Recent Post
- SE Cupp: America has pulled back the curtain on Trump’s political wizardry
- Here’s how artificial intelligence is changing the job market
- The rules of tipping, according to Emily Post’s great-great granddaughter
- CNN reporter has close call with Russian missile
- Watch Santos dodge questions from CNN reporter on live TV
51 comments
“Watch Santos dodge questions”
That’s all we ever watch him do, because that’s all he does.🙄
@Jim Wheeler 6th amendment is the right to be present during any and all hearings. That Capitol building belongs to me and you, not our politicians. That is OUR Capitol building.
And yeah… we have a two tier justice system. Lefties burned down cities and caused over 2 billion in REPORTED damages and it was labeled a “mostly peaceful protest” while constitutional protected protest is labeled domestic terrorism.
I’m still bewildered by the fact lefties killed more black people than cops in 2020. That was a first in American history. Maxine (marxist) waters said on live TV “get more confrontational” and two black men where murdered within the hour.
And the only person killed on J6 was an unarmed women shot in the face by a cop. The media claims 4 officers where killed but infact they “committed suicide” hill C style over the fallowing 7 months like Gunther Hashida for example. His family said he was a proud and happy father and none of this made sense.
Also, did you find that integrity I was asking about for Steven Colbert or the Kavanuagh riots? Notice how I call them riots and not an insurrection? Because that’s exactly what it is just as much as J6.
The media said the term “insurrection” 1,000 times a day for 3 and a half weeks to make the lie stick. You must have a serious condition of brain AIDs to take Trump’s words like “make your voices peacefully and patrioticly heard”, “no violence” and “go home with peace and love” and conclude insighting an insurrection.
@mobilizing trunalimunumaprzure, wtf, who do you think that you’re bs’ing here? Here you go………
“Amendment VI
In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the state and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the assistance of counsel for his defense.”
So where are you deriving that fictitious nonsense of yours that the 6th Amendment to the US guarantees citizens the right to enter the US Capitol building anytime that they want?
@Jim Wheeler you’re still on the “January 6 insurrection” ? 🤦♂️ lol
@Kiss My Axe, in case you haven’t noticed, I’m arguing with a trumptard that January the 6th *WAS* in fact an insurrection. Hey, what can I say, I get a perverse enjoyment out of tormenting trumptards.
I’m so tired of Faketos!
The only way Santos can speak the truth is by saying nothing.
Watching Manu Raju questioning Santos is like watching an SNL skit. I can’t believe this is real.
It’s crazy ain’t it? Lol
IKR…I love it!! Manu, the Rock Star!! 🎤😎👌
Having fun with Santos!! 😂🤣
Sadly, I can…this is the political reality Trump had brought us. And the weak democrats that have allowed him to get away with so much for so long, when the republicans annihilated Clinton for way less not so long ago…
😂
And yet he was elected fairly
Manu, you rock.
Go Manu!!! Press on – good ol fashioned journalism at work 👏🏽
Here is the recommended clip that say it :
https://youtu.be/qomQwHehK3c
Hello 👋 Linda
it’s just parroting, it knows not what it really does.
@Julie Munoz Hello 👋 Julie
Can’t believe Santos gets to vote to kick another* representative off committee assignments. Mind-blowing.
Seems people forget that Scamtos played for the “Dodgers” that’s why he’s good at dodging whatever, including questions
All of a sudden Santos lost his tongue 😂😂😂😂😂😂
The drag queen lol 😂
@Movie Nerd you only hate monger Republicans because the media told you too. This is why we call you simps
@Canadian Beef You are commenting
His lawyer probably told him to stfu
@Reg U so?
Truly a deplorable person even worse is his party protecting him .
The party’s support is crumbling ever so slightly as evidenced by the obvious move by leadership to get him to “voluntarily” step down from his committee assignments.
I love Manu Raju. He stands up to anyone and always asks relevant questions
Yes my friend I’m new here
I wish he would ask Biden a relevant question about him lying about Hunter Biden’s business dealings. In other news CNN refuses to cover. HUNTER BIDEN now admits that it is his laptop. That means he admits taking money from the Chinese Communists, and he admits Joe knew about it, since that is in his e-mails. Well I’m pretty sure this video from the selfie camera on Hunter’s laptop, is from Hunter’s laptop. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jd-ZPO89ulw&lc=UgxoDMBsriVfrnWvs5R4AaABAg.9QHtl5wVigm9Zco-2cu-WX Yep, that is Hunter Biden smoking Crack in a video from his own laptop. You can’t make this up. It is hilarious.
The production crew just went into meltdown….”HOLYSHIT” they must had said, “Santos!!” …”ask him about the dog”……”ask him if he’s going to resign😅”
Keep holding him accountable.
When you’re a world champion dodgeball player that’s not hard
He’s attempting multi universe championship tonight and his my friend face stream . That’s the social network he launched yesterday he did all the programming and networking all at the same time.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Volleyball AND dodgeball. I can’t wait to hear what’s next.
He doesn’t even dodge questions. He is simply playing he is invisible.
keep up the pressure….. this is what makes reporters great
Maybe they should ask Joe Biden a tough question? I mean, if that is really what makes reporters great? In other news CNN refuses to cover. HUNTER BIDEN now admits that it is his laptop. That means he admits taking money from the Chinese Communists, and he admits Joe knew about it, since that is in his e-mails. Well I’m pretty sure this video from the selfie camera on Hunter’s laptop, is from Hunter’s laptop. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jd-ZPO89ulw&lc=UgxoDMBsriVfrnWvs5R4AaABAg.9QHtl5wVigm9Zco-2cu-WX Yep, that is Hunter Biden smoking Crack in a video from his own laptop. You can’t make this up. It is hilarious.
Santos’ first piece of legislation will be to create a federal mandate to make all elevator doors open and close in 2 seconds. 🤣🤣
😂🤣😂
🤣👌
🏆
Simping is not a life skill as much as leftist believe it is. Lefties are more concerned with hypotheticals (not reality) than fentanyl killing more Americans per year than WW2 because you are anti-American comis
😄😄😄👍👍👍
Considering how arrogantly and defiantly voluble that Santos normally is, his silence here is very convincing. He DID rip that ex-navy guy off and allowed his dog to die. It is one of the lowest acts a human could commit and I hope Santos pays for the rest of his life for that evil.
That elevator door opening was painfully slow for him lol
Great reporting: the guy just pivot straight to George Santos as he was passing to go to the elevator, well done!
LOL!!!! Love how Manu is like “Hold my beer!” and goes after Georgie Boy!!!