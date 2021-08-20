Vybz Kartel FOX 5 Interview, Reactions | TVJ News - August 19 2021 1

Vybz Kartel FOX 5 Interview, Reactions | TVJ News – August 19 2021

37 comments

 

    1. Steve Bico have to climb hill and cross some Crocodile rivers to bring his evidence to the world.

  4. Suh TVJ wants a piece of the Trending Topic. King Of Dancehall (Vybz Kartel) non other. We have no phones

  5. Jamaican system is inhumane. people in Jamaica is Big Time sellout. sorry to say I love my people Jamaican. culture bin like that today for me and forget about you forget about you forget about you . sad to say that’s the culture of today of yesterday don’t change as long as it’s didn’t happen to me I don’t care

  9. Sym bout probe..go probe theifing ruel reid and him fren dem + d police gal wea trim the people dem daughter..corruption at its best

  10. ,them can’t contain who in lock up how will they manage who out a road unknowly waste uno time worry bout Kartel when out a road in deeper danger ….

  11. We need update on the Rasta girl hair cutting
    We need update on the ruel Ried case
    We need update on the jasmine dean case the DPP dismiss
    We need Andrew holness to answer on the 150 million he got from the world bank
    So many question but y’all a focus on me DJ kmt

    2. Thanks we need update on rasta girl no joke. An jazmine.. These media love too much sweets.. Soon dem go get rotten teeth

  14. so if they went to the prison to get a in person interview from kartel .. wunna really feel they would ah let that happen?

  15. I applaud Kartel, I think we look into the deeper reason for this interview. Look beyond the obvious this interview was done to shed a light on this on his case close to his appeal date. To show how corrupt the prison system is and clearly he wanted a reaction, don’t u think he knew he would get in trouble. Kartel a laugh after Uno headless fowl.

  16. Hits on Ppls lives have been from prison for years and nobody do anything but as soon as Kartel do interview everybody woke…Jamaicans lives don’t mean a thing to those in power

  17. Vybz kartel should be able to make calls without restrictions, all over the world Prisoners can normally make calls only during ‘association’ periods (usually during early evening # world Boss

  18. Where is Jamaica for justice when the 10 year old boy was murdered?, when the 14 years old girl was murdered?, when the 7 months old was shot? Where was Jamaica for justice when the video came out with inmates smoking and drinking Hennessy?
    Speak on everything not just on topics that will draw attention to you.

  19. He is on vacation , while the family of Lizard is still grieving, Jamaica is too slack , that’s the main reason why we have so many gun Bwoy and gun Gal who feel like they can kill and get away . DCS acting as if this privilege hasn’t been granted to Kartel from he entered prison , this is a sick country.

