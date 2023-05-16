55 comments

    2. It does not seem unreasonable to question is the true division isn’t between nations, but within them.

      Reply

  3. ” were open for business and have deep pockets ”
    that will get some results in a place were corruption and poverty is everywhere

    Reply

    5. @nalindownanout3052  bro Russia still has mudhut villages and outhouses. Some villages are so poor and lack infrastructure so they hang their food out the window to stay cold because they don’t have refrigerators. Yes America has homeless but our homeless are still richer than Russian medieval villages.

      Reply

  6. Wagner made a video trying to recruit Americans or other Western people to join their ranks to fight in Ukraine. So, this is fair game as a response.

    Reply

    3. @1980sCrackbaby Well at this point I gotta smoke tons of weed. I know its cheating, but its the only way to understand this level of stupid. We go any deeper and its gonna have to be meth.

      Reply

    4. Like Edward Snowden the man .Trump President once again in 2024 ! 😲🇺🇲🇮🇹🇲🇽

      Reply

    4. @АrкТекЛcе You know, the word “sick” has two connotations in contemporary English…. So, how are things going in Bakhmut these days, btw? 😉

      Reply

  8. How does the CIA ensure that the FSB doesn’t use this opportunity to seed double agents into the CIA?

    Reply

    1. Easy, you vet the information. Also, they’re hoping to attract FSB agents because they can be used to send false information back.

      Reply

    2. they don’t recruit them duueee you are chosen at random out of US high school and back ground check up to 8 generations

      Reply

    4. FSB personnel are the target. The state of the FSB at this moment is as dangerous as the frontlines in Ukraine.

      Reply

  9. wonder what kind of tor relay network environment/context those informants would be working with, also wouldn’t be surprised if the CIA had some of those informants run tor relays, probably going super public with this info to dilute the pool of suspicious online activity related to tor/this in general, also also might provide a means of not just data sharing with the CIA but also among those sharing info, meaning it might provide a vector of additional information sharing and organization among political opposition in Russia as well, possibly with some support from the CIA, pretty crafty hybrid warfare, a little more sophisticated than just blowing up a couple of pipelines

    Reply

  11. Love it. I imagine there are many prospective recruits who have fled to “safe haven” countries and obviously have Russian language and technical skills. Thank Vladimir!

    Reply

    1. It’s a two way street on that I am afraid—-the repression of free speech in the west and the disaffection amidst the general maga and nationalists types is also an opportunity for the SVR….

      Reply

  12. I’ve always said from day one of Putin’s war that the end of it has to manifest itself from within Russia.

    Reply

    1. Agreed. Sanctions. Biblical-level sanctions while keeping Ukraine supplied and maybe also discounting some military stuff for Poland and Finland, just because.

      Reply

  13. The sheer amount of approving and cheering comments by ordinary Russians under videos about the atrocities committed against civilians and prisoners of war in Ukraine were no less shocking to Ukrainians than the war itself.
    We somehow got used to the war, but the realization of who we have been living next to all this time without even knowing it is still terrifying.
    Those barbarians called themselves our brothers.
    Imagine what they would do to you, who they call their enemies, if you let them.
    Not supplying weapons to Ukraine under the pretext of achieving an early peace is like allowing a violator to violate his victim in order to end the violence as soon as possible.
    *Feel free to share this message

    Reply

    1. It’s to do with alienation and the principle you can forgive your enemies for hostility but not your friends for betrayal

      Reply

    2. “Whoever fights monsters should see to it that in the process they do not become a monster”. With war raging around you, and loved ones dying, it is easy to find hate. Do not become that hate. Many, perhaps most, Russians are ok with whats going on. But some are not. There are good people in Russia that are voiceless because they do not want to oppose the state. Ukraine should be given every weapon they need to defeat Putin and his regime. Only then will the people of Ukraine be free, and hopefully Russia will soon follow. Glory to Ukraine!

      Reply

  16. The Russians have been recruiting here for years. They’ve had extraordinary success too…trump…tucker carlson…and a good chunk of the maga movement.

    Reply

  17. doesn’t this constitute foreign interference from Russia’s standpoint, which makes it illegal in Russia?

    Reply

  19. A few months ago a guy from the FSB defected and said the FSB is in panic mode since the invasion hasn’t been going well. It was described as “every man for himself”. This only seems to capitalize on that chaos.

    Reply

  20. Been wondering if we were going to do anything to try to get the truth to the Russian people. Drop leaflets or something.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.