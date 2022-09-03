59 comments

  1. If you like your Social Security and Medicare, I suggest you vote blue! The Republican party wants to eliminate both! That’s words right out of their own mouths!

  2. This little text is for Donald J. Trump, Steve Bannon, Kevin McCarthy, Rudy Giuliani, Don Jr. Trump, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Stephen Miller, Roger Stone, Peter Navarro, Rick Scott’s, Mike Flynn, Newt Gingrich, Lauren Boebert, Rick Scott, Allen Weisselberg, Jared Kushner, Mark Meadows, Christina Bobb, Alina Habba, L. Lin Wood, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Grassley, Alex Jones, Ron DeSantis, Sidney Powell, Kash Patel, John Eastman’s, Jeffrey Clark, Neal Collins, Mike Lindell, Ron Johnson, Lindsey Graham, Paul Manafort, Matt Gaetz’s, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Mike Pompeo, Josh Hawley, Rand Paul, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jim Jordan, Mick Mulvaney, William P. Barr, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Fox News, and even Mike Pence and all those CRIMINAL MINDED GOP/REPUBLICANS POLITICIANS including all their supporters in the USA, like for instance all those criminals Christian Nationalists Far Right assholes followers, WHO DONT UNDERSTAND THAT FASCISM IS THE CULT OF A LEADER….

    *** ” When I despair, I remember that all through history the ways of truth and love have always won. There have been liars, tyrants, and murderers, and for a time they can seem invincible, but in the end they always fall. Think of it — Always.” …. * ( Ref: Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi ) *

    Note:
    Americans and History books will never forget what a Republican President did after loosing his re-election on January 06th 2021. The GOP and their supporters attacked the Capitol and the US Democracy and it is on videos and films. Nobody in that rogue, racist and fascist political Party will be able to denied what happened on that day and who was responsible. Imagine, they were eager to attack the Capitol and look for their Republican Vice-President Pence in order to catch him and hang him outside. The Republican Party gave us Nixon and then Trump. What a shame….What a shame to be partisans of that political party and vote for candidates that runs as Republicans.

    M – Many
    A – Are
    G – Getting
    A – Arrested

  3. We need a no party democracy. We need a system where the people we elect to represent us vote on laws that reflect the will of their constituents. No party affiliation is required to accomplish this task. What is required is an affiliation with the people.

    1. @Atticus Walker you can blame all the m governor’s and lobbyists who have been taking funding from our schools. We use to lead the world in education !

    3. @Eduardo Rodriguez lol isn’t that what you people wanted in 2020 if trump won and during the Rittenhouse case. Hypocrisy at its finest

    1. @Jim River Uh, by definition, a president should be politically correct. Did you think before you wrote that doozy? 😂

  10. Thank you! Respect to Joe Walsh. We all live in the same country and should be following the same laws. That means working together, no divisiveness, drama and so forth. We need to ALL help get rid of the people who refuse to abide by the rules.

  11. Biden doesn’t owe an apology. McCarthy owes an apology. I feel like I’m in an episode of The Twilight Zone with these Maga people.

  13. So the basket of deplorables are offended by it being revealed why they are deplorable. If they’re so upset about after 7 years still being considered bad Americans then maybe they should do some serious self assessment.

    3. “…then maybe they should do some serious self assessment.” OR, and hear me out on this, maybe they can just leave… Isn’t that what they always say? America, love it or leave it.

      I never agreed with Hillary saying that. Even if it is true, calling them deplorable is not a coalition building statement. It was unnecessary for her to say out loud, even if many of them never understood just how deplorable they are/were. People can change and grow. Once you start putting labels on people you make it harder for them to change.

  15. He has nothing to apologize for because everything he said was true. He was very specific in MAGA Republicans. Has Trump ever apologized for ANYTHING? Any of incendiary comments of his entire presidency. Hint: NEVER.

  16. Republicans did you 🤣 call Dump out for all the things he has said and done in sad life America 🇺🇸 vote 🗳 blue 🗳 💙

    1. @Kristy Campbell 👋 Krispy how are you today how you are doing 😀 👍 👌 lots of love ❤ vote 🗳 blue Stephen

  18. He said nothing that isnt occuring at the present! No need to apologize at all! Those who misconstrue his words fear that message getting to the American people!

