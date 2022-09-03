69 comments

  3. Eric Herschmann to Trump’s lawyers-“I’m going to give you the best free legal advice you’re ever getting in your life: Get yourself a great f’ing criminal defense lawyer, you’re gonna need one!”😅

    3. @帥哥 There is a need for an attorney if there is any contact with investigators, subponeas requesting interviews/statements or if the person is out there making any statements (On Fox News Much?) about the subject of the investigation….and all that comes long before indictment. Your “legal advice” would get you Disbarred.

    1. @Real American Aaaaww, why the uppercut? 😕. And, so what if I’m a little on the heavy side…ok, maybe a little more than a little. I have a big heart. And, I have no idea if you’re a man or woman, but I have to say, I really don’t care. Love the “big boy” talk.

  6. If Trump came out and admitted he lost and said there was no voter fraud – I think many of his supporters would call him a Rino!

    1. @Carol Miller How does him admitting that he lost have anything to do with holding office again? You are allowed to run again after you lose.

    2. @DAMON MARCUS You can’t admit something that is true, if you believe it isn’t true. Such as Trump’s version of the Renoir painting ‘Two Sisters’.

    4. @DAMON MARCUS you do it all the time it looks like ( to something ) not true and you can put metal into a microwave oven ; it’s not a good idea but here we are ? people confess to things they had nothing to do with all the time . you can’t play smart when you ain’t. is moree like it .

  7. For the sake of national security, Trump should be immediately arrested and indicted. Indicting Trump should NOT wait until after the mid-term elections, Trump does not deserve to be treated with kid gloves. Also several GQP members visited Maralago in the past 18 months and should be investigated.

  8. I’ll also throw out that the Trump appointed judge sure is bending over backwards to accommodate requests that have nothing to do with her jurisdiction…

  12. People please 🙏 just the thought that Trump would be in any position of authority in the future scares me and should terrify any USA citizen. We have to stop him. THANK YOU ACOSTA

    1. Well, he wasn’t exactly forced. I think he decided that he didn’t want to serve alongside a herd of humorless femi-nazis like Gillibrand. Not worth the hassle.

    1. Especially taking into account what all sorts of people have done since he left-Democrats were pressured. That jerk Matt Gaetz wasn’t pressured to resign and what he did is much worse! Al Come on back-Please!

    3. @anne hersey OK but please is unnecessary it’s annoying like Trump and those harpies who lied about Al Franken

    2. @DAMON MARCUS fascism n.
      1 an authoritarian and nationalistic right-wing system of government and social organization. 2 (in general use) extreme right-wing, authoritarian, or intolerant views or practice.

  17. Now we know what Putin and Donnie talked about in Helsinki that’s why no interpreters were allowed. It don’t take a rocket scientist to see.

  18. If it talks and walks like a fascist, then it’s a fascist. I see no problem in calling the Republicans fascists.

  19. Franken needs to go BACK on the senate. The reason he resigned is such a NON issue, especially when you look At how far the decency ‘post’ as moved in the past few years.

    1. They should make him pass lie detector test and ask him if documents were showed to people who don’t have the security clearance to view them. Then ask if photocopies were made. Are there citizens of other countries that have viewed them or have copies. My bet is he would fail all of them

