69 comments
*This is actually much more interesting than any current political story.*
@Zach Hib no it hasn’t , it’s been proven in the same way as Jesus h Christ has been proven . People still refer to it as theories…and some even still call it , conspiracy theories
@David Bullis Don’t take the mark that will be required of everyone in the world to take in order to buy or sell anything including food. And when millions disappear they will probably say it’s a mass alien abduction when it’s actually the rapture. Aliens = fallen angels/demons.
Revelation 14:11 KJV And the smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever: and they have no rest day nor night, who worship the beast and his image, and whosoever receiveth the mark of his name.
@Jeremy DeCaro hahahaha
I dunno – the sighting ofTrump’s tax returns was interesting – and even more far-fetched than the sighting of a flying saucer!
Exactly
Yeah, aliens take a look at us humans and are like Nope..
They simply drop by to probe the occasional hick
or asking them selves ” I wonder if they taste good?”
@Aj naw, one look at the Trumpers, and they like: “aw HELL naw!”
it ain’t aliens. it’s just us from the future, riding around in time capsules, witnessing history unfold
@HMX Falcon I like that hypothesis
In all seriousness,
If they’re smart enough to fly here they’re smart enough to look at us and fly away.
How do you expect us to get along with intelligent life from another world when we can’t even get along with ourselves?! It won’t take long until we screw the relationship up and they vaporize us with their advanced weapons!😏😅
Naw, more likely one country will attempt to make a secret pact to get an edge on other countries and then use the alien tech to bully everyone else into doing whatever they want.
i think they will treat us the way the romans treated the gauls, or the european settlers treated the natives. pick sides, give them tech to dominate the others, use their leverage to extract resources, and then discard or eradicate the survivors.
@Michael Finnigan if you think the gauls and natives lived peaceful lives before that you don’t know much about them.
@Canadian Beef i know they didn’t, that’s why the more advanced civilizations were able to take advantage of them. just as any more advanced civilization would do to us, using our pre-existing divisions.
The government knows what this is, the only way I’ll vote for a republican is if they release more videos and say what it is
These reporters can’t seem to say “extra terrestrial” without holding back a grin.
@Mr Blonde I trust aliens more than the government.
With the volumes of hoaxes and loonies throughout the years, it’s hard not to grin.
Aliens = Fallen Angels/demons. Repent and believe in Jesus. John 3:16 KJV – For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
Luke 13:3 KJV – I tell you nay: but except ye repent, ye shall all likewise perish.
2 Corinthians 5:17 KJV – Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.
Because they know it very likely is
I take it as a grin of uneasiness.
Those aliens have a lot of nerve littering our sky with their plastic bags like that.
It could seriously confuse someone.
Well now we know what’s really causing climate change….
Many years as kids, some friends and I launched about 10 little glowing hot air balloons (clear plastic bags powered by firelighters) and made the news with 100s of people reporting a swam of UFOs. Apparently a couple even had greys looking in their windows. Lucky we didn’t start a fire somewhere though.
😄
@Liam Gross people like you make the world fun and exciting.
And littering our Mexico as well
I think it is very insulting to birds to be calling them “airborne clutter” and besides, how anyone could report them for being alike to unidentified flying objects is totally absurd. If a person can’t possibly identify a bird when they see one they need to get better spectacles and stop making ridiculous claims about bug eyed extra terrestrial visitors with strange flappy wings flying over their rooftops to the authorities.
@John Smithe remember the “rods” phenomenon people started catching when home video cameras first came out.
@Mr Blonde Many years ago my mother watched a hovering flying saucer in the middle of a large town in England with hundreds of people in the street below including a few policemen. It hovered a few hundred feet above a large store for quiet a few minutes before accelerating at breakneck speed into the distance. There was no logical explanation for it.
My mother was not someone who ever lied or exaggerated about anything let alone an event as astonishing as that.
there are lots of under educated people or very educated but only in narrow kinds of information.
there’s also sky effects like during sunset or sunrise objects like birds will glow at the right altitude its really does look amazing.
and unless you know about these effect most people with think UFOs, then you have the massive problem of click bait
where people fake events or blow things way out of proportion for views and ego ect con men everywhere now not just in the media, religion and books
@OG Sky Watch Hundreds of people staring at a phenomena they had never ever witnessed before in their lives which was just a hundred or so feet away from them is beyond explanation.This “thing” according to my mother sped off at a speed infinitely faster than any known bird or aircraft, was larger than any known bird or aircraft and was very definitely very solid and not a diaphanous cloud caught glowing in the sunlight.
