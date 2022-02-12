91 comments

    2. @Peanut Butter What accomplishments make him the best president since Reagan? Why can not one of the Trumpers I ask that question name any accomplishments?

      Reply

    3. @mitch103178 it’s Biden’s fault that certain things like gas and groceries are more expensive now than they were before

      Reply

    4. @Peanut Butter 142 eminent presidential historians said he was the 4th worst in history. Right below William Henry Harrison who served 31 days in office and died on his 32nd day. Reagan had dementia in his final year. Trum* walked into office after Obama and Biden had rebuilt the economy in spite of 8 years of no. He ran the ball in from the 1 and took credit for it all. Which he then proceeded to drive into recession by February of 2019 BEFORE Covid hit. Wise up. Make no mistake I despise the man. His choices are why you are losing money.

      Reply

    5. @Peanut Butter US oil production is up under Biden. Please explain how the price of oil is set on the international market…. Also please explain the impact COVID has had on the supply chains and why inflation is a worldwide problem……

      Reply

    1. @Joe Yamaoyaji did your parents drop you on your head. Biden is the worst president in american history. Just remember that biden stranded thousands of americans in afghanistan

      Reply

    2. @Anson Arnold Jimmy Carter is the most decent, caring and patriotic man to inhabit the Presidency. It’s clear you know nothing about his term in office.

      Reply

    4. @Diego Fonseca why do you pretend to understand politics? explain logically in 10 minutes or you will be marked

      Reply

    5. @Anson Arnold There were about 5,000 Taliban in a Pakistani prison. Trump got them released and made a fake peace deal with them that didn’t include the Afghanistan government. It was basically a cut and run plan. Removing all support for the Afghan army and leaving them swinging in the breeze set up the situation Biden inherited. Are you an American?.

      Reply

    1. @Rivers S
      The poorest uneducated simple minded confederate traitor racists come from GOP run welfare red states that collect half their budgets from blue donor states, domestic terrorists

      Reply

    2. @Stephen David Bailey well considering that his blessings come from God I said that’s a good compromise. 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲

      Reply

  6. The fact that he was aware that throwing away presidential documents is a crime is the really crazy part. I thought he was just ignorant to the law. But nope. He knew what he was doing. 😒

    Reply

    2. R u happy with all the b.s going on….open borders and gas prices are going up…food prices are going up…about possibly World War 3….Afghanistan failure
      ..

      Reply

  7. Trump is still living in 1960’s when u could flush everything an no one knew 😩🤣

    Reply

    2. I had a hole in the floorboard so when the party lights came up behind me I could dump the stuff. Rusty floors have their uses.

      Reply

    1. @T Boned Do you have the factual basis to prove a 90% loss? Was it Neilson ratings? Or was it Arbitron? Is it your imagination? Facts are truth.
      Facts trump lies. Pun intended.

      Reply

    2. @past tense house of mouse New York Post Headlines and it was easy to find Jan/22: CNN sees ratings dive by 90% after 2021 coverage

      Reply

  9. A shredder would have been too obvious, surprised he didn’t have a fireplace in the building, perhaps they pose a risk. He was left with the toilets as an option. The “flushing 10-15 times” makes you wonder at what point he had to report the stopped up toilet. I guess he wanted to up grade to a better flushing toilet and they said it wouldn’t get approved.

    Reply

    4. @B. T. Why are you so terrified of Trump..?? Your posts reek of fear.. The man hasnt even announced candidacy… you woke crybaby lefties are cowards n bullies… omg
      your all hilarious.. keep posting tho as we’re documenting who’s who.. awesome ☝️🙋‍♂️

      Reply

    5. @garry k Why are you so terrified of Trump..?? Your posts reek of fear.. The man hasnt even announced candidacy… you woke crybaby lefties are cowards n bullies… omg
      your all hilarious.. keep posting tho as we’re documenting who’s who.. awesome ☝️🙋‍♂️

      Reply

  10. Lmao… “Water-closet-gate.” I’m sure that most of us that remember Watergate can get a chuckle out of that.

    Reply

    1. @Jason Max
      Nope!
      Even Trump has been disappointed gramps.
      You have provided so many turnovers in this thread.
      Hang up your cleats of propaganda gramps.

      Reply

    2. @Jason Max Manafort gave confidential campaign State polling data to Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian spy, in order to help the Kremlin target their misinformation campaign against Hillary….. this is the definition of collusion.

      The treasury department put sanctions on Konstantin Kilimnik for it and the Republican senate intelligence committee confirmed it starting on page 56 in their report…..

      Reply

    4. @Jason Max Konstantin Kilimnik (Kilimnik) is a Russian and Ukrainian political consultant and known Russian Intelligence Services agent implementing influence operations on their behalf. During the 2016 U.S. presidential election campaign, Kilimnik provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy that he received from Manafort.

      Reply

    2. FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP
      FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP
      FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP
      FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP
      FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP
      FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP
      FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP
      FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP
      FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP
      FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP
      FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP
      FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP

      Reply

    3. An irreverent quip in response might be something like : “that could be arranged.” IF you know how to speak mobster lingo.

      Reply

  14. She was throwing so much nonsense together in that word salad that she got hungry for tomato soup

    Reply

  15. Everywhere he goes in public, I wish he hears “Lock him up” chants. His giant ego would be so much affected…

    Reply

    2. FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP
      FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP
      FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP
      FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP
      FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP
      FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP
      FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP
      FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP
      FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP
      FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP
      FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP
      FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP FRY HIM UP

      Reply

  16. djt talking about “big massive dumps”is the funniest thing donny ever said. imagine.. it’s going down in the history books

    Reply

    2. @Sam Porter
      I almost hope Trump does run. He would freeze out all the legitimate Republican candidates, and then lose

      Reply

    3. @Patrick Saelen yeah. Your watching a story of a toilet. Did it ever occer that burning a piece of paper would work better than flushing it. Seriously, who thinks you are going to be able to flush tons of paper down a toilet? I mean I knew they thought their viewer was an idiots but I never expected the viewer to prove them right. Its like watching Wylie try and catch the speed runner. Beep beep.

      Reply

    4. @Frances White you lost the culture. You should know that because the only people you can cancel is those in your cult. Outside the cult your powerless. That’s what this is all about. The cult can’t hold on to the culture any longer. After the fall of legacy media and the rise of unlimited sources the cult can’t control the flow of information. That’s why they reverted to the mis/dis information campaign. They are hopelessly trying to put the gene back in the bottle

      Reply

    5. @Jeff Daniel
      It’s “principal’s office,” genius.. Learn the language before you try using it.
      I understand you trolls gotta stick together…

      Reply

  17. What a time to be alive in America. We can make toilet humor about an American President and it’s actually revelant

    Reply

    5. @Jock Young Ya and a lot of the ones who voted team blue this election are already having buyers remorse one year in. Biden approval rating is lower than Trump’s, but you still claim no one worst 🙄 you’re going to be in for a surprise this mid term and in 2024.

      Reply

  18. “TOILET-WATER-GATE, the movie.” Can’t wait to see the scene where Melania walks in on him flushing America’s future down the toilet… “10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once.”

    Reply

    2. If that’s not a crook I don’t know what to say about this, ugliest speech of Donald Trump’s ever watched the trying to make fun of the Dem party, your nothing but a clown , lying human being karma is on you Donald Trump’s…

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.