VP Pence holds press conference with Florida governor to discuss COVID-19 | USA TODAY

Florida added 10,109 cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, a new record and making it the ninth consecutive day that at least 5,000 new cases have been counted, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.
The total number of COVID-19 cases statewide is now 169,106.
The state's total number of cases has nearly tripled since the Phase 2 reopening began on June 5 (61,488). Bars were closed for the second time during the pandemic June 26 to try to limit the spread of the virus.
It is cringing to watch FDA commissioner to praise vice president and governor’s leadership when Florida has reached 10,000 covid19 cases daily.
Pence looks like he is so ready for this term to end. If I was in his shoes, I know I would be.
Dr. Daddy I will check it out! That’s the thing with science, it is ever changing. Also… what’s even more important as well is, when someone is wrong, you don’t take offense when they present data to you. People too often get offended, even when they are wrong, when facts are presented and still try to defend the inaccuracies. In the end, for me, I could careless if I am wrong or right, as long as it leads to success that saves peoples lives. That is all I care about. Leave your ego at the door is what I always say. I will check it out. Have a nice day!
Pence may be more disappointed that Trump is going to make it to November and his chances of ever being president went out the window with the Senate failure to indict Trump. I suspect opportunist Pence had hoped that would have been his chance.
Propaganda won’t fix American junk food crisis that lead to the failure of American collective immunity!
What propaganda are you referring too?
Everyone knows junk food is not good for you, so not sure what propaganda your talking about. That said you can be healthy and still die from COVID. Also, the situation where people are most dying is not due to weak immunity, it is due to the immune system going into overdrive and flooding the lungs with fluid which is why the ventilators are needed. This then leads to stress on the entire body. They are also finding that this virus is also attacking multiple other organs and causing damage. Lastly, our immune systems have no defense against COVID19, unlike other Coronaviruses like the common cold, your body has never seen it before and doesn’t know how to deal with it.
Are you serious? A remarkable job? Our pandemic response is a literal joke to the rest of the world. Look, many states are already starting to run low on testing supplies…How long(at this rate) until the therapeutic drugs start to run out? Then what?💀
@liteshow thank you for bringing that up now go look at what the media was saying about him during march when he finally shut down travel stop it guy. One day it was to soon he is a racist next day he did not shut it down soon enough its all a game with democrats sorry but if you wanna blame someone blame the hospitals for being for not being having the proper equipment to handle a pandemic
Amazing to see Trump supporters come here and claim that suddenly all lives don’t matter. As if the elderly and sick aren’t people with a right to live.
@disturbed3330 blame the hospital? Yes let’s switch blame since we got an incompetent president amirite?
disturbed3330 he didn’t stop travel. We still had citizens returning from China & they didn’t have to quarantine. He finally stopped travel from most of the EU(to little to late) but, no one had to quarantine. I know when Brazil was starting to take of, we didn’t have a travel ban on them. Trump dropped the ball…& as soon as he mentioned the prospect of using disinfectant & UV light, he was done with COVID-19…but, it’s not done with us…& damn the media.
Wow Florida.. This is who you voted in as your Governor? Interesting………………
I’m always amused at how many times these leaders feel the need to praise one another for all the great things they did.
What seems very clear is that they know everything is falling apart from their lack of leadership. This is a cover-up by distraction.
I agree. There is no coming back from death. His pride and ignorance caused high number of cases and deaths. He just ran his rabbit mouth and did nothing but whine, mislead and misinform. Dear officials, you say, ‘you know what governor? Keep your two cents to your damn self and people of Florida vote his @$$ out.’ Then smoothly commence with the press conference to fix what he f’ed up.
Yeah it’s called a circle jerk
Phil Clayton like saying good job to each other in front of US is going to make us say ‘oh ok they MUST be doing a good job because they said it aloud wow what a great team!’ TF?!?
@Randy E Seems like you just contradicted yourself. Yes if thousands of people saw you steal my wallet. I would indeed be justified to go on TV and State the fact that You did indeed steal my wallet.
But I bet you will somehow justify that Mr Trump yet again just 3 days ago said “it’s going to just go away” .
Florida is one of the worse this week 2 days in a row was 10,000. And that’s good?
Florida has 20% of daily US cases (10k/ 50k) … But only 6% of the US population. That can’t be good. 😎😟😩 😓😫🎐
Yep.. I have a friend in the largest hospital in SW Florida and she was just informed that they are going to move her to the pediatric ward to recover from her surgery to make room for more covid-19 patients as their existing Covid ward is now at over capacity. Yes Mr governor and Mr Pence praise one another for preventing all of this..
Anyone cognizant of how far gone the US actually is, should be glad to see the end of something here soon. Though most remain sheerly ignorant.
The governor need to go and donate his soul, cuz he is at fault for Floridians getting sick and dying, but Governor refused to put the people first, he wanted to please The Trump…
Why is it so hard for this Buffon governor to admit that thing are bad and that we need to take a step back until the numbers stabilizes?
You’re not saving lives. You’re saving the profits for trumps cash cow. Nothing more.
@RANDY WASSUM oh please! You’re the wonder cure for life! If you had anything of value to helping others you wouldn’t be talking about it and you wouldn’t be trying to sell it. As for other people, they had illnesses long before you were born. I dont categorize myself as any part of any party. I’m a human being. Its not about government all the time. Its about life. You want to go along with trump fine. But as you spread the virus just because it dont bother you then go to the back of the hospitals as they’re loading up body bags and wonder how many could have been prevented. Defiant little brat. Just like diaper baby tantrum throwing trump. Spoiled rotten bully! Trump said his followers were so stupid that he could say anything and that they were so stupid they’d believe him. He wasn’t kidding. You are stupid.
Think VP, what would your Jesus D0!!!! Stop your lying 🤥, That’s a sin..
“Great leadership”? Look at how advanced nations dealt with this pandemic. Our response has been ridiculous. NO leadership whatsoever.
The Federal Government has failed. I sure hope there will be hearings and accountability.
No the States FAILED when they allowed tens-of-thousands of PROTESTORS to gather… That should have been a crime just like “10+ people in church was a crime..
They failed at something that wasn’t even thier job…
How can you be mad at them? Take “Independence” for yourself america.
When Pence shakes his head no throughout his answers making a positive spin he is lying. His entire life at this point is a nonstop lie. He is among the worst of the evil people in this Trump regime.
Funny how VP gloats about testing while president Bone-Spurs says how his people need to slow down testing!
50,000 new infections per day and Mike Pence says yesterday: “I couldn’t be more proud of our nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.” How this man calls himself a Christian is beyond me. You can follow Trump or you can follow Jesus. You cannot do both.
Imagine how many lives could have been saved if the likes of the gov, pence, and trump acted like men and people of character, instead of morally bankrupt fools unable to face reality.
The vice presidents and Trump are a disgrace and embarrassment we are the laughingstock of the world and how we handled this virus