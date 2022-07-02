Watch Liz Cheney face off with Trump-backed candidate in debate

Recent Post
62 comments
Blue suit lady talks about how Cheney is focused on something that was 18 months ago, then brings up 2020 election 😂
And the first of 9 Benghazi hearings started 28 months after the event.
🤣🤣🤣riiiiiggghhht!!
@Eric w you wish.
@Bryan sure you did.
Liz is the only one that still has morals and integrity!
@Rhetoric
What does this comment by Susan have to do with the Young Turks, dunce? I agree with her 1000%. Liz is indeed a woman of morals and integrity…even though I don’t agree with her on policies. You’re the one who is crazy.
How can you tell the difference they think alike.
@Tyran Mathurin Ugh…first you all go around screeching Nazi and Fascism and we find out that you have no idea what either of those words mean…and now you are using the world “moral” and you don’t know what it means. You should sue the public school system for wasting your time.
That’s in the Republican party. There are many in the Democrat party that have their heads and hearts in the right place. Not all. But they put shame to the Republicans.
It will resonate with voters if action is taken against the people responsible for the insurrection..all of them from the top down ..the tapes that were not made public until the hearings need to be aired on national tv..also average citizen could be arrested for not showing up for jury duty..since the president didn’t pardon anyone . Why ???? Are they being allowed to duck supeonas???
@William Winn Cry me a river!! I paid 2.169 per litre which translates to 6.16 for a US gallon. All my suppliers have put an energy surcharge ranging between 3.4 and 5 percent of the invoice value for the foreseeable future but the cause of this is price gouging from the oil companies taking advantage of the war. We were paying between 1.379 and 1.549 before February 24 which is 3.91 per gallon on the low end in comparison to the $2.89 per gallon I heard Americans whining about. California had reason to whine but the rest just had to whine anyway.
@Patricia Millin “This is an important issue”
Yes, it might be important to you. Doesn’t mean its importance ranks highly for others. Imagine calling people concerned about kitchen table issues more likely to directly affect them “entitled”. Especially when it’s more likely to have a greater impact on those who were already struggling on the lower end of economic ladder. They might view you as ” entitled ” for having the luxury to not care to prioritize economic issues.
@Heather Foster Your anecdotal experiences do not reflect the greater reality. As is always the case the economy ranks as the single most important issue. Where does the “insurrection” rank by contrast? Not an especially important matter for most unless of course you’re an affluent white liberal wine mom tuned in to MSDNC and CNN that likes to discuss these topics with friends and doesn’t have to worry about making ends meet.
Really, those people in Wyoming must be fairly dumb if they buy what that one candidate was saying.
If there is no accountability, no barriers (guardrails) put in place. Next time we may lose our democracy and then what will Wyoming do?
Liz has got a couple of months left in our political career, thank God
@Zennbubba Sorry you feel that way but it shows how much integrity YOU have and those that feel like you.
@Zennbubba Tell me 10 things trump did that benefited the country????????????
@Bryan Shows your 5th grade education
@Teresa Long Russia is a republic but its not democratic!
If Liz Cheney runs for president I would vote for her even though I am a black a Democrat but she speaks truth and the way she explains it is clear and I do believe in what she is saying and she’s doing what is right is despite the party this event and right now she’s the only one sounds like she’s in the right direction so people vote for Liz Cheney for president
I recognize that Liz Chaney is a “True American Patriot”, but , unfortunately, I doubt very much that she’ll get THAT far ; as Presidential Candidate…
@julio centeno record high inflation and recession, of course you want January 6th every day
🤦 yes vote for a woman whose daddy got use into a 20 plus long year war. Yes that so who I would want in the White House.
Liz Cheney is the rising star of the NEW Republican party. I am a Democrat, I would vote for her! A smart woman, a strong woman of courage!
Define woman
She’s not a ”rising star”: she’s entrenched in the old establishment Republican guard — see her father. And Hageman currently leads her by nearly 30 points in recent polling, and she holds only a 17% approval amongst Wyoming Republicans. This is in all likelihood Cheney’s last gasp. It would take not only you but every Dem in Wyoming crossing over. And with 70% of registered voters in Wyoming Republican, I don’t think there are enough Dems in Wyoming to save her.
“we have serious questions” So, look in the mirror and ask yourself the serious questions. You’ll only accept your own answers, so fire away.
I have a serious question. Did you honestly vote for Biden?
Go, Liz Cheney! that Trumpette saying “we have serious questions about the 2020 election” – yes, we do, like, how many of these insider traitors who all asked for pardons are going to go to prison, and when? We need the poison of Trumpy cultists gone from our congress.
@Nostrildumbass go vote.
@Regina Baker without a doubt
@Trump’s insurrection 👍 sure bud you keep telling yourself “your” truth.
Regardless of party … she has more balls than 98% of the men in congress .. much respect for her courage
And I thought she was chewing a chaw of tobacco
@Richter Von Streed Hmm… rubles are at their highest value since 2014.
Stay strong Liz!
“To be, or not to be, that is the question: Whether ’tis nobler in the mind to suffer The slings and arrows of outrageous fortune, Or to take arms against a sea of troubles And by opposing end them.” — from Hamlet by Shakespeare
I hope that Liz Cheney wins her primaries because she deserves it: “You cannot be loyal to donald trump and loyal to the constitution”. A true patriot is loyal to the constitution.
Trump is a grievance.
I thought that was Eminem…🤔
why would integrity or democracy matter to the GQP!?!? So frustrating!
Can anyone spell C H A R A C T E R!!? Liz Chaney has demonstrated ENORMOUS character, courage and commitment which has LONG been missing in both political parties. I have voted Democrat because of the horrendous behavior of Trump. He gets so much blind praise yet his character is demonic. And the Republican party endures all that Trump sys and does only for party power which is also a horrendous display of character.
I WILL vote for Liz Chaney for president. period.
@Izzywizzy: I was wondering where all the shift & deflect trump clowns were hiding. Found one!
… and decency!
You have to admire Liz Cheney’s courage. She’s being attacked by Republicans who hate our Republic, but she will not quit.
When you lies every day, it needs courage
She will get voted out lol
In one breath that woman says this happened 11months ago and then says we have questions about the election which is even further back 🤔 Republicans 🤣
The more of this kind of retrumplicans ( cheney’s opponent) coming out of the woodwork means the political stability and rule of law is going down the abyss of anarchy.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I’m a democrat and watching Liz wipe the floor with her speech is the first time I ever wanted to be. Repub for a hot sec!!! You go girl! You owned that stage
@Upper 90 with facts, poise, and testimony from Republicans with good reputations
@Susan Audet go ahead and name those facts.
She’s gone, girl.
She’s out like all the democrats will be come Nov lol
I have been saying that Liz Cheney has a 50/50 chance of being the first woman President. Now, it is more like 60/40.
I keep getting this same message. My guess a Vladbot.
Wish I lived in Wyoming – she’d have my vote!
Honestly, I don’t think she’ll have a problem! Only the MAD ones survive, not enough of these people to get her out!
Liz Cheney is a “real” hero. All of us need to support her as she is intelligent, brave and a real hero. Chaney for president! Yeee haaa! Jus’say’n my serious fellow Americans. Gotta be a little light hearted through all this.
