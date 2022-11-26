Recent Post
72 comments
Sometimes you never really know what’s going on with people until they’re trying to kill you🤔
@Janet Ritchie You aren’t a psychologist.
@silent majority
Do you understand what non sequitur means ?
I don’t have to rebut anything, your bigoted and unsubstantiated assertions have nothing to do with the subject in the first place !
No man survives when freedom fails, The best men rot in filthy jails. And those who cry ” appease, appease ” Are hanged by those they tried to please.
@silent majority
Seems you don’t understand what separation of church and state means.
People, elected or not, are free to have a religion, you get that ?
The problem is elected officials are not allowed to let their religious beliefs interfere with public interest when legislating.
So, tell me which laws these Muslims are pushing that are skewed by their religious views ?
The answer is none.
You should realize that, with half of MAGA officials publicly telling everyone that god wants them to ban abortion and kill the gays, your statement appears pathetically hypocritical !
Then, there are dozens of Countries with diverse populations that almost never see a mass shooting. So your statement about diversity is not rooted in anything but your own bigotry.
Which proves that your political agenda is indeed to have racist law enforcement …
Your brain is looping on itself !
Also, Biden is a Christian …
Did you hear anybody whining about that ?!?
YEah well f–k with the wrong person and this is what you get. Gun laws or not.
Nobody ever complains about managers/puts in reports about them because employees know companies value their managers over the grunts and will just turn a blind eye to their abuse of authority.
The first time I heard about a mass shooting was back in 1984 at a McDonald’s in San Diego where the shooter killed like 14 people and then there was another at a post office not too long after that and then in ’99 with Columbine. So I saw this coming where mass shootings would be an everyday occurrence.
There’s going to be so many of them it’ll become an on going mini-series on the news during the week and they’ll give you the statistics like a football game.
Da de de de de de de de 📽️🎬🎟️😬
“Next on world news tonight another mass shooting 11 dead 6 wounded and 3 treated and released”😱
“Pass the popcorn would you honey”?📺🤯😁🍿🥤🧋🍫
So sad.😔
You more or less have to complain to corporate. Or the district manager. But they probably will just transfer you to another store.
This.👏👏 Applicable..Everywhere.
@1990758 yep, agree
Not just Walmart, and complaining to the DM or corporate is pointless, they know you’re miserable and expect complaints and don’t care. They way they underpay managers, they know they can’t expect quality, it’s the actual business plan to use and abuse you until you break and they find another chump to replace you. If this leaves them occasionally short staffed that just means they’ll abuse whoever they have that much more.
It’s a little too late at this point. Besides, they can pretty much say anything now that he’s deceased.
I worked for Walmart for 16 yrs and no matter how horrible the managers were they never did anything. U can complain to the store manager they would lie and say they were going to look into the manager nothing.
It’s all over. Management backs management. HR is for the company, not employees. They do not care. They care about two things: they’re job and paycheck, the companies bottom line . Which is money. Period.
@david christ what I am speaking of from experience is the toxic environment between management and the workers. Management at Walmart doesn’t care how it lower managers treat the associates. That is a fact. I saw it first hand where associates would b treated like crap written up for no reason and if they complain nothing was done. This is at every Walmart. So the toxic environment that is created is Walmart fault because no upper management no district management every addresses the problem
@JR Porter first of all I am not a kid but a grown woman who started working for Walmart when I was 21yrs old worked for them for 16 yrs left them n 2012 due to the toxic environment of the management and nothing being done to correct. So I know first hand how the inner workings of Walmart is.
It definitely has to do with this generation. Because I work for a lot of department stores in the late eighties. And it was nothing like this.
Sometimes, you don’t know someone is crazy until they go crazy.
That is very true, and always happen when you least expect it. We can train what to do for what to do in a situation like this but when it really does happen will that training really help or freeze out of pure fear. It’s the situation that I would never want to be in and I really don’t know what I would do in a situation like that if I would freeze or try to do something stupid and run after that guy in a moment thinking that could take him down when I really can’t. Because there have been people when they were put into that situation decided that they are the one who’s going to take the gunman down then they end up being the one ending up dead.
Ugh this is terrifying. Seriously it could be ANYONE these days. I try not to piss anyone off
Ask them if they are a trump supporter….easy crazy test.
Cult of evil likes guns.
Exactly They close a couple 24 hour fitness in my area so a lot of those people come to the one I go to and a lot of them are strange literally they are strange. But if I go to the front desk and complain They are not going to do anything.
Pretty much
Condolences to the families of these victims ❤😢🙏🏽
Thank BLM systemic mass shootings
*I DON’T THINK THEY GOT UR MESSAGE.*
Odd threatening behavior, as a vendor that services Walmart, that is exactly how they train their management staff and receivers to behave. The problem is probably how Walmart taught him to treat people. Seriously as a customer, are you treated like you matter?
I just wonderong why that is . Im not bashing walmart, but you woundnet want to provke anubody … im just saying.
Walmart not the problem
Soft on crime got us here
the race card got us here
Taking shame away from being a bum got us here
not locking up the insane and drug addicted got us here
not enforcing vagrancy and loitering laws got us here
not enforcing immigration got us here
thinking diversity is a strength got us here
not encouraging faith patriotism and citizenship got us here
equating the enforcement of laws with racism got us here
not supporting the police got us here
voting democrat got us here
Stop painting things with a broad brush. Just the other day a nice Walmart associate helped me find an item I was looking for.
