Recent Post
- Ukrainian official says Wagner chief ‘would not be alive today’ if he offered intel
- Why a staunch ex-supporter of Trump is now backing DeSantis
- ‘Women at my age can look good’: Martha Stewart on landing Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover
- Chasten Buttigieg on FL teacher under investigation for showing Disney movie with gay character
- Watch new CIA video aimed at recruiting Russians to spy for the US
55 comments
I like how this is being broadcast on international media. Like it doesn’t even matter.
Is this how the CIA turned Prigozhin?
ohhh, another slap in the other cheek, smh putin, smh
Russia:”We have Americans to be our spies especially Republicans!”
🤣
It does not seem unreasonable to question is the true division isn’t between nations, but within them.
” were open for business and have deep pockets ”
that will get some results in a place were corruption and poverty is everywhere
What are your pronouns hrommo lover
@Mark Kane hi Putin bot
@Mark Kane My pronouns are Russia/Sucks
The main draw here for people in desperate situations is the money.
Don’t forget the Russian who are very idealistic… about money. Maybe MTG will reply.
Real desperate poor people are living In streets, under bridges in USA🤣
Have to be worth the risk of death
@Nalin Downanout Wow, thank about a desperate play to not talk about the current topic.
@nalindownanout3052 bro Russia still has mudhut villages and outhouses. Some villages are so poor and lack infrastructure so they hang their food out the window to stay cold because they don’t have refrigerators. Yes America has homeless but our homeless are still richer than Russian medieval villages.
Lots of people in Russia and China will apply for these jobs. They need foods!
Wagner made a video trying to recruit Americans or other Western people to join their ranks to fight in Ukraine. So, this is fair game as a response.
So were now into out stupifying anyone left that is more stupid than us?
@АrкТекЛcе basically lol
@1980sCrackbaby Well at this point I gotta smoke tons of weed. I know its cheating, but its the only way to understand this level of stupid. We go any deeper and its gonna have to be meth.
Like Edward Snowden the man .Trump President once again in 2024 ! 😲🇺🇲🇮🇹🇲🇽
So this is why the US government doesn’t get rid of the dark web.
This is one of the reasons they made it.
@Christopher MacBean Or rather, they are the dark web?
THe CIA is the sickest part of the dark web. THey are at snuff film levels.
@АrкТекЛcе You know, the word “sick” has two connotations in contemporary English…. So, how are things going in Bakhmut these days, btw? 😉
How does the CIA ensure that the FSB doesn’t use this opportunity to seed double agents into the CIA?
Easy, you vet the information. Also, they’re hoping to attract FSB agents because they can be used to send false information back.
they don’t recruit them duueee you are chosen at random out of US high school and back ground check up to 8 generations
you have to meet special iq requirements and you can’t find them they find you.
FSB personnel are the target. The state of the FSB at this moment is as dangerous as the frontlines in Ukraine.
wonder what kind of tor relay network environment/context those informants would be working with, also wouldn’t be surprised if the CIA had some of those informants run tor relays, probably going super public with this info to dilute the pool of suspicious online activity related to tor/this in general, also also might provide a means of not just data sharing with the CIA but also among those sharing info, meaning it might provide a vector of additional information sharing and organization among political opposition in Russia as well, possibly with some support from the CIA, pretty crafty hybrid warfare, a little more sophisticated than just blowing up a couple of pipelines
You knows too muchk, Van Helsingk.
It is always nice to hear that our local CIA is our best friend. 🙂
i wouldnt go THAT far, lol.
Love it. I imagine there are many prospective recruits who have fled to “safe haven” countries and obviously have Russian language and technical skills. Thank Vladimir!
It’s a two way street on that I am afraid—-the repression of free speech in the west and the disaffection amidst the general maga and nationalists types is also an opportunity for the SVR….
I’ve always said from day one of Putin’s war that the end of it has to manifest itself from within Russia.
Agreed. Sanctions. Biblical-level sanctions while keeping Ukraine supplied and maybe also discounting some military stuff for Poland and Finland, just because.
He’ll never be Gorbachev or an Antoshkin. The GOATs.
The sheer amount of approving and cheering comments by ordinary Russians under videos about the atrocities committed against civilians and prisoners of war in Ukraine were no less shocking to Ukrainians than the war itself.
We somehow got used to the war, but the realization of who we have been living next to all this time without even knowing it is still terrifying.
Those barbarians called themselves our brothers.
Imagine what they would do to you, who they call their enemies, if you let them.
Not supplying weapons to Ukraine under the pretext of achieving an early peace is like allowing a violator to violate his victim in order to end the violence as soon as possible.
*Feel free to share this message
It’s to do with alienation and the principle you can forgive your enemies for hostility but not your friends for betrayal
“Whoever fights monsters should see to it that in the process they do not become a monster”. With war raging around you, and loved ones dying, it is easy to find hate. Do not become that hate. Many, perhaps most, Russians are ok with whats going on. But some are not. There are good people in Russia that are voiceless because they do not want to oppose the state. Ukraine should be given every weapon they need to defeat Putin and his regime. Only then will the people of Ukraine be free, and hopefully Russia will soon follow. Glory to Ukraine!
@Darkstar421 Well said.
The CIA should do this across all autocracies
Agreed.
Dictators should not be allowed to breathe.
Are you talking about Biden’s corrupt family?
where can we apply for this? i hope there is an opening here in our country
The Russians have been recruiting here for years. They’ve had extraordinary success too…trump…tucker carlson…and a good chunk of the maga movement.
doesn’t this constitute foreign interference from Russia’s standpoint, which makes it illegal in Russia?
Erin still fantastic 😍
A few months ago a guy from the FSB defected and said the FSB is in panic mode since the invasion hasn’t been going well. It was described as “every man for himself”. This only seems to capitalize on that chaos.
How credible is this information?
Been wondering if we were going to do anything to try to get the truth to the Russian people. Drop leaflets or something.