46 comments
What is strategic value and symbolic value if it come to Russia gain ground? This people don’t accept reality
@Jerry Wut? Your analogy is so strange. And it is also wrong, because it would be an advantage when I only have to deal now only with one robber.
@Lukas B I also agree that his analogy is so crazy that I’m worried that he’s having some sort of medical issue right now.
@Jerry because the other one does Yeah I get It
@Lukas B And then you get shot, because you wasted your time aiming on the guy without gun.
It’s so surreal to hear convicts getting sent to frontline as meat shield in 2023. What a terrible country.
A smart country that is getting rid of criminals and at the same time grinds a professional army I called win win situation.
@LEGEND OV BAGO To be fair he’s also an actor and follows the script from Washington who’s conducting and loosing the war. the tragedy is the destruction of Ukraine used as a pawn by US/NATO.
@Ed TB –
Who is steady outgunning, outshelling, outranging its opponent? It is a meat grinder indeed but one side has an obvious advantage.
How many of their lost comrades did they climb over to plant said rag? 🤔
@Ehis George more Russians have died in the last year than the combined total of losses from all Russian military conflicts post WWII. Was it worthwhile?
@TJ K Seems you are on ground doing the counting. Ursula mentioned how about 120,000 Ukrainians died as at early December 2022. About 2 weeks ago, Ukraine defence chief let slipped on casualty mentioning about 200,000. Ukrainians KIA. So where are you getting your own figures when most of the destructions and killings is done by Russian artillery not by rifles or bayonets.
@Ehis George Russia doesn’t report its dead. I’m sure Ukrainian losses are massive too.
Symbolic or strategic? What about the thousands of lives tragically lost on both sides? War is a complete tragedy and evil on common citizens
it just goes to show you how much those people think of human lives. they think people’s lives are just to be throw away like it was nothing. over 40 thousands Ukrainians have paid with their lives and now Ukraine is saying that if they lose the city it will not be a big lost.
The narrative about “strategic value” sounds weird when there’s a foreign country gaining ground in your country especially when you may never get that territory back
Oil
@Alex Perez … Do reply that in 2013 how much of Ukraine land was under Russian boots … In 2015 how much of Ukraine was under Russian boots. … And today in 2023 how much of Ukraine is under Russian boots … This should answer your question … Do reply back
@Astral Kherson was a strategic redeployment so as not waste Russian personnel in a logistical indefensible theatre of combat.
@Gkb Bkg Russia controls approximately 40,000 square miles of Ukrainian land, entirely in the south and east, and that is of two weeks ago. This is 17% of Ukraine. In total, five regions – Chernihiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Zhytomyr and Mykolaiv – have fully expelled Russian forces, after hundreds of square miles of their territory had been controlled by the Russians around last March. While not fully expelled from Kharkiv, Russian forces control just 1% of the region’s land after successful Ukrainian counterattacks.
Need any more replies? Estimates put Russian losses around 134,000 KIA… Get back to me with how many more lives it would require at the same rate of life lost to gain the ground required to control 100% of Ukraine… Lol… Do reply back
@Gkb Bkg
I don’t have exact numbers. But since you seem to be an expert on the subject:
How much was under Russian control a year ago versus now?
Hint:
It’s less now.
Loyd Austin knows very well the strategic importance of Bakhmut! If its not a setback for Ukraine I don’t know what is! It’s a hub of roads and railways,it commands the way to the west, way to Kramatorsk is through Bakhmut. Can’t leave it behind!
@Omega0850 when tanks and artillery and resupplies begin showing up there you will understand
@paper boy… easily fixed
@Just a Game Playing Computer User
Denis is telling a whole different story…
Ukraine is purposefully playing Russia in Bakhmut. It’s a useless city strategically, and Russia has lost a LOT of troops focusing on it. It’s been a complete waste of Russia’s energy, and resources.
He also knows that 12 Ukrainian brigades bled white several times in the area
Listening to general Clark is like listening to Sun Tzu.The tendency is to be quiet.
A victory with “ill equipped troops” and according to the British Ministry of Defense, fighting with 19th Century shovels. Ok. If this is the case then it shows the quality of the Ukrainian army if it can be defeated by soldiers wielding shovels as weapons.
Keep believing the myths.
This is not the Ukrainian army, because there is no such. This is NATO in Ukrainian drag…
So sad!! So much innocent lives just loss 😢
@TJ K You did not know where Ukraine was two years ago. You do not know any of Putin’s political positions and are typing like he is your romantic rival. Why do you behave this way? I am fascinated by people like you. Is it pure boredom?
MOST FLED A WHILE AGO
It’s of no strategic importance but if they lose it there’s no defensive position nearby to fall back to. Isn’t that the definition of strategic importance?
@Jaymes’s Channel for 30y. Nobody been talking about resources until Americans haven’t plan to set military base in Ukraine ,Sevastopol . And since 2014 they are supplying weapons to Ukraine . Same they do in Taiwan . They are supplying them with weapons right now !) btw, Russian plan is not much abt resources but cut out Ukraine from Black Sea access . Cause GEOPOLITIC is the main point of everything.
@Ed TB – 30km? Haha
@Allpaka I know the source where this video originally from, and it’s was posted by one of Russian soldier from the front . Originally it was told that “ our guys decided to play and make a show of taking a tank” .
At last someone understood what’s on the stake. Good evaluation about Russian perspective.
Russia wants it because it’s a transportation hub. Holding it gives them access to roads and rails and cuts off Ukrainian troops from roads and rails. They might see that as more important because of their poor logistics. They need those roads and rails. Ukraine might not but having Russia enjoy greater mobility is bad.
Cutting off transportation links to the area might be the most important thing for Ukraine to do. They need to keep Russia in a position where they can not move freely.
Lloyd Austin Defense Secretary
Reminds me of Bill Duke from the movies. Commando 1985, Predator 1987, Bird On A Wire 1990.
wow what a neutral guest, looking at this issue from both ends
Gotta give the general some credit at least he knows Bakhmut is pretty significant and was unwilling to back up that other “military analyst” opinion. If Russia can keep feeding Wagner more convicts they can achieve more breakthroughts like Bakhmut.
i had a vision before falling asleep two nights ago of two bears fighting each other very ferociously then the bigger bear killed the smaller one, it then focused on me and began running towards me.
Gen. Wesley Clark is special man. “He” ended war in my ex country. Knowledge and secrets in him must be extra huge. I hope somebody is “asking him for advice”.
Russian Federation recognized Donetsk as an independent state and Bakhmut is part of it. Pushing Ukrainian troops out of Donetsk is a stated goal of Russia. Not accomplishing it would mean losing the war. Losing the war is losing the war; there is no symbolic or strategic or tactical losing the war. A victory in Bakhmut is a strategic win because it avoids losing the war.
The most sensible western military analyse I have come across so far!…he’s got a lot of point which was previously missing from the so called western military experts..