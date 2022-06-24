Recent Post
60 comments
Judge Luttig, darling of the right, says Trump “clear+present danger.” Trump proves it in TN speech
YouTube · Glenn Kirschner
It was about COmpiracy to deprive rights, a death penalty crime for one and all
I am soo sad that he is not running again. He is a true Republican, they are rare and should be on the extinction list.
I hope this isn’t the end of his political career !! We need more people like him in leadership positions. He has served this country in our military and now in Congress.
I am glad actually- it s a blessing
I really wish he would have looked into the camera and say, “Donald Trump is a loser”
Agree!
@Upper 90 I love it when you are angry, because you know I am right
@Lhooper2009 why would you assume I’m angry? All I did was state facts that you can’t dispute. So you reply is , you know I’m right 😳
Today’s hearing was awesome. It was Republicans talking to Republicans. The Democrats stayed quiet the whole time. It must be getting harder for Fox to spin the story.
@Just Ruthie: What a numbskull, the DOJ were testifying in person revealing what occurred, hardly an edited version of events.
@Just Ruthie wow, it must be so difficult getting through life with half a brain. Are you able to collect disability for that?
Daily Reminder: “Tonight, I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible – there will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.” – 06/09/2022 Rep. Elizabeth Cheney (R) Wyoming
Thank you.
I love that you keep repeating this. 👍👍
And that day can’t come soon enough.
Adam Kinzinger was spectacular….my new hero!
@Tiffany k nope just another Rino gone.
@Just Ruthie 100%
@Just Ruthie ALL BE HIM A RINO AND AN HONORABLE RINO THAT STANDS FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE AND NOT A CRIMINAL RUINING OUR COUNTRY
Really devastating hearing for Trump. His own staff and appointees cutting him into pieces of abject corruption and blatant, knowing, bald faced lies. So hope we hold him accountable.
Rep Kinzinger I really wish you would re-consider running for your seat again. I certainly understand not wanting to be with those Republicans anymore but you are an honest man a good man Mr. Kinzinger and that is the type of congressmen we need Sir
After all this, I probably will never vote Republican. But, I absolutely agree. There has to be people like him around who cares more for the Republic than the next election.
Please stay Rep. Kinsinger. We need people like you around to save the Republic!
Like you have said – All it takes for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing. We need good men who can do something.
If all of you good people leave, that leaves the evil ones behind in Congress and they will take over. Then, the Republic will be lost….
@Deleap Tealeaf absolutely.!!
I’d bet he’s stepping back to build a foundation for a senate run in a couple of years. Then he’ll aim for a presidential run.
Can’t Rep Kinzinger run as an independent?
Don’t interrupt your enemy when they are making a mistake.
This quote hold true!!
Actual quote is never interrupt your enemy when they are making a mistake.
@Roger Schroeder Roger
Also “ better to be thought of as a fool then to open ones mouth and remove all doubt “
Holds true
I am proud of you. Keep it up. I hope every American will do what you have done to beloved country.
EVERYONE of yall on the J6 committee have done an outstanding job.!! People like you make us proud to be Americans. Thank you 🙏🏽 from the bottom of my heart and giving at least half of us hope. 💯❣️
Biggest liar is BRANDON!
@Michelle Stuff It
Bravo Mr. Kissinger for a powerful speech and insight to how US democracy was saved by caring few! Let us hope the voters will do the right thing to preserve it in future!
@Kim guineaturds 🐑
@1hartzag Have you not been listening to your own news and party?
@Arc Decibel
Hey, take it to the courts that your party filled up. If you can’t win there then you probably don’t have a case
@Salty Socks Spoken like somebody who understands what courts are for, and not at all the written letter of the law.
This guy needs to somehow stay in Congress.
I’m betting he’ll end up running for the Senate seat in his state.
@K. McKee Can a republican win a senate seat in Illinois?
Attorney General sounds better.
He is toast in the Republican party! His next Job will be standing in front of Wal-Mart with a sign that says I am a liar and lost my country.
“Standing for truth and rejecting lies.” WELL SAID
Who is Ray Epps and why are they covering for him
Hello there Shelly
Trump’s consideration of Clark, an environmental lawyer with no prosecutorial experience was like the time he appointed Dr Scott Atlas, a radiologist, his special coronavirus advisor. It’s been said that, with the notable exception of Stormy Daniels all of his hires have been woefully unqualified for their respective positions.
Too hilarious
I may not always agree with Kinzinger and Cheney’s policy ideas but I would always be willing to listen to them and try to find a rational compromise because they choose to honor their oath of office and to choose country over party. I admire and honor all the people on this committee. Thank you. We are lucky to have you all.
This guy is the real deal….so refreshing and what and how a representative of our country should be …
Absolutely, I’m a Democrat but definitely believe that this guy would be a solid choice for a Republican presidential candidate.
@logan bloom Snap…
@logan bloom He’s out of politics. He’s fired.
Rep. Kinzinger’s words will ring out through time as one of the most eloquent defenses of our great Republic ever heard in the hallowed halls of Congress. One for the Ages.
I love to see a person in politics that has integrity! God bless you Mr. Kinzinger!
