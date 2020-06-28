Virginia School Board Votes To Rename Robert E. Lee High School | MSNBC

June 28, 2020

 

Amanda Golden reports from Springfield, Virginia, where the school board has voted to rename Robert E. Lee High School.
Virginia School Board Votes To Rename Robert E. Lee High School | MSNBC

63 Comments on "Virginia School Board Votes To Rename Robert E. Lee High School | MSNBC"

  1. Captain Win | June 28, 2020 at 8:02 PM | Reply

    Well done. It’s way past time to dump the loser confederates.

  2. Captain Win | June 28, 2020 at 8:04 PM | Reply

    This is all happening on Trumps watch. All the southerners who voted him will be crying in their sleep.

    • Arthur Schnapka | June 28, 2020 at 8:24 PM | Reply

      Crying in their leaky trailer homes. Lmao

    • NOT YOU | June 28, 2020 at 8:40 PM | Reply

      This is a very slippery slope……

    • M F Q | June 28, 2020 at 8:54 PM | Reply

      NOT YOU 🤦‍♀️

    • Linda PS | June 28, 2020 at 9:07 PM | Reply

      That’s A Comforting Image, Captain. There Are Many Woke Americans Cry Everyday Knowing this Corrupt, Demonic Impeached Traitor That Is Destroying Our Country And The Lives Of American Citizens, While He Plays Golf, Self Enrich Himself And his Worthless Grifter Spawns Continues To Breath. . Hopefully, they Sleep Longer So they Can Cry Longer. . Words Of Truth to them. . Frankly, My Dears.. We Dont Give A @**.

  3. Robert Evans | June 28, 2020 at 8:04 PM | Reply

    Who would want their school after a loser?

  4. Starr H. | June 28, 2020 at 8:05 PM | Reply

    My old high school🤗! Glad they are changing the name💯

  5. Arthur Schnapka | June 28, 2020 at 8:06 PM | Reply

    They should name a mental institution after Trump.

  6. Phatt Al | June 28, 2020 at 8:10 PM | Reply

    Just don’t name it Trump High. We’ve had enough of high trump – sniff sniff!

    • GolDreadLocks | June 28, 2020 at 8:15 PM | Reply

      Sooo true!!
      Lol!
      Not sorry…..

    • Linda PS | June 28, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

      Lolololol. Heeeheee. It Appears Lately His Nostrils Are Being Worked Overtime. At Some point they gave Up And Let It Drip. 😳😱🤧.

    • Main Hitton | June 28, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

      Hahahahhaha✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿

    • TJ | June 28, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

      list your reasoning……… By not listing what YOU PERCEIVE as lies. How can we possibly correct YOUR ignorance. Please start including them. Along with how YOU Would Of Done It Better.     The only person who is going to decide whether you live or die is YOU. Do something stupid and Karma is going to be your best friend.     DON’T let Your President Trump TELL YOU What To Do, Show him YOU are in charge. TEAR UP, THAT TRUMP CHECK!     What has Your Elected President Trump prevented YOU from accomplishing in YOUR LIFE.  What have the democrats done for you?  Democratic response to the virus. Pelosi ” Impeach 19 ”    $25.000.000 to Kennedy Center.   
                 –  Breaking News  –
      Three New Viruses Discovered
                     TDSCNN
                   TDSMSNBC
                      TDSABC
      Sign of infection is a foot in the mouth.
      No known cure but some relieved can be had by shooting oneself in the foot repeatedly.

    • GolDreadLocks | June 28, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

      @TJ
      You on crack?
      Those 125,000 deaths did not ‘decide’ to die!
      They died at bunker boy’s hand!

  7. Large Marche | June 28, 2020 at 8:10 PM | Reply

    Think about who initially named that school.

  8. GolDreadLocks | June 28, 2020 at 8:13 PM | Reply

    This is THE Beginning of the
    NEW BEGINNING!

  9. Tom Besson | June 28, 2020 at 8:13 PM | Reply

    Yay! Joseph Campbell said, “If you want to change the world, change the metaphor.” Congratulations to the Virginia School Board for changing the metaphor and, thereby, changing the world.

  10. Johnny Sportcoat | June 28, 2020 at 8:15 PM | Reply

    Trump tears are flowing lol 😂

    • CShield | June 28, 2020 at 8:36 PM | Reply

      @The Tweatles Princess Willy, do *YOU* deny you’re homosexual? You’re obsessed with your homosexuality.

    • CShield | June 28, 2020 at 8:45 PM | Reply

      @The Tweatles You can deny it all you want, but you’re still a homosexual. Embrace it, Princess Willy, stop hiding behind three different accounts.

  11. Alexandra McLean | June 28, 2020 at 8:17 PM | Reply

    Trevor Noah told a funny story about a school district that decided to rename everything named after General Lee, but wanted to cut costs replacing the signs, stationary, etc. by renaming them after other people named Lee. Trevor Noah suggested Spike Lee and Stan Lee, which would be awesome. My kid wondered about Bruce Lee, too.

  12. Chris P. Bacon | June 28, 2020 at 8:17 PM | Reply

    I attended Robert E. Lee Elementary, and it was changed a couple of years ago. It didn’t matter then to a grade schooler, but I’m glad now.

    • 24james | June 28, 2020 at 9:24 PM | Reply

      Chris P. Bacon You’re actually making the point that the name does not matter, then or now. 💯😂

    • Chris P. Bacon | June 28, 2020 at 9:30 PM | Reply

      @24james It did matter then, I just didn’t know it. It’s relevant now in light of recent events. I’m proud that it was changed without any social upheaval.

    • Stiglr | June 28, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

      @Chris P. Bacon Of COURSE it mattered. If you’re an impressionable young student at a SCHOOL, from the instant the Civil War comes up in history class, you’ll *begin* to get **some kind** of education (or indoctrination) about what it all meant. And glorifying Lee and the Confederacy should have quite an effect on people of color who go to that school.

      How do you think the young black students and their parents feel about sending their children to a school that honors a man who fought to keep their ancestors in bondage? How do they feel if they understand that the people in authority all around them revere him and all he stood for?

      And it also has an effect on the white students, too: many of them start to get brainwashed with the idea that the Confederate Flag stands for “heritage, and not hate”; which is complete apologist bullsh*t.

  13. goldandrubies | June 28, 2020 at 8:26 PM | Reply

    They might as well change the name of Route 1 (currently Jefferson Davis Hwy)! Glad they are finally taking down honoring confederate traitors. Thanks.

  14. iliana hernandez | June 28, 2020 at 8:26 PM | Reply

    Lee was the losing general
    Why would elevate the loser

  15. Richard MacLean | June 28, 2020 at 8:26 PM | Reply

    Look conservatives… If you want to pray and idolize losers… Put up statues of Judas Iscariot… or Benedict Arnold.

  16. कट्टर हिन्दू | June 28, 2020 at 8:26 PM | Reply

    *Better late than never… Now let’s get Mississippi to dump its bigoted flag*

  17. Arthur Schnapka | June 28, 2020 at 8:26 PM | Reply

    They named a school after Trump: Adderall High.

  18. Ro G | June 28, 2020 at 8:28 PM | Reply

    We don’t have any high schools named after Timothy McVeigh or Benedict Arnold.
    Just sayin….

  19. the tater | June 28, 2020 at 8:48 PM | Reply

    I like it when racist lose, and lose is what they are doing.

  20. john gleason | June 28, 2020 at 9:17 PM | Reply

    If there’s ever going to be serious change in this country, it has to start in our schools.

