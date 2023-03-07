Recent Post
- Wagner Group fighters seen planting their flag in Bakhmut
- Video shows people being loaded into a truck by armed men in Mexico
- Hear why Haberman thinks Trump isn’t calling DeSantis out by name
- Why Jackson mayor likens bill considered by state senate to ‘apartheid’
- Hear retired admiral’s prediction for Russia’s military after prolonged battle in Bakhmut
42 comments
The person on the ground looks deceased
The person on the ground looks like they’re lying down and not moving, but not necessarily dead
It’s mexico, he was taking a siesta
I thought I would also see the new capitol Jan 6 video footage on CNN. The capitol police were with that “Q’Anon Shaman” guy was being escorted causally by the police who were showing him around.
💙💙💙
I’ve been saying this for are years now, that all tragedies seem to happen in Texas and Florida.
This is the clip u all looking for :-
https://youtu.be/SsV4e9qGF4o
This was in Mexico so you have been wrong for years smh
@Richard Reese Yeah and they crossed from California…, WTF ???
My aunt was in mexico for vacation but its really dangerous over there.
Perhaps Merrick Garland will give due consideration to following the evidence and eventually appointing someone to continue the investigation so he can go back to sleep.
Does everything have to be political with you lot? Smh!
@Ola Oduola the title alone is hiding the facts because it is political
@GnomeDazzle triggered
Those poor Americans are probably dead ☠️ I hope they make it back home 🏡 but those cartel people don’t play I pray they come back home safe
Yeah, they’re not going to kidnap them & sit around waiting for a phone to ring; they’re doing Predator things to them
@LION TAMER The way they handled the woman, not good at all… they had bad intentions
Yea since they haven’t quickly release them after this heat made the news they probably killed them before they had a chance to let them go
Oh dear 😬
😮😮
Mexico will always be a place to me that feels unsafe and shady… in America you have to worry no doubt but in Mexico they take it to a whole new level
@Timmy The amount of homeless people and the amount of serious crime done to tourists are two separate things. I know homeless are more likely to commit crimes but it’s kind of weird that you put crime and homelessness together when they have nothing to do with each other.
@jorge becerra Denmark accepts foreign aid ( just another bum)
@Timmy maybe because you don’t live in the border
@David 95 nope that’s all bull💩. Are car makers held responsible for being used to drive over people ? The knife maker or the hammer company?
one my relatives told me about the story of Mark James Kilroy A Student who disappeared In Matamoros Mexico Tamaulipas Mexico back in 1989 this will show you how brutal the Cartels
Mark Killroy had nothing to do directly with the cartels. It was a bizarre incident dealing with demented people only in a round-about way related to the drug cartels.
Mexico is Rapidly getting out of hand😓😱#WOW
Just returned from 2 weeks in Puerto Peñasco. Nice people. Nice culture. Otherwise it’s filthy and extremely depressing.
Example A through Z as to why we need to put pressure on our neighbors to fix their own problems. Get away from cartels. We allow this to happen by proxy and our complacency funds the people who do things like this.
I get it feels good to help illegal immigrants, but we have laws for a reason. Keep them there and the cartels lose a massive chunk of their income. Let people invest in their own neighborhoods, not give up their life savings to start fresh in a new country that might just send them back after everything. It’s absolutely heartless in the long run and this is just a small consequence that we’re facing. I feel awful for these people, but this could’ve very likely been prevented had we gotten ahead of this years ago.
This is one democrat policy that has always seemed like a “taking the other position just to take the other position” thing. Why open borders? Why stop the wall? Why is illegal immigration good? Why sanctuary cities? Why incentivize a major profit margin of the cartels when you could just reform legal migration?
I’m not here to dog on anyone particularly, but I do think this is a learning opportunity for our government. We started to make *some* changed, but Biden insisted he undo everything that trump had done, and that has come with some major consequences at the border.
@Michael Dwyer facts
@American Made facts
Americans never listen to stay out of dangerous countries especially in these bad times 🙏🏽👑
Only certain areas of Mexico are not the best places to be & Matamoros is definitely one of them. If all they needed was a port of entry into Mexico, there are much safer entries here in the RGV. Matamoros has over 1mil people & has been a very violent city beginning in the 1990s. No one goes to Matamoros for cosmetic surgery so more than likely they were only passing through.
My guess is they’re already dead. Once they found out who they were they made sure they disappeared. So, what are we going to do about it?
“Not the intended target….” Well, that changes EVERYTHING!
How pitiful is it that Americans have to go to Mexico to get medicine and healthcare they can afford? My uncle drives 12 hours to Mexico twice a year to see a dentist and have his teeth cleaned because he can’t afford a dentist in Texas. I’m always worried about him because he is turning 70 this year.
Sorry, but getting a cleaning has to be cheaper than paying for a Mexican dentist with the addition of gas and food for a 12 hour drive. Maybe you should point him too a reasonable dentist for a cleaning. Something doesn’t add up in what you are saying.
Edit: the real question is why is he going there twice a year? I have a feeling it’s not just for dentistry :/ Think about it (well or you just made this up).
@1NewMe nope, he and his friends go, he has also had several crowns replaced. Unlike here, they have them ready same day. They have a guy on a bike that pick up the molds from the dentist and shuttle them to the lab where they are made same day. No waiting for a month for a permanent crown to be replaced.
@GenRN They have a guy on a bike? Hmmm, the more you talk the more it sounds like something else is going on (even if it’s as simple as enjoying a holiday/road trip with friends). They might be up to something else, did you ever consider that? Twice a year road trip with “friends”. Could be innocent, but could be something else?
Edit; these must be a the A team of dental hygiene, going from place to place, putting teeth right, where once they were wrong 🙂
Edit: sub, molds for drugs.
Edit: ask to go with him next time on his road trip, see what he says 🙂 That will confirm either way- try it. (My guess, pause, and an excuse why you can’t). Again not adding up, drive all that way see a dentist, dentist does his thing, lab work, pick up, drive back and forward to the dentist, dentist does the work ,drive back, all in one day! See the slight issue. Oh add multiple people as well.
Edit: what would make sense is he knew he needed expensive treatment and then did that as and when required. Twice a year not so much.
@GenRN Yeah, I’m cynical, because you know, people. Maybe this is just as you say, ok, good for them.
No you don’t have to say anything, but when you do expect people to ask follow up questions. Thanks for the reply, as like you said, you could have just ignored it.
Anyway your point wasn’t about the antics of your Uncle, but the issue with health care. The thing is this isn’t just about healthcare, it’s about everything. Somewhere in the world it’s cheaper, that’s always been the case. It’s why companies outsource, offshore etc. I have no solution to this, as that’s just how the world seems to work. Pays your money and take your chances.
Edit: meanwhile let this sink in, while he gets it “cheap” those that haven even less money, in the country, now have their costs go up. He helped himself, not so much the people in the country, where now the dentist’s will pander to foreign markets. Everything has a consequence. Of course you could have the view, what do I care about them, they are not even American. It’s how the companies make money after all, sad world if you ask me. Again no solution to offer.