91 comments
Upon conviction that is 3 years in prison and he can never run for office again.
@Douglas Melendez Hilarious. What accomplishments make him the greatest president since Lincoln?
@Peanut Butter What accomplishments make him the best president since Reagan? Why can not one of the Trumpers I ask that question name any accomplishments?
@mitch103178 it’s Biden’s fault that certain things like gas and groceries are more expensive now than they were before
@Peanut Butter 142 eminent presidential historians said he was the 4th worst in history. Right below William Henry Harrison who served 31 days in office and died on his 32nd day. Reagan had dementia in his final year. Trum* walked into office after Obama and Biden had rebuilt the economy in spite of 8 years of no. He ran the ball in from the 1 and took credit for it all. Which he then proceeded to drive into recession by February of 2019 BEFORE Covid hit. Wise up. Make no mistake I despise the man. His choices are why you are losing money.
@Peanut Butter US oil production is up under Biden. Please explain how the price of oil is set on the international market…. Also please explain the impact COVID has had on the supply chains and why inflation is a worldwide problem……
Richard Nixon is laughing from his grave: And they called me a crook 😆
@Joe Yamaoyaji did your parents drop you on your head. Biden is the worst president in american history. Just remember that biden stranded thousands of americans in afghanistan
@Anson Arnold Jimmy Carter is the most decent, caring and patriotic man to inhabit the Presidency. It’s clear you know nothing about his term in office.
@Anson Arnold Thousands of your neurons are stranded in neverland.
@Diego Fonseca why do you pretend to understand politics? explain logically in 10 minutes or you will be marked
@Anson Arnold There were about 5,000 Taliban in a Pakistani prison. Trump got them released and made a fake peace deal with them that didn’t include the Afghanistan government. It was basically a cut and run plan. Removing all support for the Afghan army and leaving them swinging in the breeze set up the situation Biden inherited. Are you an American?.
“A golem made of all the worst things the world has ever seen in America”
@Rivers S
The poorest uneducated simple minded confederate traitor racists come from GOP run welfare red states that collect half their budgets from blue donor states, domestic terrorists
@$hiek Yobooty Trump
_Biden is a damp sock puppet in human form_
Elon Musk 2022
@lets bash !!!!🥎 Sucks
@$hiek Yobooty Wrong like always. You obviously enjoy being wrong 100% of the time.
Toiletgate. It fits him.
@lets bash !!!!🥎 Nobody else will.
@Stephen David Bailey well considering that his blessings come from God I said that’s a good compromise. 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲
@lets bash !!!!🥎 If DJT is blessed the rest of us are cursed.
@Stephen David Bailey 🇺🇲
@lets bash !!!!🥎
Any god that would approve of Trump does not deserve to be worshipped
He should have flushed his ghost written books down?
The fact that he was aware that throwing away presidential documents is a crime is the really crazy part. I thought he was just ignorant to the law. But nope. He knew what he was doing. 😒
Very good point 👍
R u happy with all the b.s going on….open borders and gas prices are going up…food prices are going up…about possibly World War 3….Afghanistan failure
@Debra Johnson Trump flushed his future away, say good bye to condon.
@AP3X Z3R0 Ap I can see you are Trump in disguised hahaha….
@Raul Perez
Obviosuly the borders are not “open” and the rest doesn’t have anything to do with Biden.
Trump is still living in 1960’s when u could flush everything an no one knew 😩🤣
I had a hole in the floorboard so when the party lights came up behind me I could dump the stuff. Rusty floors have their uses.
Projection or he’s just being prescient about his own future? Hmmmmm. And you Jim, crack me up!
@T Boned Do you have the factual basis to prove a 90% loss? Was it Neilson ratings? Or was it Arbitron? Is it your imagination? Facts are truth.
Facts trump lies. Pun intended.
@past tense house of mouse New York Post Headlines and it was easy to find Jan/22: CNN sees ratings dive by 90% after 2021 coverage
You actually believe this crap. How gullible you are. CNN is the toilet.
@Debra Johnson like fox and Oan ? you know fox is not news right ?
A shredder would have been too obvious, surprised he didn’t have a fireplace in the building, perhaps they pose a risk. He was left with the toilets as an option. The “flushing 10-15 times” makes you wonder at what point he had to report the stopped up toilet. I guess he wanted to up grade to a better flushing toilet and they said it wouldn’t get approved.