I don’t go to Walmart it’s a pitiful place to be
You cannot experience such horror and not be affected. I think she will suffer from PTSD from this traumatic experience. It takes times for the shock to set in before it really will hit her. She may need professional help to deal with this. I think they should tear down this Wal-Mart and relocate the employees to other stores. I wouldn’t go back in that store I would find another job elsewhere. She had only been working there several months.
There’s another interview with another woman who was in the break room where it started. It’s heartbreaking.
Agreed she will totally need counseling and support after experiencing something so traumatic. My heart goes out to her.
I worked for Walmart for six months. I hated it. Terrible hours, terrible working conditions, lousy pay and the harder you worked the less satisfied they were.
No appreciation and no concern for your life.
So you didn’t know none of these things before you applied at Walmart. Because I’ve been hearing Bad things about Walmart for the last 10 years
Amen . The worst place I ever worked. I’m not surprised. Walmart doesn’t care about their employees. I worked there for 15 years couldn’t wait to resign. The management was atrocious, I remember a manager was going write me up for no reason. I manger wrote me up because I cut my finger loading a truck. I was only there for about a couple of weeks. The managers are treated like dog poop by the higher staff. Wal- mart really need too get job intervention,talk to employees see how they are being treated. We had a GM , dude act like he was tyrant. He wanted you to put Walmart before your God. Not. I was so glad to leave when I resigned. Seem like a dark cloud was no longer over me. I never should’ve stayed there as long as I did. Almost forgot there was a shooting inside our warehouse. A guy killed Himself and shot a woman employee, a manger. I hope all
Stores and warehouses aren’t the same . Walmart check on your employees.
@John RamboWalmart is a crap job. You’re just stupid if you think holding that opinion is problematic.
@Shadow Yeah, but making $45 an hour with no degree is rare. He’s talking the majority. Education is one of the main qualifications when it comes to high paying jobs. That’s just facts!
None of that is a good excuse for murder. Walmart isn’t the only employer hiring.
This is why I’m very respectful to all my coworker. People are crazy now a days. Let’s make our work environment a friendly and respectful place.
FRANK WHEN I TELL YOU I’M THE NICEST ONE ON MY TEAM BABY AND IT’S SAD I’M NOT WITH IT YOU LATE WE ALL HAVE THEM DAY’S YOU DON’T FEEL LIKE TALKING I BEEN THERE, YOU UPSET TAKE A BREAK, YOU NEED TO SMOKE I FEEL YOU ON THAT ONE, YOU NEED TO GO GET SOME COFFEE I’M HEADING THERE NOW 🤣IM ON WHATEVER THEY ON
@RBS
Or they will make the wrong people the managers they think you have to be mean to be a manager and you don’t the best managers are the nice one’s
Yeah agreed although it’s fucking insane that your message will be heeded out of fear of being murdered.
It’s not about mental health and treating one another respectfully… it’s about yt supremacy on the rise!!!!!
Not really important, but for those who never worked at Wal-Mart, any time something like this happens, you’re not supposed to talk with media as a Wal-Mart employee. They talk about this during your first day in orientation, and you are subject to termination if you do. But something might’ve been worked out. Who knows
@passinthru — This is a worker’s comp situation. Likely they will be un-successful if they sue.
But things are different now people can’t wait to run to the media. But if they had to testify that would be a different story
Just another minimum wage job.
@John Gilmer true
@1990758 a way to want justice but none to get. The normal
What drives a person to do this is our culture. Just know walmarts promotion process loves potential mgrs like this. He is the rule not the exception. They also never promote anyone anymore who would be a considerate mgr. They weed those out real quick.
The problem is Guns not people…90% of these killings would not happen if guns did not exist.. There would be an awful lot of fist fights but few killings…
@James Jazzy other countries have guns as well but the culture around them is the complete opposite from here. nowhere else does this madness exist. Men have a lot of work to do in fixing this culture.
Rest in peace all those people souls,
I love the fact those courageous civilians dished out a good beatdown before this p.o.s goes to prison for the rest of his life
Shooter killed themselves on the scene, no one will be going to prison for this
Numerous workers complained about this man. A past worker even said his mom called the store before warning about his actions.I blame walmart.
The store is not gonna do anything. They will just tell you well he comes to work his own time. He does his job
@1990758 yep
Condolences to all the families
Sad thing is, most work places encourages mean spirited managers cause they think they’ll keep the employees in check.
Nobody made him insane he was already whacko
But have you seen a lot of these employees at so many’s retail stores. Most of them don’t even know what customer service is.
I work in a similar environment with the same title and all I can say is with the holiday days approaching, stress level rising. Store managers don’t care about anything you do but to get the job done. They don’t care if you hurt yourself, don’t care about your wellbeing. So I can see this manager just having enough of it. We never know what someone is going through at home or elsewhere but at work, our managers should do better.
You’re right it’s retail
Retail generally. Though some places are better than others…besides walmart some places suck more to work for depending.
That’s why you have to treat people with respect! You never know what goes through people mind. I’ve work with a couple of people that were so hateful and disrespectful for no reason. This could have easily been them. Ain’t no telling how long he’s been planning this.
That poor young woman. Almost loosing her life for just going into work. Prayers for all the victims and their families.