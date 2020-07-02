VP Pence holds press conference with Florida governor to discuss COVID-19 | USA TODAY

Florida added 10,109 cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, a new record and making it the ninth consecutive day that at least 5,000 new cases have been counted, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.

The total number of COVID-19 cases statewide is now 169,106.

The state's total number of cases has nearly tripled since the Phase 2 reopening began on June 5 (61,488). Bars were closed for the second time during the pandemic June 26 to try to limit the spread of the virus.

