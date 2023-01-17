82 comments

  2. This Congress is unacceptable. McCarthy moved into the Speaker’s Chambers before he was nominated or a vote was cast. They knew about Santos the entire time!

    Reply

    1. @Suun Diial Impeach all day. democrats made it meaningless. It would be impossible to convict. A waste of time and money. It would be fun to watch though.

      Reply

  3. They should have a special election and see if he wins another election. Only fair if the people’s voice is heard properly.

    Reply

    1. Yes! That is exactly what should happen, however, whilst You know that’s right, We know that’s right and They know that’s right, but unfortunately, they are not really interested in what is actually right, they are only interested in what is expedient!

      Reply

    3. @Merri Mthen they shouldn’t just vote for someone because R is next to his name. They see that and get told what they like to hear and just vote. Voters do this for both parties.

      Reply

    5. Leave Santos in office and let him deal with angry New Yorkers. Watch what happens when he goes out in public in New York. He’s already being turned away from restaurants here in DC.

      Reply

  4. Georgie Boi will remain a festering thorn in the Republican party and Kevin’s coddling Georgie Boi will be a major bullet point in every 2024 campaign.

    Reply

    2. No one will remember who “Georgie Boi” is in 3 weeks let alone 2 years lol. Politicians do this all the time. Biden could say he invented the question mark and no one would care.

      Reply

    1. @mile_high_topher 33K? Gee I wonder how he fit that many into just 4-years? Do you want to remind me what some of them were? I recall Joe Biden telling a little lie or two. Joe Biden lied about the following: Marching for Civil Rights, being arrested over Civil Rights, having a son that died in Iraq, about being a truck driver, about the number of times he travelled to Afghanistan & Iraq, about being a full professor at Penn, that NFL Legend Roger Staubach blocked and prevented him from playing quarterback for Navy, about going to Syracuse College of Law on a full scholarship, about having both Cancer & Asthma. He was also caught plagiarizing at law school and during earlier runs at the Presidency. Those are just the lies off the top of my head. BTW, I don’t like George Santos either, but don’t target the Republicans unjustly.

      Reply

    2. @mile_high_topher What was proven in a court of law? That Elizabeth Warren is NOT a Native American. Elizabeth Warren was caught lying about being a Cherokee Indian for most of her life. She even benefitted from this lie financially by receiving scholarship money from Harvard. She also lied about being “fired” from a teaching job that she actually resigned from. For these lies, Democrats never asked her to resign, many actually endorsed Elizabeth Warren when she ran for President.

      Reply

    3. @jasona9 He managed it by averaging around 23 lies per day, but it ticked up quite a bit during his last year between all the lies about the election and Covid.

      Admitted on tape to Bob Woodward that he knew Covid was more severe than the worst flu, and repeatedly lied about it to the public.

      Hahaha, I’m not even gonna read your whataboutism.

      Reply

  6. GEORGE SANTOS IS THE POSTER BOY FOR TODAY’S AMERICAN REPUBLICAN. WHY WOULD THEY WANT HIM TO LEAVE? HE’S THE PERFECT REPRESENTATIVE FOR HIS PEOPLE.

    Reply

    3. @Paul Kersey seems to me you should look in mirror here as you are unable to type in clear sentences, here is a clue .. use punctuations after you have Googled “punctuation”

      Reply

    4. Didnt you lie for 4 years about Russian collusion ? Covered up the laptop? Hid the fact biden had top secret docs ?? Ok LOL. And we are the bad guys huh lol

      Reply

    5. @Joy Phillips We never thought the Deranged Republican’s couldnt stoop lower than Trump–George is the perfect example of the gop party.

      Reply

    5. Is it confirmed he is actually a Republican? At this point, we need to make sure he isn’t a changling from the planet ShootmoreXXXX

      Reply

  8. Ahh once again, McCarthy lying through his teeth: he only wanted Santos for his vote to get McCarthy as Speaker.

    Reply

  9. Consider the fact that Walker was a smoke screen to get Santos in the House of Representives to get McCarthy vote in as Speaker.

    Reply

    1. @m_train1 So are you saying that it is OK for Santos to do it not someone else who “may” be on to something that no one else has looked at

      Reply

    3. @m_train1 So are calling me a scammer and not addressing that it is not OK for Santos to do it to his constituents and the Nassau County of NY? Really sounds like you are defending Santos yourself.

      Reply

    5. @Victoria L. Miller You created all that in your own imagination. Good job adding things that were never said. You are worse than Santos and Biden.

