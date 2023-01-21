Recent Post
The people of Russia are going to have to rise up against him Blessed Be.
@P Pen Keep educating them..
@Critical Dan you think fox is propaganda but cnn isn’t? A small minority of westernized liberals in Russia are anti Putin, and there is a small minority more hardline in the communist party, but the majority supports Putin, he is also popular internationally, he is not a boogeyman like western media and politicians make him out to be, zelenskyy and biden are hated
@P Pen Russia has right to protect the people in donbass, Ukraine war is legal under international law, but many of usa wars are illegal
@P Pen usa is currently occupying several countries, germany, Japan, Korea, Iraq, Syria, 800 military bases around the world
@Tex AJP Как Путин платит в эти дни? Все еще с плохой водкой, которая делает людей глупыми И слепыми? Или он получил такой вид, который только делает вас глупым?
That’s what you said last time. To reiterate the loyalty then my compatriots hate so much cause they can’t recognize their own faces. Truly remarkable indeed. Yeah it’s me. Don’t torture please. I could feel that if I found out about it 💚
Pushing Russian troops out of Crimea must be our goal.
@Baaliwood Texas was it’s own Republic created by the Texian revolution before the US made it a state.
@John Freedman Don’t worry John, Oblast is easy to take. Have you been to Oblast recently? Its a beautiful place to visit. Once Oblast is under Ukrainian control, Oblast will be a great place to live again. Slava Ukraine and slava the people of Oblast
@Sean D / The US is fighting by proxy against their enemies, such as the racist terrorist cult that you agree with.
All these russian bots and trolls getting triggered over your comment..
I agree. Ukraine getting back Crimea has to be the goal. And afterwards Ukraine joining NATO, so a war like this wont happen again.
@RC So the sham referendum was illegal and violated the constitution of Ukraine. If the Crimeans wanted to cede to Russia, it would have to hold a referendum in accordance with the constitution, which says any “territorial changes can only be approved via a referendum where all the citizens of Ukraine are allowed to vote”.
Also the sham referendum acknowledged that Crimea was already an independent state at that time, which wasn’t the case, since in order to become an independent state, it would require a national vote.
As im sure you would agree, we cant just have other countries invading parts of other countries, holding their own referendum and declaring that part is now a part of said country. That would send us back to the dark ages and perhaps if you appreciate that level of lawlessness, you shouldn’t have a problem with Ukraine taking back Crimea by force
Watch for people that signed that letter suddenly having heart attacks or “falling out of windows”.
Yes 6th floor hospital windows which I might add are stationary windows the do not open! 😂 the new KGB thinks the world is stupid ! 🤣
Here we go again with the conspiracy theory thinking; I thought those people were suppose to be Fox News watchers.
You’re a CNN viewer you should “follow the science”. 😂.
Well, if you look back and think how the EU and US has responded to Putns invasion in Georgia in 08.08.2022, you would see why Putin thought he could get away with invading Ukraine again in 22.02.2022 (Only yes, the war started in 24th, BECAUSE China has requested it due to.. closing of Winter Olympic games in China. And in 2008, YES, that was the Opening day of summer Olympic games in China).
2008 for Georgia. That was also the second time. It has been persisting for some decades pretty much immediately when the USSR collapsed.
The sad irony is that no one threatened Russia. This is a disaster of its own making!
that’s not necessarily true, i mean there was an agreement between the USSR and nato after ww2 that nato would not expand east of germany but nato had broken that promise in a big way, every single president(usa) since that agreement has pushed an agenda of moving nato east and accepting more and allies creeping closer and closer to russia. yes russia has been provoked in to this war.
These men and women are brave and determined! Russia needs to pay for this. I do not mean it’s people I mean it’s government. Get spy’s in there, find allies who want Putin gone, create groups, cause dissent, arm them, and give Putin what he deserves and those who enabled him. bArm these Russian people who know change can only come through blood. Putin will never stop destroying his people and country. Russian are better than what Putin is and he needs to be removed before it is too late.