@lets bash !!!!🥎 🤡😂
@Creole Lady 😊
Blah blah blah u trolls say nothing in your posts.. lmfao
your all scared of Trump
@B. T. Why are you so terrified of Trump..?? Your posts reek of fear.. The man hasnt even announced candidacy… you woke crybaby lefties are cowards n bullies… omg
your all hilarious.. keep posting tho as we’re documenting who’s who.. awesome ☝️🙋♂️
@garry k Why are you so terrified of Trump..?? Your posts reek of fear.. The man hasnt even announced candidacy… you woke crybaby lefties are cowards n bullies… omg
your all hilarious.. keep posting tho as we’re documenting who’s who.. awesome ☝️🙋♂️
Lmao… “Water-closet-gate.” I’m sure that most of us that remember Watergate can get a chuckle out of that.
@u2mister1 Anything to appease Trump’s lover Putin.
MAGA 🇺🇲
@Jay Gray Chumpgate or Traitorgate.
@u2mister1 as opposed to Trumps lip service?
Makes more sense now. 15 flushes ? Couldn’t get documents down fast enough.
Trump – “Deleted emails people go to jail …” exactly what comes to him now..
@Jason Max
Nope!
Even Trump has been disappointed gramps.
You have provided so many turnovers in this thread.
Hang up your cleats of propaganda gramps.
@Jason Max Manafort gave confidential campaign State polling data to Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian spy, in order to help the Kremlin target their misinformation campaign against Hillary….. this is the definition of collusion.
The treasury department put sanctions on Konstantin Kilimnik for it and the Republican senate intelligence committee confirmed it starting on page 56 in their report…..
@Anson Arnold What right wing nut job did you hear that from?? None of it is true!!!
@Jason Max Konstantin Kilimnik (Kilimnik) is a Russian and Ukrainian political consultant and known Russian Intelligence Services agent implementing influence operations on their behalf. During the 2016 U.S. presidential election campaign, Kilimnik provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy that he received from Manafort.
“Death before honor” – Donald Trump
@Svilen Vasilev do u like Trump 🇺🇲?
An irreverent quip in response might be something like : “that could be arranged.” IF you know how to speak mobster lingo.
keep laughing, and please keep watching, those tears of joy will turn to absolute shock
She was throwing so much nonsense together in that word salad that she got hungry for tomato soup
Everywhere he goes in public, I wish he hears “Lock him up” chants. His giant ego would be so much affected…
@Kyle Wilson Lock him up
He should consider the source and maybe get a few jobs in and forget about it.
@michael holtzman zNo we won’t believe anything that comes from CNN about Trump.
@Leonie Romanes All what.
djt talking about “big massive dumps”is the funniest thing donny ever said. imagine.. it’s going down in the history books
@Patriot we Germans were both. Now we’re trying democracy.
@Sam Porter
I almost hope Trump does run. He would freeze out all the legitimate Republican candidates, and then lose
@Patrick Saelen yeah. Your watching a story of a toilet. Did it ever occer that burning a piece of paper would work better than flushing it. Seriously, who thinks you are going to be able to flush tons of paper down a toilet? I mean I knew they thought their viewer was an idiots but I never expected the viewer to prove them right. Its like watching Wylie try and catch the speed runner. Beep beep.
@Frances White you lost the culture. You should know that because the only people you can cancel is those in your cult. Outside the cult your powerless. That’s what this is all about. The cult can’t hold on to the culture any longer. After the fall of legacy media and the rise of unlimited sources the cult can’t control the flow of information. That’s why they reverted to the mis/dis information campaign. They are hopelessly trying to put the gene back in the bottle
@Jeff Daniel
It’s “principal’s office,” genius.. Learn the language before you try using it.
I understand you trolls gotta stick together…
What a time to be alive in America. We can make toilet humor about an American President and it’s actually revelant
@Common Sense You got nothing, LOL
@Sean Knisley
Nobody is worse than trump on any scale.
@Jock Young lmfao 🤣🤣 put down the sippy cup 🥴
@Sean Knisley
People disagree with you. that’s why we have elections. No reason to be insulting.
@Jock Young Ya and a lot of the ones who voted team blue this election are already having buyers remorse one year in. Biden approval rating is lower than Trump’s, but you still claim no one worst 🙄 you’re going to be in for a surprise this mid term and in 2024.
“TOILET-WATER-GATE, the movie.” Can’t wait to see the scene where Melania walks in on him flushing America’s future down the toilet… “10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once.”
If that’s not a crook I don’t know what to say about this, ugliest speech of Donald Trump’s ever watched the trying to make fun of the Dem party, your nothing but a clown , lying human being karma is on you Donald Trump’s…
This guy needs to be indicted for something…ANYTHING!
He knows the laws about destroying documents, he just said it, and said it was illegal.
Donald doesn’t give a damn about the law, never did, never will!