      Reply

  10. MCCARTHY WASN’T THAT CONCERNED THAT IT LEAD HIM TO DO ANYTHING ABOUT IT BECAUSE GEORGE SANTOS SERVED A PURPOSE FOR MCCARTHY’S ULTIMATE GOAL IN BEING ANOTHER VOTE TO MAKE HIM SPEAKER ^ THAT’S ALL HE REALLY CARED ABOUT BECAUSE HE’S DAMN SURE ASKING SANTOS TO RETIRE, PERIOD!!💯💯

    Reply

    2. I GUESS YOU PUT EVERYTHING IN CAPS BECAUSE YOU ARE EXCITED. DOES BIDEN’S LIES EXCITE YOU OR ONLY REPUBLICANS?

      Reply

    3. @Robert Wood PA Bidens lies??? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 you are further proof the Maga Crackpipe is truly effective!!

      Reply

    4. @Robert Wood PA Only republicans. You know, just like you ignored turmp’s lies about covid being directly responsible for hundreds of thousands of Americans resting in early graves.

      Reply

  11. I can vouch for Santos, I played volleyball against him when I was at Yale. In one game I spiked the ball so hard the ball ricocheted from his left knee to his right knee inflicting enough injury that he had to have both knees replaced. He later called to thank me saying he would never have been able to set a new world weightlifting record if this had not happened.

    Reply

    1. @Kicky Well, I happen to be getting a big kick out of – and plenty of healthy laughs – from all the Santos mockery! So there.

      Reply

    2. The republican party DOES NOT guarantee any of its humans. the republican party reserves all rights on its humans behavior until such time as they can determine how much BS the USA will buy.

      Reply

    3. @Mike Kolokowsky 😂😂😂 I also remember well, we were in the same class at Princeton, HE HAD NO INTEREST IN SPORTS.

      Reply

  12. The Justice Department ought to audit/review his US citizenship application for any lies. If lies are found he may possibly be stripped of citizenship and be deported.

    Reply

    1. He’s one of those wavy arm blow up guys in front a car dealership. If he stops moving he collapses due to not having a spine.

      Reply

    2. I like that he appears to have aged 15 years in three weeks. Hopefully it indicates that somewhere deep, deep, deep inside, he has a conscience….

      Reply

    3. I like when McCarthy answers reporters with the typical “but what aboutisms”. I mean he is the speaker of the house and acts so immature, disrespectful and childish” he has no credibility., he sold his soul to win and now we see this pathetic soulless “no longer credible” person as the head of congress. Pathetic.

      Reply

    4. @BeHuman McCarthy “begged” for this job and wanted it so desperately for many years, now he is going to have to “own it all”…I think he may find he will regret becoming speaker for the rest of his entire life.

      Reply

    5. McCarthy expresses concern very well and credibly. Lots of practice in front of the mirror. ——->🪞

      Reply

  14. George Santos obviously read “The art of the deal” and got himself elected. He is really a very stable genius

    Reply

  15. It’s not up to any member of Congress whether or not he’s removed? Literally that is the only procedure listed in the Constitution for removing a Representative from Congress. They could remove him tomorrow if they cared, but they don’t care until and unless he becomes too much of a dead weight on their reputation.

    Reply

    2. Just ask yourself if the Republicans had won the House by 40-50 instead of their single digit majority, would we be seeing the same thing from them regarding George Santos?

      Reply

    3. Joe Biden lied about his record and plagiarized. He was forced to leave the presidential race he was in. He stayed a seat or and is president now.

      Reply

    4. @Tony Except that he didn’t.

      He made a speech highlighting that he had smilier circumstances to former UK Labour Party Leader Neil Kinnock that Kinnock had previously made in a speech, about the similar family backgrounds that they both had and how both were the first from their families to go to university/college.

      Joe Biden credited Kinnock for the speech, so it is hardly plagiarising when he did so, or just because he have a similar set of circumstances to someone else.

      Reply

  18. Well I’m from Bakersfield and all I’ll say is that McCarthy is a con man himself. Supposedly he won a $5,000 lottery when he was in college, and then used his winnings to become a “small business owner.” However, he only ever had a deli section in his uncle’s yogurt shop. I’ve always been skeptical of his founding narrative.

    Reply

  19. McKatty is looking and sounding very exhausted, and yet Nancy was walking in HIGH-heals and smiling her way through all upheaval 😂🤣😂

    Reply

    1. Are you missing something. Dreaming perhaps. You think “Kevin” will EVER “answer questions” concerning anything other than that will result in bolstering his power? No way. No how, McCarthy is despicable.
      Utter despicable.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.