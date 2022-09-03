Recent Post
- Watch what Trump said in 2016 about mishandling classified information
- Why former GOP lawmaker says Biden doesn’t owe an apology
- Franken calls Trump team’s response to DOJ investigation ‘lame’
- ‘Gold, gold, gold’: A look inside Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate
- Why NASA cancelled launch of massive new rocket
59 comments
If you like your Social Security and Medicare, I suggest you vote blue! The Republican party wants to eliminate both! That’s words right out of their own mouths!
@Dalia Alvarado 🙄
@Jason M sorry I replied to the wrong person
@Dalia Alvarado don’t be sorry you’re in Russia!
@Dalia Alvarado MAGA= My Attorneys Got Arrested
GOP= Garbage
😂😂😂😭😭😭
This little text is for Donald J. Trump, Steve Bannon, Kevin McCarthy, Rudy Giuliani, Don Jr. Trump, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Stephen Miller, Roger Stone, Peter Navarro, Rick Scott’s, Mike Flynn, Newt Gingrich, Lauren Boebert, Rick Scott, Allen Weisselberg, Jared Kushner, Mark Meadows, Christina Bobb, Alina Habba, L. Lin Wood, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Grassley, Alex Jones, Ron DeSantis, Sidney Powell, Kash Patel, John Eastman’s, Jeffrey Clark, Neal Collins, Mike Lindell, Ron Johnson, Lindsey Graham, Paul Manafort, Matt Gaetz’s, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Mike Pompeo, Josh Hawley, Rand Paul, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jim Jordan, Mick Mulvaney, William P. Barr, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Fox News, and even Mike Pence and all those CRIMINAL MINDED GOP/REPUBLICANS POLITICIANS including all their supporters in the USA, like for instance all those criminals Christian Nationalists Far Right assholes followers, WHO DONT UNDERSTAND THAT FASCISM IS THE CULT OF A LEADER….
*** ” When I despair, I remember that all through history the ways of truth and love have always won. There have been liars, tyrants, and murderers, and for a time they can seem invincible, but in the end they always fall. Think of it — Always.” …. * ( Ref: Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi ) *
Note:
Americans and History books will never forget what a Republican President did after loosing his re-election on January 06th 2021. The GOP and their supporters attacked the Capitol and the US Democracy and it is on videos and films. Nobody in that rogue, racist and fascist political Party will be able to denied what happened on that day and who was responsible. Imagine, they were eager to attack the Capitol and look for their Republican Vice-President Pence in order to catch him and hang him outside. The Republican Party gave us Nixon and then Trump. What a shame….What a shame to be partisans of that political party and vote for candidates that runs as Republicans.
M – Many
A – Are
G – Getting
A – Arrested
@Janie Buck Thank you very much for your support.
We need a no party democracy. We need a system where the people we elect to represent us vote on laws that reflect the will of their constituents. No party affiliation is required to accomplish this task. What is required is an affiliation with the people.
@Atticus Walker you can blame all the m governor’s and lobbyists who have been taking funding from our schools. We use to lead the world in education !
@Cat Monarchist lol and the current system isn’t leading us in that direction?
@Eduardo Rodriguez lol isn’t that what you people wanted in 2020 if trump won and during the Rittenhouse case. Hypocrisy at its finest
After everything 45 said, say what you want Joe.
After Satan Trump do it
Remember the GOP is now only 24% of registered voters; shrinking every year
@sal ortiz well what about 2020 7 million more votes against trump
@Ken Teague we all know that was stolen.
@s. brag’s why you got so much hate?
Prior to the 2020 election, Trump outright called Democrats fascists, and …crickets.
@Jim River Uh, by definition, a president should be politically correct. Did you think before you wrote that doozy? 😂
@MediaSector oh, I apologize. You’re totally right!! My bad, I misread your comment. Sorry for offending ya!
Trump: if I win I win…if I lose it’s rigged
Wasn’t that the Hilary slogan till this day.
@Nupur Sharma told the truth about aisha who said that?
Never apologize. Keep telling it how it is
Better not walk ir back, needs to push harder.
The snowflakes that get offended are probably the guilty parties
Thank you! Respect to Joe Walsh. We all live in the same country and should be following the same laws. That means working together, no divisiveness, drama and so forth. We need to ALL help get rid of the people who refuse to abide by the rules.
Biden doesn’t owe an apology. McCarthy owes an apology. I feel like I’m in an episode of The Twilight Zone with these Maga people.
I hear ya! The twilight zone and a dystopian novel! Handmaids tale anyone….
@nothing matters you are right the maggots don’t matter…
@Sandra Stone Amen sister!
Hell no he doesn’t need to apologize! He was polite! He said SEMI-!!!
He has already apologized.
Exactly. Too effing polite…!
🥂 exactly
yup
So the basket of deplorables are offended by it being revealed why they are deplorable. If they’re so upset about after 7 years still being considered bad Americans then maybe they should do some serious self assessment.
@Bill Barr …. By the good Americans, of course! 😊
@ChristyAnn2 honestly by all good people all over the world
“…then maybe they should do some serious self assessment.” OR, and hear me out on this, maybe they can just leave… Isn’t that what they always say? America, love it or leave it.
I never agreed with Hillary saying that. Even if it is true, calling them deplorable is not a coalition building statement. It was unnecessary for her to say out loud, even if many of them never understood just how deplorable they are/were. People can change and grow. Once you start putting labels on people you make it harder for them to change.
Patriotism and fidelity to the Constitution never needs an apology.
@s. brag’s …. Yes, who doesn’t love a great freak show?
He has nothing to apologize for because everything he said was true. He was very specific in MAGA Republicans. Has Trump ever apologized for ANYTHING? Any of incendiary comments of his entire presidency. Hint: NEVER.
The snowflakes can’t stop crying
@No More, look everyone! I found the troll!
@Connor Moodie Are you sure about that? I sense that he was referring to the Deplorables.
Republicans did you 🤣 call Dump out for all the things he has said and done in sad life America 🇺🇸 vote 🗳 blue 🗳 💙
@Kristy Campbell 👋 Krispy how are you today how you are doing 😀 👍 👌 lots of love ❤ vote 🗳 blue Stephen
No they did not, they are cowards they will never call out Trump
EXACTLY
@Eve Fet Exactly!!!
Apology? After the crap we’ve had to endure coming out of Trump’s mouth for four years?
More like 6yrs plus including prior to 2016 campaigning until present day….ughhhhhh….🤯😵
@Virginia P Even before his campaigning….remember his birther BS crap about Obama’s birth certificate?
He said nothing that isnt occuring at the present! No need to apologize at all! Those who misconstrue his words fear that message getting to the American people!
1 thedirty530 Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jjyWP6ii-s
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
NEVER apologize for saying the TRUTH! 🇺🇸💙
Alicia Velasco:Exactly never apologize to fascists!!!
Biden said what he meant. And he’s right.
1 Bran R Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jjyWP6ii-s
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer