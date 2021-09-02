WATCH: Doug Ford’s shifting position on vaccine passports | COVID-19 in Ontario

Premier Doug Ford has announced Ontario will have a vaccine passport system after suggesting it would create a 'split society' back in July.
27 comments
He was told in NO uncertain terms, do it or you’ll answer to me! The question to ask is this one,who is Ford’s daddy?
big money is Fords daddy when he’s out of office he already has a job lined up you know it we all know it and it will be with BIG money
Coercion from the Federal Government.
So it’s okay to have a “split society” as long as the federal government facilitates it? Gimme a break!
Yes.
ford is a clown
So, if a business bars a person who has no C-Pass, does that mean ALL of its staff have the passport?
Nope that’s already been reported on.
And we are doing nothing nothing about it
+vivian papa….You will have a chance to do something about it on the upcoming Federal Election, and on next year’s Provincial one!…Trudeau~2021, Del Duca~2022!
@Damon Tsekos are you suggesting we should vote those two clowns?
Kenney is going to smarm up next, spineless leaders we have.
Kenny’s incompetence knows no bounds. 1&done
Fire him
Remove 98% of Canadian politicians immediately, by any means necessary
Throughout the “pandemic” Ford’s been blaming somebody else when really he just lacks integrity and a back bone required to support it.
This is not going to end well
Ya that’s the one billion dollars talking that JT promised
Another international law breaker,right in front of your eyes
He lost his remaining credibility
So ashamed to call myself Canadian…this is disgusting and nauseating
Vac pass will require you to get top up shots continuously every few months. This was always about the vac pass and never ending shots. Forced injections.
Check News Point Poll ;
Canadians against Passports; 84.6%
Canadians for it ; 15.4%
TOTAL VOTES 56,355
CHECK NEWS POLL ….
GO VOTE
What exactly will this COVID passport do to the virus? As thats what its intended for isn’t it?
They say listen to science
Any science that doesn’t acknowledge natural immunity is obviously not in the right Mind to make any suggestions…
Is anyone surprised he’s a freakin liar and a fraud!
Better headline: Ford wants a billion dollars from Trudeau, but doesn’t want to break International law.