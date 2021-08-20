Vybz Kartel FOX 5 Interview, Reactions | TVJ News – August 19 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
37 comments
Kartel have them head man ..smh
Y’all know he is not guily that why everthing he do they get panic ..bc they all know the story…
@Dimond Murray thank you
Vybz kartel always in the spot light
And I don’t know why. Smh..
Have you stop to notice Kartel do all of this to stay relevant
I’m not sure if that’s a chess move from Addi, Checkers u gone
Steve Bico have to climb hill and cross some Crocodile rivers to bring his evidence to the world.
Suh TVJ wants a piece of the Trending Topic. King Of Dancehall (Vybz Kartel) non other. We have no phones
Dem cah do ntn fi stop the freedom
Tell dem da truth warriordiva blessing up
Dat dem want yes,but poor soul
Gaza gaza gaza…dat a kill dem
Jamaican system is inhumane. people in Jamaica is Big Time sellout. sorry to say I love my people Jamaican. culture bin like that today for me and forget about you forget about you forget about you . sad to say that’s the culture of today of yesterday don’t change as long as it’s didn’t happen to me I don’t care
The system a give kartel a fight bredda
Sym bout probe..go probe theifing ruel reid and him fren dem + d police gal wea trim the people dem daughter..corruption at its best
All criminals belong in prison,all it shouldn’t matter who they are.
them can’t contain who in lock up how will they manage who out a road unknowly waste uno time worry bout Kartel when out a road in deeper danger ….
We need update on the Rasta girl hair cutting
We need update on the ruel Ried case
We need update on the jasmine dean case the DPP dismiss
We need Andrew holness to answer on the 150 million he got from the world bank
So many question but y’all a focus on me DJ kmt
Why u no report it with if your evidence we have a supreme court of
Thanks we need update on rasta girl no joke. An jazmine.. These media love too much sweets.. Soon dem go get rotten teeth
Kartel has no phone in prison
Born fi dis album out now ppl continue to stream to album
so if they went to the prison to get a in person interview from kartel .. wunna really feel they would ah let that happen?
I applaud Kartel, I think we look into the deeper reason for this interview. Look beyond the obvious this interview was done to shed a light on this on his case close to his appeal date. To show how corrupt the prison system is and clearly he wanted a reaction, don’t u think he knew he would get in trouble. Kartel a laugh after Uno headless fowl.
You are smart
Hits on Ppls lives have been from prison for years and nobody do anything but as soon as Kartel do interview everybody woke…Jamaicans lives don’t mean a thing to those in power
Vybz kartel should be able to make calls without restrictions, all over the world
Prisoners can normally make calls only during ‘association’ periods (usually during early evening # world Boss
Where is Jamaica for justice when the 10 year old boy was murdered?, when the 14 years old girl was murdered?, when the 7 months old was shot? Where was Jamaica for justice when the video came out with inmates smoking and drinking Hennessy?
Speak on everything not just on topics that will draw attention to you.
Read this a little louder for them nuh please
Dem cya be found when it comes to dat..but as kartel do smt all security affi be involved
He is on vacation , while the family of Lizard is still grieving, Jamaica is too slack , that’s the main reason why we have so many gun Bwoy and gun Gal who feel like they can kill and get away . DCS acting as if this privilege hasn’t been granted to Kartel from he entered prison , this is a sick country.
Phone interview can jeopardize his appeal