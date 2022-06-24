50 comments

  3. Nonsense news stories have always been a thing. Her segments are always lighthearted. People who have to insert politics and conspiracy into everything are some of the most insufferable and miserable people ever.

    1. Fox is beating them in ratings because it appeals to the type of angry old people who would spend hours watching news stories aimed at making them feel validated about their views on the world.

      Most left wing viewers are urban while most right wing viewers are rural. (To many people in urban areas politically liberal policies make more sense for urban areas. To many people in rural areas politically conservative policies seem to make more sense for them.)

      More and more people are becoming “cable cutters” (people who ditch their cable TV monthly subscription entirely and just use a streaming service or two as well as internet.)

      Cable television is dying a slow painful death. More and more people who move out of their parents house are “cable nevers” (people who never had and never will have a cable TV subscription for their own homes and just use streaming services and internet instead.)

      In general old rural conservative viewers consume far more telvision than anyone else since they are not tech savvy and have poor internet speeds.

  12. I think he needs to work on his technique. The position of the feet is all wrong and I’m not sure the bowl is authorised.

  13. If you like light hearted news stories like this I’d recommend checking out Mike McCardle. (While he’s passed on now he made lots of light hearted cable news reports for the Canadian CBC news agency.)

  18. CNN finally found where they fit in to the whole information age… You catch your marshmallows CNN!!! Bahahahha 😂🤣

  19. Yeah, but can he beat Toxteth O’Grady’s record of stuffing 604 marshmallows up one single nostril?

