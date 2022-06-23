Recent Post
Tragic, I hope, and wish the best for the people of The Ukraine.
@Mark M the Ukraine of USA
The best for them will be incorporated by Russia
@CalifornianKing So we should say Netherlands instead of The Netherlands and Czech Republic instead of the Czech Republic? Some goes the United States of America, the United Arab Emirates, The Gambia, the Philippines, the Bahamas, the Sudan…?
@Pubg Mobilekg as it is clear from the Ukraine war, you can have the largest army and land mass and most munitions and still lose to countries whose army is much smaller but using superior weapons
Ukrainians had two options, they could either live on their knees as slaves, or they could fight back. They chose the latter.
Glory to Ukraine!!! 🇺🇦 🇺🇲
@Gav Rawlinson
🤣🤣 China isn’t dumb enough to let Putin get them involved in a war they can’t win. Belarus even pulled their troops out of Ukraine. Russian troops don’t even want to fight in Ukraine anymore.
at the meeting in Ramstein they didn’t decide anything, where was the promised weapon ??☂️☂️☂️☔️☔️☔️
@David J 😂😂😂you know what Russia can or can’t do 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣
@Yakiv Popavich I expect you are talking about the young Russian men buried in Ukraine…..they could have stayed home and lived in Russia…poor misguided people
That poor Ukrainian woman breaks my heart.
@jimmy mcreynolds Hope Trump never returns to the white house and things will be better.
She is actually of Russian decent.
Iraq says hi 🧤
Do the homeless people in America break your heart as well?
We hold Chinese🇨🇳 Xi Jinping accountable for the damages caused by the Russian invasion
because of his *”no limits” support* for Putin.
We have seen what pale faces are like when they are number 1. The Chinese don’t have that history
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
When the war started I would shed tears and felt awful for the women, children and the soldiers
There comes a time when people have to sacrifice greatly like this to survive. All of human history is littered with this very same scenario. There is nothing good or pretty to any of this.
Russian soldiers themselves are shelling temporarily occupied Donetsk in order to stupefy its inhabitants and divert attention from the collapse of Mariupol, Severodonetsk and other cities of Donbass and Lugansk region to blame after Ukrainian soldiers ⛈⛈⛈🌧🌧🌧
This is heartbreaking. Putin cannot remain in power.
Your comment reminded me of sleepy Joe.
Z army is unstoppable!
I’m so sick of that ONE little pathetic sad & vile individual that is Pootin.
Pootin and his delusional whims, causing nothing but suffering and destruction.
And of the fact that there still haven’t been anyone in his inner circle who have grown a backbone and a heart…
That’s not about a single man at all… The WHOLE Russian leadership (military, ministries, parliament, senate, etc.) approves this offensive campaign and is fully involved in organizing and supporting it. A great part of Russian population sincerely supports this war as well.
@vlada Duric Get your facts straight. That’s the total casualty figure including all combatants and suicide bombers. That is all.
@namur 1990 I’m sure his holiness is already on meds. He’s eighty five years old.
@GT500 why don’t you fight for dear Leader then or your liar in chief.
This war makes me sick to my stomach. How one single man can cause this much destruction just because he felt like it. He should’ve been eraticated by now.
⚡The US State Department deceived American mercenaries captured in Ukraine.
Earlier, Washington stated that it was in constant communication with the Russian authorities about its mercenaries being held captive on the territory of Ukraine.
However, according to Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, the diplomatic mission has not received any requests from the US authorities regarding its citizens.
No u and ur policy need to be eraticated , why dont u fight cause this is not Irak,
the usa says they can’t send long-range artillery because they can destroy russian cities, isn’t russia destroying ukrainian cities now??⛄️⛄️☃️☃️☃️
@Andrii Link You should develop your thought and ask yourself why this war has so much support.
SUPPORT UKRAINE IN ANY WAY YOU CAN !!!!
Slava Ukraini ! Heroyam Slava 🇺🇦
No, you guys shouldn’t had threatened Putin/Russia with American nukes. Now pay the price
😂
Let me fart ,is that enough support?
What are we waiting for? Let’s get the heavy artillery to Ukraine, so they can defend themselves , and continue feeding the world. We should all be as bold and brave as the Ukrainians. We would never be a in this predicament if NATO leadership had the courage of president Zelenskyy
@GT500 Not without inflicting a ton of pain and damage to Russia, if Ukraine is gonna fall, they are not going down without hurting Russia badly.
At this point, honestly I feel like i have no sympathy for putin or the russian soldiers who are still willingly participating in this. As for russian civilians, I am neutral, but I feel they have responsibility to put putin in check so he stops this invasion and returns ukraine to its 2014 borders. I just wish putin knew when to admit defeat.
They need much more air cover, those installations could all be picked off like pigeons.
Where are all the drones that Ukraine used so effectively before?
Yeah, we could give them that capability and we should.
@Mark M Maybe you should give homes to all the homeless people and health insurance to all uninsured Americans instead?
Ukraine start hitting the Russian locomotives ..just focus on the engines ..do drones strikes on them
Without the engines they can’t run and Russia is resupplied by rail make the engineers scared to come to Ukraine
keep the holy sanctions in place, it works perfectely !
those who claim the Russian economy is doing well amid the crippling sanctions imposed by the west, they don’t provide solid evidences only a few speculations based on nostalgie leanings to return to former USSR !
Ukraine going to need another fifty billion soon.
What did anybody do to deserve that level of hatred and evil ,how can a soldier sit in an armoured vehicle and shoot a 25 or 30mm canon at 2 elderly people that pulled up at traffic lights and froze when the bmp flew across the road in front of them, the rounds were so powerful they nearly cut the roof off the car .They elderly couple were decapited and killed instantly,i came across that clip 3 months ago from a street cam and i still cant understand how evil that mind was to even consider hurting unarmed elderly people, granted he prob didnt know who was in the car but it doesnt matter , the guy who did that i hope rots in hell, why would a mind think that way and why has no country helped like shoulder to shoulder help not just weapons ,very sad that evil is hitler level
Good, Ukraine supported Israel bombings of palestine, it’sa karma, hope it increases @Scurra
@MultiWTFGamer Invasions take place and the world keeps spinning. But for Ukraine we should stop spinning because they special??
Western nations seeing the preparations for new invasions, have to step up the delivery of promised heavy weapons. This will save Ukrainian lives that are hanging in the balance.
Since 2014, the US has sent BILLIONS of dollars worth of weaponry and ammunitions.
Ukraine needs to confront the West with a fact – either they provide weapons in the necessary amount and as soon as possible, or Ukraine just will make peace with Russia, And let Russian troops come to Central Europe!🌥🌥🌥☁️☁️☁️
This how countries have to fight when their existence is at stake
What a sad world we live in when this is still happening. Hopefully we evolve out of this sort of patheticness soon.
It would help if Russia evolves out of it’s pathetic attempts at land grabs solely because most of their own lands are uninhabitable due to the temperature.
It wont stop anytime soon. There are still many people who blindly follow strongmen like Putin, Trump or Xi Jinping.
Prayers to ukraine 🇺🇦🇺🇦❤