Putin could not fight a war inside and out at the same time. It would crumble and the Russian people could decide what they do.
uktaine threatened russian suported rebels of donbas… if you didnt know there was a war for like 8 years with artillery and death of civilians all of that sh that we see today
Nobody threatened “Russia”, but Putin felt personally threatened.
In Putin’s mind, Russia is the victim.
They don’t want NATO beside them, but if they Invaded Ukraine, they would be right beside NATO. 🤣🤣🤣 No such thing as Russian logic.
Agreed, that’s what I’ve been thinking for quite some time.
Putin is going to be the ruler for another 26 years! HERE THEY COME! Surrogate war. Manhunt. Rockstar f’n games!
@dark room ambience this is your view but not anywhere near the truth. Did Russia invade and steal Crimea because Ukrainians wanted to join the EU, total nonsense.
@Edward Bernthal good augument 😀 tell us more
These dictators don’t fall that easily. Similar things were said about Saddam after 1991 liberation of Kuwait.
Well Saddam had a reputation to uphold.
“Those who can make you believe absurdities (Putin/Stalin) can make you commit atrocities.”
Voltaire
Except Putin’s not selling us absurdities, the Western media has a monopoly on that.
Voltaire never met Putin or Stalin.
those who want you to pretend that sociopathic violence and homelessness frostbite and starvation and pollution causes the victims to float off to a fancy happyland in the sky? Sounds like medically untreated stockholm syndrome to me.
Today our master dies! Russia-1
I love how from day 1 of this crap it’s been you are either pro-Russia or anti-Russia or pro-Ukraine (and by extension NATO) or anti-Ukraine. It’s confused me from the off how people can be so determinedly black or white. I cared not a jot about Ukraine or Russia the day before this farrago began and I only care about them now because they are quite close neighbours and their dispute might spill over into my backyard. However, when all is said and done my bottom line from day 1 has been quite simple: self-determination. Surely, as with *every* place and people in the world where there is disputed territory, this thing between Russia and Ukraine is all about self-determination. It seems that an overwhelming majority of Ukrainians want to exist in an independent, sovereign, self governing nation, and if that’s the case that’s good enough for me. This goes for the China/Taiwan thing, too. Taiwanese overwhelmingly want nothing to do with China. In all cases, these majority voices should be honoured.
We should have never allowed this to happen in the first place, it was 100% avoidable.
Praying for nevalny
A very brave man.
Alexei Naval’ny
His description of Putin sounds pretty accurate for Doni also.
Absolutely! Similarity shook me to my core. Considering Trump’s attraction to dictators, he would have led the US in the same direction if he had a chance.
Again, thanks for showing us the brain power on the average CNN viewer😵💫
@Mathis H Doni said Jean Carroll is not his type yet identified her in a picture as his wife at his rape case deposition 🤔
@Mathis H people seek their own level
@Mathis H Doni dropped his suit against Tish James after he and haba got sanction $ 1 million for bringing frivolous cases. You can teach an old dog
Respect for Bill Browder. Stay safe!
No he is a poser. HE made money on Putin
It is time for good people of the world to stop farting around and put a 500%+ tariff on ALL dictatorships. Free trade should only be with free people. All democracies must join together in a free-trade union to finally make all governments accountable to their people by taking the profit out of oppression. Discounts can be given to encourage improvements, but we must be consistent. Domestic tax reductions and rebates will make this tariff cost the consumer nothing. No excuse not to start now.
Falling out a window will lead to Putin’s downfall.
“Putin is a vindictive little man” – Browder
The similarities with Trump are simply astounding. All these years we’ve given Putin far more respect than he deserves.
Yes 2 crazy guys with power that the only thing they care is themselves, but nothing last forever right trumpets
Yet you voted for a pedophile who’s destroying the country… I’ll take Trump back any day of the week…
You’re absolutely right, they’re both vindictive little men. All we need is someone to take care of putin with a bullet. Thousands will be saved.
He’s a ‘vindictive little man’. Just about says it all about Putin from Bill Browder.
All we need is a little push.
The gravity does the rest. “Joker’s quote” 😂
He’s really really afraid b to die and face up in front of the absolute
It’s all speculation. I’ve been seeing all these critics talking for a while now. I’ll celebrate when it happens