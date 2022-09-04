65 comments

  1. I assume he is referring to his affair with Stormy, he probably would have liked that to be classified.

  3. BREAKING NEWS: Putin has formally offered to be the Special Master, since he’s already reviewed all the documents and could expedite the process.

    3. You are all lost. You are calling for one of your past presidents to be jailed? There is nothing to be proud of there, not for you or your country.

    4. @themarkofglass are you new to this world buddy? Presidents are politicians, politicians have a track record of not being the cleanest citizens. In Trump’s case he sold nuclear weapons documentation to Russia, to be honest with you I don’t think jailing is enough but that’s my opinion.

    2. @CoReEcHo Tel 🤣 As a Marine Combat Veteran I Can Tell You, I won’t let my country become a Dictatorship! We are not stuck in the middle ages we’re long past that anybody remember the Magna Carta were not going backwards we’re going forwards

    1. You must of missed the summer of love with the media standing in front of buildings in flames while saying it was a mostly peaceful protest then!

    3. @True Ministry neither Trump has the authority to do so by himself, and if the documents were declassified the folder wouldn’t have written top secret, there are procedures to properly declassify a document, one of those is that one single person can’t do so by itself, it has to be evaluated by several agencies, it’s not something that you can use a magic wand on it

  8. No one will be above the law. A hypocrite and a great lier himself. He should be behind bar now before he reaps the nation apart!

  10. Well.. it was Trump’s words.
    He’s made his bed. Now Trump got to lay in it. Most definitely a prison cott.

  12. “Lock him up for life!” “Lock him up for life!” “Lock him up for life!” “Lock him up for life!”

  16. So he went into the gig knowing the importance of protection of classified information and yet he took docs with him after the gig. Hope that is held against him in a court of law

  17. You can find any word from his past to used against him in this day. All he said is either lie or projecting his own behaviour, so no surprises here

  20. “We are going to restore honor to our government.” Holy sh*t. He’s told some whoppers in his lifetime, but that one has to top the list.

