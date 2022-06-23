Recent Post
71 comments
After looking at this you can see how fragile democracy really is. When the people will not stand up for the law or justice and claim to be a party of law and order you are IN TROUBLE!
@Mike Miller Biden may beat him there. lol
@Pete Davis I support the Purge Amendments.
There’s no way in hell 81 million people voted for this potato in office period
@Pete Davis actually, Jim Jones used a cheaper version of your Kool Aid, but just you would have never thought of looking that up because your crying too much
Ron White said it best – ‘You can’t fix stupid’
@Sole Survivor no. I don’t see anywhere where I bragged about anything. I see you making up a narrative for who knows what reason. Is there something more to this or are you just happy to see yourself participating in something?
@Richard Hardin from the looks of it, neither can Biden!
You watch CNN
There are always idiots out there. How do interviewers always find them!? How can anyone still believe Trump? They just refuse to look at the truth!
@john bower donnie jr is that you jr?
@john bower and…that’s a flat out lie, period. A quick google search would show you that polls that week had one or the other up by at most two points.
They’re after the truth. And the truth is, he’s lied and lied and lied and committed crimes. Deal with it.
@Cryst C O
Yep we can all see you’ve “being away” 😂😂
@mike myers I detect some jealousy.
Kate Uhler:Exactly!!!
There are enough of us with sense to keep him out of office. Trump did this – that’s why the finger. Is pointed so steadfastly at him.
@Lico Orona I’ll never vote blue again
@Lico Orona I’m sure the FBI will step up again and get the Chinese to print whatever it takes.
“There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that ‘my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.”
― Issac Asimov
@Hamish The Mack I know you don’t want accountability, well the American people do. We live in a democracy so nobody is above the law
Those Republicans who watch and still support trump shouldn’t never serve as a juror.
Kinda like… Every one on the jan 6 committee?
Well….that’s not Democracy now is it.
@Mike Miller let’s go Brandon. Just for you sweetheart
@Red Spiral Ray Hmmm….Trump, Trump Trump…You tell me about 100 times
The “Do Your Own Research” crowd really doesn’t like it when people actually do the research
😂😂😂 nailed it. 100%
You should stop watching CNN.
Chih Chang: The problem is that most people who claim to have done the research didn’t understand what they were looking at. Rule #1: Follow the money. Check out who profits before you rely on any source.
Thats what both sides say.
Yes not to watch is like sticking your head into a hole, refusing to see and hear the truth.
It’s kind of like a thirsty man he’s dying of thirst, and the truth is the water that would quench his thirst, so they set the water before him and he refuses to drink go figure
I will forever remember watching those people march and attack the Capitol building after hearing trump telling them he’d march there with them. I knew when I saw the FBI warning about DC on December 29th that this was going to be bad. I know people who went to the rally, I have no idea if they went to the Capitol because I cut them off after seeing the attack. Trump and his cronies knew what they were doing because he was hoping to be able to declare Marshall laws and hold the government hostage. But it didn’t work out that way because pence called in the national guard.
It’s easier to scam someone than it is to convince them they’ve been scammed
@YouDontKnowMe $7 now.
True
“They’re after Trump” Yeah DUHHHHHH he’s the guy who did it 😂
@Charles L Jones nothing will happen because it would’ve already.
@one eyed monster nobody has been convicted.
Main difference between genius and stupidity is that genius has its limits.
I used to try and have some tolerance of ignorant and stupid people, not anymore!
I still do for people who accept that they are stupid but not for stupid people who think they are smart. Ignorance can be fixed but, as they say, you can’t fix stupid.
@stopthecrazyguy true that. I still have lost a lot of empathy for it though.
Trump makes Nixon look like a saint.
He also makes Nixon look thin and smart too.
@ZappaCrappa Hahaha. Yup. But then my dog could win a debate with Trump.
That is the perfect slogan! How true it is..
It’s come down to not only good vs evil, but smart against the stupid.
@K Will Will you kindly remind me who I voted for? 🤮
So dems will lose twice then?
54% Muricans read below 6th grade level
Truth!
Carl Bernstein hit the nail on the head when he said, “Nixon was a criminal president. Donald Trump is the first seditious president.”
why? because you say so?
@E Garza well, they weren’t very effective?
He left out the word ‘moronic’!
So every other politician or president who publicly expressed concern over the legitimacy of an election they were involved in was seditious as well, correct?
Sad really. People wanna believe in something so much, never mind getting to the truth.
@Steven Wiederholt ? Do you trust Donnie? Or your priest? They are both lying to you…
@miapdx Well, the jesusfreaks love him…
You’ll never convince the cult that their dear leader is corrupt, because it would mean they’d have to abandon their entire belief system for 6 years and admit they were conned.
@YouDontKnowMe you of course know that petrol prices are soaring throughout the world? Here in the UK we are paying the equivalent of $10+ for a gallon.
@Ron
It’s very funny that you picked out these two countries that are swimming in oil….
The american Newsweek:
Here’s How U.S. Gas Prices Compare to Other Countries’
BY GIULIA CARBONARO ON 6/09/22 AT 9:48 AM
NEWS GAS PRICES UNITED STATES
The good news first: The U.S. is not the country with the highest gas prices in the world (although at times of crippling, surging inflation, it might feel as if it is).
In fact, the country hovers in the middle of a list comparing gas prices around the world, according to Global Petrol Prices, a website that tracks the retail price of gas across 150 countries.
At $5.037 per gallon (as of June 6), gas is cheaper than in over 90 countries including Norway and China, and more expensive than in over 70 others. Gasoline prices are an unbeatable $0.084 per gallon in Venezuela, the country that boasts the biggest oil reserves in the world.
The Latin American country is followed by Libya ($0.119) and Iran ($0.202).
On the other hand, gas prices are at their highest in Hong Kong, at $11.213 per gallon, followed by Norway ($10.820), Denmark ($10.321) and Finland ($10.125).
@YouDontKnowMe and when gas runs dry, who will you blame and will move on from gas?
“… we love the under-educated…” ~ Trump
For those who don’t know how things work. They are supposed to go after the person who COMMITS a crime. For those of us who live in reality and facts, all roads point right to trump.
Your ” reality and facts ” coming from a CNN viewer doesn’t say much about you 😂😂
Amen!
LMAO “Reality”
@Felwinter ahhh Tucker bought a Parrot 🦜
Our democracy is doomed. When people turn a blind eye to something this egregious just because of party lines, what lengths will they go to in the future.