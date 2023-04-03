86 comments

    4. Hope you are having a wonderful out there wishing you a happy moment and stay safe with your family in Jesus name

      Reply

    2. He won’t surrender on Tuesday. He wants the spectacle, hand cuffs n TV all around. He must play the martyr and appeal to his supporters.

      Reply

    1. We @Sheila Boston  thank you for your comment. I/we are quite aware of our allies, especially Australia and New Zealand. We are struggling to prevent a fascist takeover (similar too 1930s Germany) . We have finally broken the presedece of inditing a former president for abusing his/her power. Although this inditement is at the state level, we are hopeful for a Federal inditement. Most Americans (like me) are not aware of other countries paying attention to what’s happening here. I sincerely thank you for your interest. I love Australia. Their music, history, and influence in the world.

      Reply

    2. @Joan Lutter I know you are just teasing. Dumpty will be given his chance to defend himself and let the law runs its course. You know, the ole’ American law.

      Reply

  4. Been thinking so much about Watergate/Nixon lately. All the people of who were held accountable while Nixon was pardoned. Hoping will not be the case in Trumps various legal issues! John Dean, yes, televised!

    Reply

    1. If Nixon had been impeached and prosecuted, as he should have been, then this situation would be BAU rule of law.

      Reply

    2. Hope you are having a wonderful out there wishing you a happy moment and stay safe with your family in Jesus name

      Reply

    3. I think the difference between Agnew and Nixon is the GOP did not hitch their wagon on those 2.

      Today’s Gop backs Trump. If Trump gets away with anything, the Gop and future canidates know how far they can push.

      Reply

    1. never gonna see the inside of a jail cell and will continue to live a multi millionaire lifestyle for the rest of his life (and generations to come)

      Reply

  6. You can be assured, whatever the worst and most damaging choice he is given, that will be the one he chooses.

    Reply

    3. @Russ White great well thought out comment. Maybe you should watch some of the videos I dropped on this thread.
      How’s grocery shopping working out for you ? Or do you live in mom’s basement and she drives you around so you’re not filling a gas tank either ?

      Reply

    4. Hope you are having a wonderful out there wishing you a happy moment and stay safe with your family in Jesus name

      Reply

    1. Hope you are having a wonderful out there wishing you a happy moment and stay safe with your family in Jesus name

      Reply

    2. @Krissykriss Hope you are having a wonderful out there wishing you a happy moment and stay safe with your family in Jesus name

      Reply

    2. Thank you very much for the release! And I’m 40 years old, unfortunately I have a daughter with disabilities.
      I am writing this comment just to wish you a good mood.) The main thing is not to lose heart, everything will be fine! Good luck everyone!))

      Reply

    1. @Anna Kingry Hope you are having a wonderful out there wishing you a happy moment and stay safe with your family in Jesus name

      Reply

    2. @Robin Ingersoll Hope you are having a wonderful out there wishing you a happy moment and stay safe with your family in Jesus name

      Reply

    4. @Robin Ingersoll Thanks! Beau of the Fifth Column has done several excellent videos on that topic

      Reply

  11. Mr. Trump’s fundamental problem is that he is unable to put what brain matter he has into gear before he starts moving his lips and tongue waving his arms at the very same time.

    Reply

    2. I like Presidents that don’t incite an insurrection or go on “revenge tours”while begging voters for money.

      Reply

    2. @Dan Wright No question of pointed narratives within a corrupt, distorted and broken society Danny. The writings been on the wall quite a while.

      Reply

    1. Thank you very much for the release! And I’m 40 years old, unfortunately I have a daughter with disabilities.
      I am writing this comment just to wish you a good mood.) The main thing is not to lose heart, everything will be fine! Good luck everyone!))

      Reply

    3. Everyone is guilty of one thing or another and is considered innocent until caught. Then everyone “yaps” as saints vilifying the caught.

      Reply

  15. This trial should absolutely be televised. That is the only way all Americans hear the same story. Otherwise, each reporter from each tv channel can and will tell their own version

    Reply

    1. I agree and it should apply to ALL concerned parties. It’s already being tried on cable and the internet. Once he’s arraigned people need to shut their mouths and the will have to be forced to.

      Reply

    2. Hope you are having a wonderful out there wishing you a happy moment and stay safe with your family in Jesus name

      Reply

    3. @Carol Skillen Hope you are having a wonderful out there wishing you a happy moment and stay safe with your family in Jesus name

      Reply

  17. Televising it would also not allow him or the far right media to spread misinformation about what’s happening in the court. We can see it all live for ourselves.

    Reply

  19. Trump in 2020: “Person. Woman. Man. Camera TV.”
    Trump in 2024: “Guard. Cellmate. Bars. Toilet. Cot.”

    Reply

  20. I agree 100% Everyone, even a former president must obey our law’s. Everyone should be held accountable if they break the law.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.