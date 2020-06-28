Amanda Golden reports from Springfield, Virginia, where the school board has voted to rename Robert E. Lee High School.
Virginia School Board Votes To Rename Robert E. Lee High School | MSNBC
Well done. It’s way past time to dump the loser confederates.
It’s going to do soooo much to stop racism 😆
Yup racism will disappear over night amazing…..
Gotta start somewhere.
@Shockreaper
It already ended.
It doesn’t even exist anymore thanks to these sheep minded scoundrels’ actions.
@chris mclaughlin People dont even do research on the man. They are very ignorant to actual history and only assume things.
This is all happening on Trumps watch. All the southerners who voted him will be crying in their sleep.
Crying in their leaky trailer homes. Lmao
This is a very slippery slope……
NOT YOU 🤦♀️
That’s A Comforting Image, Captain. There Are Many Woke Americans Cry Everyday Knowing this Corrupt, Demonic Impeached Traitor That Is Destroying Our Country And The Lives Of American Citizens, While He Plays Golf, Self Enrich Himself And his Worthless Grifter Spawns Continues To Breath. . Hopefully, they Sleep Longer So they Can Cry Longer. . Words Of Truth to them. . Frankly, My Dears.. We Dont Give A @**.
Who would want their school after a loser?
Perhaps they would want to name it after #DotardTrump – he is also a loser!
Robert Evans President Teen Mom High School
My old high school🤗! Glad they are changing the name💯
Shuck a long name to, what was the short hand
They should name a mental institution after Trump.
The Tweatles A “right” song from you is like the “smart” person competing at the paint chip eating contest.
@Jason Thompson Paint chips are good but I prefer to eat paste 😃
The Tweatles Far be it from me to stifle your “creativity”.
Rename Covid-19……one guess
Arthur your gonna get in trouble playing with your parents computer.
Just don’t name it Trump High. We’ve had enough of high trump – sniff sniff!
Sooo true!!
Lol!
Not sorry…..
Lolololol. Heeeheee. It Appears Lately His Nostrils Are Being Worked Overtime. At Some point they gave Up And Let It Drip. 😳😱🤧.
Hahahahhaha✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿
list your reasoning……… By not listing what YOU PERCEIVE as lies. How can we possibly correct YOUR ignorance. Please start including them. Along with how YOU Would Of Done It Better. The only person who is going to decide whether you live or die is YOU. Do something stupid and Karma is going to be your best friend. DON’T let Your President Trump TELL YOU What To Do, Show him YOU are in charge. TEAR UP, THAT TRUMP CHECK! What has Your Elected President Trump prevented YOU from accomplishing in YOUR LIFE. What have the democrats done for you? Democratic response to the virus. Pelosi ” Impeach 19 ” $25.000.000 to Kennedy Center.
– Breaking News –
Three New Viruses Discovered
TDSCNN
TDSMSNBC
TDSABC
Sign of infection is a foot in the mouth.
No known cure but some relieved can be had by shooting oneself in the foot repeatedly.
@TJ
You on crack?
Those 125,000 deaths did not ‘decide’ to die!
They died at bunker boy’s hand!
Think about who initially named that school.
This is THE Beginning of the
NEW BEGINNING!
Yay! Joseph Campbell said, “If you want to change the world, change the metaphor.” Congratulations to the Virginia School Board for changing the metaphor and, thereby, changing the world.
I like that. Is there a title of a book that’s in that you could share?
Trump tears are flowing lol 😂
@The Tweatles Princess Willy, do *YOU* deny you’re homosexual? You’re obsessed with your homosexuality.
@The Tweatles You can deny it all you want, but you’re still a homosexual. Embrace it, Princess Willy, stop hiding behind three different accounts.
Trevor Noah told a funny story about a school district that decided to rename everything named after General Lee, but wanted to cut costs replacing the signs, stationary, etc. by renaming them after other people named Lee. Trevor Noah suggested Spike Lee and Stan Lee, which would be awesome. My kid wondered about Bruce Lee, too.
Yes
I love low IQ Liberal comments! 😄 😁 😆👍
I attended Robert E. Lee Elementary, and it was changed a couple of years ago. It didn’t matter then to a grade schooler, but I’m glad now.
Chris P. Bacon You’re actually making the point that the name does not matter, then or now. 💯😂
@24james It did matter then, I just didn’t know it. It’s relevant now in light of recent events. I’m proud that it was changed without any social upheaval.
@Chris P. Bacon Of COURSE it mattered. If you’re an impressionable young student at a SCHOOL, from the instant the Civil War comes up in history class, you’ll *begin* to get **some kind** of education (or indoctrination) about what it all meant. And glorifying Lee and the Confederacy should have quite an effect on people of color who go to that school.
How do you think the young black students and their parents feel about sending their children to a school that honors a man who fought to keep their ancestors in bondage? How do they feel if they understand that the people in authority all around them revere him and all he stood for?
And it also has an effect on the white students, too: many of them start to get brainwashed with the idea that the Confederate Flag stands for “heritage, and not hate”; which is complete apologist bullsh*t.
They might as well change the name of Route 1 (currently Jefferson Davis Hwy)! Glad they are finally taking down honoring confederate traitors. Thanks.
Lee was the losing general
Why would elevate the loser
Simple: because they *still* believe in what he stood for: treason, slavery and subjugation of fellow human beings.
The same thing can be said about liberals, but that’s why MSM exists.
@Shawn Corbin You’re making ZERO logical sense right now, you know that, right?
Look conservatives… If you want to pray and idolize losers… Put up statues of Judas Iscariot… or Benedict Arnold.
*Better late than never… Now let’s get Mississippi to dump its bigoted flag*
Looks like it happened
They just did!
@Linda Stricker
Yes, they had enough votes.
They named a school after Trump: Adderall High.
Perfect and the school colors…….Orange & Purple!
Wow, swing & a miss. It’s sad watching low IQ people trying to be clever.
@24james it’s sad watching no IQ people responding.
We don’t have any high schools named after Timothy McVeigh or Benedict Arnold.
Just sayin….
You know what Trump thinks? Not enough schools named after Adolf Hitler
I attend Joseph Stalin High School… I don’t understand what all the fuss is about…😉
Robert E Lee was a very capable leader. Just a pity he ended up on the wrong side.
So when are they going to rename Yale? Just sayin…
I like it when racist lose, and lose is what they are doing.
If there’s ever going to be serious change in this country, it has to start in our schools.