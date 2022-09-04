Recent Post
65 comments
I assume he is referring to his affair with Stormy, he probably would have liked that to be classified.
…the famous toadstool files 🤔
That was his first special master.
The daily humiliations of Trump and his cult are so delightful 🤣
@James James It’s not the hat that’s dangerous. It’s the empty space beneath it.
@WE THE PEOPLE 🙌 No, what he said is 100% accurate and true.
BREAKING NEWS: Putin has formally offered to be the Special Master, since he’s already reviewed all the documents and could expedite the process.
Excellent!! Hahaha
Simpleton comment
@Reality going to cry?
😀😀😀
It’s all coming back to me now 😂😂😂…..haunting me
Especially as he increased the jail term from one to five years! 🤣🤣
He is 👿
Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up! Hypocrisy at its finest!
@Manchaka going to cry?
@Freddarau yes, little kid
You are all lost. You are calling for one of your past presidents to be jailed? There is nothing to be proud of there, not for you or your country.
@themarkofglass are you new to this world buddy? Presidents are politicians, politicians have a track record of not being the cleanest citizens. In Trump’s case he sold nuclear weapons documentation to Russia, to be honest with you I don’t think jailing is enough but that’s my opinion.
“Presidents are not Kings and Trump is not the President.” ~Judge Chutkan~
Best quote of 2021!😁✌💙
Seems bitter for a judge.
@CoReEcHo Tel 🤣 As a Marine Combat Veteran I Can Tell You, I won’t let my country become a Dictatorship! We are not stuck in the middle ages we’re long past that anybody remember the Magna Carta were not going backwards we’re going forwards
I have never seen hypocrisy on such a scale.
You must of missed the summer of love with the media standing in front of buildings in flames while saying it was a mostly peaceful protest then!
@Acer Maximinus 😂😂😂, those damn emails, emails,EEEEEEEmailsssss!She’s definitely obsessed with emails!
@True Ministry neither Trump has the authority to do so by himself, and if the documents were declassified the folder wouldn’t have written top secret, there are procedures to properly declassify a document, one of those is that one single person can’t do so by itself, it has to be evaluated by several agencies, it’s not something that you can use a magic wand on it
Define MAGA: everything we accuse others of doing is exactly what we are guilty of
@Fat Man it’s ok, facts are hard for some. Have you tried therapy?
No one will be above the law. A hypocrite and a great lier himself. He should be behind bar now before he reaps the nation apart!
Who Biden?
Seriously? 🤦
Biden yes he does well said Fjb!
It’s disheartening how many continue to support Trump the criminal.
How many were involved or had knowledge of Trump’s government document removal?
@imark Yes…… Lemmings
@Semyon Budyonny funny how you cite your russian training. 🤣 you’re anything but a American patriot.
Well.. it was Trump’s words.
He’s made his bed. Now Trump got to lay in it. Most definitely a prison cott.
Troy……
I believe Twump knows he’s toast.
and is about ready
for a straight jacket
and a rubber room.
Trump: “No one wil be above the law (except me).” 😂
@Libidinous Bear Hunter 2024
@Seymour Butts tell me another story
Grab some books and read! Learn you something about our executive brach of government.
“Lock him up for life!” “Lock him up for life!” “Lock him up for life!” “Lock him up for life!”
not going to happen .. not going to happen .. not going to happen lol
🇺🇸 TRUMP 2024 MAGA.A 🇺🇸
And give him the toilet that does not flush 😆
Hildabeast is a ma’am
That’s your next president 😅
Traitor needs to go to jail, and more if we have the moral backhone
Every time trump opens his mouth, the only thing ever comes out is “crap” 💩
Rod Serling couldn’t have come of with this stuff. We are now actually in the twilight zone.
Complete with Jewish Space Lasers. 😜
No we are waking up from the twilight zone and surveying the damage!!
The Twilight Zone is in black and white.
So he went into the gig knowing the importance of protection of classified information and yet he took docs with him after the gig. Hope that is held against him in a court of law
@Kristy Campbell Another computer BOT comment….yes you are!
You can find any word from his past to used against him in this day. All he said is either lie or projecting his own behaviour, so no surprises here
It was the usual thrill of trying to sell his product, grab the secrets then sell them.
“Watch what…”
No, we don’t have to.
He said it so many times that no one can forget his BS.
“We are going to restore honor to our government.” Holy sh*t. He’s told some whoppers in his lifetime, but that one has to top the list.
5 years per confidential document !!
A man who uses two cans of hair spray everyday is not concerned with honor.