@Limey Which year and town was this?
They should stop with the foolish smiles and take this seriously, they are doing the entire world a grave injustice as well, as presenting themselves and their network as a joke and it is insult in the millions who have witnessed and had their lives changed for ever….
I’m one of those people and agree with you
this is the only news we want to hear. because it changes every
Great…the moment she said “or are they aliens” Trump supporters immediately screamed “secure the border.!”
What does Trump have to do with the topic?
i’d say this is a good step to avoiding a 99 luftballoons situation.
We have been hearing this exact report for 50 years
75 years, to be more accurate. It’s truly remarkable.
Only this time they admitted the phenomenon is real. They’re saying they alleged don’t know what a percentage of them are.
The first ODNI report cited Stigma against study of UAP as a primary concern. This indicates, to me, a realization that the government needs more engagement outside of its own limited efforts and… time is an issue. At this point we have two permanent members of the UN Security council actively engaged in UAP studies. Further, AARO stated that it would be working with and encouraging allies to also study UAP…There is urgency in these reports.
Ah! A pleasure to read a comment here from someone who doesn’t sound like they just came out of their cave with a club. Greetings fellow citizen. 😂❤
The Pentagon have been dragging their feet for decades n its obvious why.
The COMETA report released n authored by the French authorities in the late 90s was an attempt to put pressure on the Pentagon to be more honest but to no avail.
Can’t trust a word they say about UFOs now it’s convenient for them to admit they even exist when funding is required for space force.
Wonder why they only focus on “military” encounters with ufos….
@Paige Westerfield lol…. I work directly on this problem and have to know…. I presented to the French UAP research group at CNES in October. NASA also presented. There is growing concern.
One bright day in Boise I (and 5 others) saw a silver jellybean flying across the sky above the clouds. I could clearly see the two fighter jets from a nearby Air Force base following it. They did not look the same. You could clearly see the jellybean shape verses the fighter jet shape. I don’t know what the jellybean shape could be, it wasn’t the teardrop shape of a weather balloon and it was clearly accelerating away from the jets. It did not leave a trail like a incoming piece of space debris or weirdly smooth meteor. It was a beautiful day of deep blue skies and low moving clouds. No rain or lightning, or weird atmospheric anomalies. I did not hear any sonic booms or thunder. Within 2-3 minutes it and the fighter jets were out of sight.
@Dug Up Dandys So you wouldn’t be able to see an object moving at the speed of light.
And, when you got home, your parents took a look at your dilated pupils, and told you to go to your room.
@Chuck m actually what you see (what ive seen) is the orbs Jumping from one location to another i was able to capture this on film
im not a celebrity so no one gives a fk about the photos, but in the photos you see some streaks of light as the jumped,
ive also seen other stuff a massive sliver pinball that blinked out and a being staring at me thought my back window one night,
the Gov/ military knows alot more then they are saying im guessing people cant handle the truth so letting us know more
is going to be a painfully slow prosses unless the alien Probes meta beings clones or whatever want people to see and know more more on mass
It must not have been going very fast if the jets following it didn’t produce any sonic booms.
@Aurtisan Miner Yet, very fast for a weather balloon.
These vehicles are capable of speeds well in excess of any of our aircraft. UAP activity is getting to be a normal thing, almost.
This is why there is no way in h3ll it’s floating plastic bags or drones or anything else they’re trying to push it off on.
We are naive indeed to think that in this vast, vast universe of suns and planets intelligent beings, as defined by humans, only exist on earth!!!
The absence of an explanation means lack of data, not automatically that it cant be explained. Its important to remember that and not jump to outlandish conclusions.
A few nights ago I saw unexplainable movements of a lit object going around some hills and mesas a few miles from me across the canyon. Moved with extreme acceleration and deceleration, vertically and laterally and would then slowly move what appeared to be close to the surface of said hills and mesas. Watched it move around for 10 minutes or so. Waved and yelled “hello”.
I don’t care about the ones you can explain away. I care about the ones you cannot.