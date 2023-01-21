Recent Post
We should give Ukraine everything Russian can’t attack nato
Let’s stop making excuses, sir. Ukrainians are dying needlessly while these squabbles go on.
Besides, no one worries about war from Berlin. It’s war from Moscow that is the problem.
Abrams are multifuel vehicles which commonly use diesel but can use a variety of fuels including jet fuel. Leopard II’s are significantly more fuel efficent though.
The Leopard can run on almost anything which can burn. It’s also multi fuel capable.
@Eli the 1 🤔that’s the second suggestion *I’ve seen,* for a deal thats less than sincere.
Are You Ukrainian🔎?
Are you a “sanctioned”, “”analyst””?
Or just personally motivated?
🦊~its fine if you are…I just don’t like being manipulated…or, manipulation…Ruskie, or Ukrainian…
In other words, if you find yourself soo motivated to get what you want, that you’ll besmirch the hand that feeds you…why not work towards a REAL, and Honest innovation ❓
Because, you never know when your picless profile will be pointed out by a fox.🦊🚬
If they’re so good how come terrorists were able to grow up the M1A2 Abrams there are multiple videos all over YouTube of Abrams tanks being blown up in Yemen and Iraq and there are multiple videos on YouTube of leopards being blown up by Syrian and Turkish ypg members it’s all a myth Western battletanx I’m not super and they know this that’s why they don’t want to send them these tanks were designed and built to fight in Germany to defend the German land there are hills and mountains places that can hide Ukraine is flat these things don’t have a chance not to mention Russia has the most tanks of any other country in the world quantity is a quality on its own I will continue to say this I don’t know what war you people are watching but then maybe you’re not watching it you’re listening to mainstream 😂😆😂
See above for differences between the 2 tanks there are more similarities than differences (even though there are some)
About time a military man said what has to be said about Russian nuclear threats
The problem is it’s not a bluff and if Putin really decided to end the world He CAN DO THAT so I just hope World wont end because of their ego to stick it up to Putin
Can’t believe Germany and the USA won’t give up some tanks
whilst that is true, germany doesnt want to be the one that pushes russia into declaring ww3. plus in my opinion, had ukraine not been a corrupt cesspool, even after zelensky took office , ukraine might have been in a better place to defend itself
@Hanif Mohammad But they were built to fight Russians. And this is it. So send them in. Next gen MBTs are under development
@aditya I actually agree with this. Whats the point of a tank that needs to be followed by a tanker, an ammo truck and a mechanical team. 20 people following around is just silly. They’ll consider this when designing the next gen mbt.
@JonBer he said the reason why they dont want to send them. to add to what he said, logistics, Ukraine cant handle to fuel it requires to use the Abrahms…. US cause them because they have vast supplies and far better logistical capabilities. Ukraine does not and cannot afford to to have logistical bases set up so close to the front line to support fuel for the tanks. also to expand on the topic of not wanting them to fall into Russian hands. the armor is still classified and miles ahead of anything russia has, can can not risk that falling into russian hands. dont even think Russian latest tanks are anywhere close to having the same level of armour are the west.
@GOLDsken GOLDsken and what prevents russia from invading any other country if they can get away with a nuclear blackmail? And let’s not forget that Germany paid for the russian military with close to a trillion dollars over the past 20 years, so no, no amount of being prudent and saving would give Ukraine a fair chance. And yet, Ukrainians have been wiping the floor with the Russian army for the past 11 months with no NATO boots on the ground – deal of a lifetime!!
I like how William Cohen had a painting of leopards behind him in his interview.
I was thinking the same thing.. I can’t believe he either didn’t place that there on purpose or at least the irony didn’t escape him
Those arent Leopards, they Cheetahs.
@Ocnarf good eye.
Germany also have sent Gepards (= Cheetahs)
More Ukraine 🇺🇦 soldiers will die if they don’t get the tanks they need.they said I hope 🤞 Germany comes through even know they have helped a lot ✋💥💥
Scholz is the Neville Chamberlain of the 21st century…
If Germany wants to drag its heels, I say the U.S. should just provide Ukraine with a single squad of M1 tanks, park them in Kyiv and see what the Germans say next.
I would guess that Germany not giving their tank is for the publicly face value only. Other countries will still provide Leopard-2 tank to Ukraine and supporting by Germany behind the scene, yet through third party country such as Poland. This is for politics only.
The cost of losing this war is too great. Not just against Russian Regime representing Russian state. But now there is private Wagner group capable to take over Russian Regime to rule within Russia. A state within a state. They are bound to no law. At least, Russian Regime, as worst as it seems, still bound to some law.
That’s a good idea to use the exclusion zone for practice as long as radiation levels are not harmful.
only a specific area there is harmful when you send a long time there, the red forest
The answer is simple. Yes, give them what they need.
This man is great finally someone with BALLS. Too bad there’s not more like him
OK I got it let’s send 5 Abrams and when Germany sends their tanks we’ll recall ours due to high maintenance.
Go Ukraine…the world is with you
Bravo !! The first official person that i heard to talk so clearly about the picture of the battle.
True! The Dedenders do NOT want to leave, many are absolutely willing to die for the sake of freedom in their country. They are FURIOUS. I don’t know how they’re able to control themselves when they capture Russians. I’ve seen body cam and they definitely gave some Wagners a few good “what fors”. They wanted to literally tears the limbs off the those despicable criminals.
Go Ukraine!!!!!!
“The problem is they have a history “
That’s a general statement these days
In an attempt to convince Germany to give Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, the interviewed guy also hung a fresh new picture on the wall behind him showing 2 leopards! Fantastic!!