Recent Post
- Watergate whistleblower says this Trump move would be a ‘terrible idea’
- Ex-UN ambassador breaks down three reasons behind Russia’s move to detain US journalist
- James Cameron says one of his movies came from a single image in his dream
- Retired Admiral predicts how Ukraine could possibly win war against Russia
- Bash presses Trump attorney on whether he believes Manhattan judge is biased
86 comments
since when is justice bad???
@love liberals who is innocent?
@The Equalizer You are very innocent
@love liberals I am. trump isn’t.
Hope you are having a wonderful out there wishing you a happy moment and stay safe with your family in Jesus name
If it’s a terrible idea, you can bet your bottom dollar Trump will do it
Or try to do it, and then whine about not being allowed to do it.
He won’t surrender on Tuesday. He wants the spectacle, hand cuffs n TV all around. He must play the martyr and appeal to his supporters.
Good luck from Australia USAers. We wish you guys well.🦘✅
We @Sheila Boston thank you for your comment. I/we are quite aware of our allies, especially Australia and New Zealand. We are struggling to prevent a fascist takeover (similar too 1930s Germany) . We have finally broken the presedece of inditing a former president for abusing his/her power. Although this inditement is at the state level, we are hopeful for a Federal inditement. Most Americans (like me) are not aware of other countries paying attention to what’s happening here. I sincerely thank you for your interest. I love Australia. Their music, history, and influence in the world.
@Joan Lutter I know you are just teasing. Dumpty will be given his chance to defend himself and let the law runs its course. You know, the ole’ American law.
Don’t forget the BEV!!!!
NEVAH NEVAH NEVER
Thank you, we need your good wishes.
Been thinking so much about Watergate/Nixon lately. All the people of who were held accountable while Nixon was pardoned. Hoping will not be the case in Trumps various legal issues! John Dean, yes, televised!
If Nixon had been impeached and prosecuted, as he should have been, then this situation would be BAU rule of law.
Hope you are having a wonderful out there wishing you a happy moment and stay safe with your family in Jesus name
I think the difference between Agnew and Nixon is the GOP did not hitch their wagon on those 2.
Today’s Gop backs Trump. If Trump gets away with anything, the Gop and future canidates know how far they can push.
What’s it going to take to lock this traitor up🤬
never gonna see the inside of a jail cell and will continue to live a multi millionaire lifestyle for the rest of his life (and generations to come)
You can be assured, whatever the worst and most damaging choice he is given, that will be the one he chooses.
@Jerry Marasco based on what?
@Jerry Marasco Don’t whine!
@Russ White great well thought out comment. Maybe you should watch some of the videos I dropped on this thread.
How’s grocery shopping working out for you ? Or do you live in mom’s basement and she drives you around so you’re not filling a gas tank either ?
Hope you are having a wonderful out there wishing you a happy moment and stay safe with your family in Jesus name
Even trump CANNOT and WILL NOT escape karma.
Hope you are having a wonderful out there wishing you a happy moment and stay safe with your family in Jesus name
@Krissykriss Hope you are having a wonderful out there wishing you a happy moment and stay safe with your family in Jesus name
Finally he is being held to account.
Can’t wait for SNL’s take on the after indictment speech.
They slaughtered them last sat! It was fantastic!
Thank you very much for the release! And I’m 40 years old, unfortunately I have a daughter with disabilities.
I am writing this comment just to wish you a good mood.) The main thing is not to lose heart, everything will be fine! Good luck everyone!))
They’re going to have material for DAYS!! Lol 🤣
or Colbert’s
Goes like;
“I am not a crook!” – Donald Richard Milhouse Nixon John Trump. 🤣
@GreenEyedLady bahahahaha scratched
Teflon sticks real bad
@LollieVox (Laurie Webb ) Yes it does, and I’m totally here for it! 🥳🎉
” the people of this country are intitled to a fair trial”
@Anna Kingry Hope you are having a wonderful out there wishing you a happy moment and stay safe with your family in Jesus name
@Robin Ingersoll Hope you are having a wonderful out there wishing you a happy moment and stay safe with your family in Jesus name
It’s Entitled!
@Robin Ingersoll Thanks! Beau of the Fifth Column has done several excellent videos on that topic
Mr. Trump’s fundamental problem is that he is unable to put what brain matter he has into gear before he starts moving his lips and tongue waving his arms at the very same time.
It is better to be thought as an idiot and liar than to open ones mouth to remove all doubt!
😂😂😂😂RFLMAO
Diarrhea of the mouth and constipation of the brain.
So true he tells on himself all the time!
@mackydog good one!😂😂😂
I like Presidents that don’t get indicted!😅
and are capable of telling the truth.
I like Presidents that don’t incite an insurrection or go on “revenge tours”while begging voters for money.
“person, woman, man, camera, TV”😂
@Debbie Very ignorant comment. Look at the EU that is what open borders look like.
Lock him up.
Just one crime after another & a traitor.I
Real Americans want Justice!
Traitor? Where you get that ridiculous conclusion?
@Dan Wright No question of pointed narratives within a corrupt, distorted and broken society Danny. The writings been on the wall quite a while.
@Flat on one Side It was never proven Trump did that, but I dont put it past him.
Let him talk and watch how he incriminates himself even more 😂
Thank you very much for the release! And I’m 40 years old, unfortunately I have a daughter with disabilities.
I am writing this comment just to wish you a good mood.) The main thing is not to lose heart, everything will be fine! Good luck everyone!))
Even his silence is incriminating. His whole life is a farce. Corrupt.
Everyone is guilty of one thing or another and is considered innocent until caught. Then everyone “yaps” as saints vilifying the caught.
Oh my 😍
This trial should absolutely be televised. That is the only way all Americans hear the same story. Otherwise, each reporter from each tv channel can and will tell their own version
I would pay $100 to watch it on PPV. 😆
I’m quite sure The Donald wouldn’t mind since he loves the limelight so much. 😆
@Nat Legend get a life
Judge should put a gag order till a jury is picked
I agree and it should apply to ALL concerned parties. It’s already being tried on cable and the internet. Once he’s arraigned people need to shut their mouths and the will have to be forced to.
Hope you are having a wonderful out there wishing you a happy moment and stay safe with your family in Jesus name
@Carol Skillen Hope you are having a wonderful out there wishing you a happy moment and stay safe with your family in Jesus name
@Pamela Wing 😮
Speaking of Juries. I’ve got $20 that says he will threaten the jury! 🤣🤣🤣
Televising it would also not allow him or the far right media to spread misinformation about what’s happening in the court. We can see it all live for ourselves.
@Minor snow agree
We don’t even know what the charges are.
The judge in the Alex Jones case had full control and Jones showed his real character of lies.
the prosecutor was on his game in the Texas trial.
What lies?
Trump in 2020: “Person. Woman. Man. Camera TV.”
Trump in 2024: “Guard. Cellmate. Bars. Toilet. Cot.”
THIS!!!!
Bubba foreplay prison wallet stretched.
😂
Oh SNAP! 😂😂😂
Prison, shower, soap, man-woman, camera, TV
I agree 100% Everyone, even a former president must obey our law’s. Everyone should be held accountable if they break the law.
Let’s make that “former president”.
@Pokey 👍