George Tuider I get most of my information on youtube and fact check everything. I subscribe to various legitimate channels, I believe. I agree, Shame about Newspapers, I used to love to read the paper.
@super duper are you stalking me? 😳
It should terrify the public how the media treats this like its hardly news worthy vs. How Trump was treated. It’s plain to see how powerful the Democrats intanglement with unelected bureaucrats and media goes. RULES FOR THEE BUT NOT FOR ME!
They keep finding more everyday…. looks like he took them, seriously.
Seems that way. He was a shady VP, so this isn’t really surprising
Thank you Tim for explaining how backlogged the archives are. As a former archivist I know it is a hands on labor extensive endeavor to process materials. If they are still working on 1970s materials, prior to bar coding and electronic storage, it is no wonder these things happen.
I knew could would be someone else’s fault.
There’s no way it could be Biden’s fault for leaving classified papers in the garage next to the corvette.
Sarcasm.
We all miss Trump now more than ever. America is less safe than ever under this Democrat rule. How many more classified documents are laying around and or given to China by Democrats? So many questions the world has.
“They found my garage remote!! Como’n man!! You know the thing!!” President Brandon
WHEN YOU LET THE MEDIA DECIDE GUILT….
He has classified documents in an office ,a garage and another room in his house in a different state ,can anyone say for sure that he doesn’t have documents in others place
The question isn’t just about the handling, it’s also why did Biden even have any classified at all?
He’s got the documents next to the only vet he cares about.