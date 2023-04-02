Recent Post
42 comments
This guy traded an absolute monster for a basketball player that was in harms way by her own neglegence. Keep this guy away from any official diplomacy, he’s not qualified.
@whatsmyusername1231 they literally said he was part of the negotiations
I’m from New Mexico. And he was the worst, most corrupt governor ever.
“absolute monster” Who?
@ski e No Richardson didn’t! He said the families have to contact him first! He also said he doesn’t work for the government. Did you even listen to the interview?
Great work Mr ambassador.
The same guy said Russia destroyed their own pipeline
@Sandy Crotch You have proof of who did?
2:17 – The “three reasons”
Pro Tip: Do not go to enemy nations.
@Yuri yea then visit russia, I dare you.
(1) old habits; (2) overall belief that facts are bad for Putin; (3) desperation.
(4) bit off more than he can chew.
YES!! The media needs to be hammering this day in and day out! Why are you spending soooo much time on Trump when people like Paul Wheelan are still being held hostage? Stop it! PLEASE HELP THEM
You think the news is not controlled? Hahaha
@Rockstar and always MAGAts
#1 Reason, we’re in the largest proxy war in history, with this country. #2 We’ve been actively trying to “remove” their leader. #3 The last prisoner swap worked out very well for Russia, a female basketball player for a famous arms dealer.
Perfectly said! This administration is so weak and feckless they know they’ll bow
You make too much sense.
He went to the side where there was no war happening though…if he was covering the war
God Bless former NM Governor, Mr Bill Richardson. He’s one of my heroes. 💐🙏🏽
Yes, I think he has been a good man in many jobs. Sad to see him aging. He was already having breathing trouble back when he ran for Pres. Wish him well.
😅
He is an epstein client.
So a journalist is detained, and everybody’s going crazy to get him released (which I agree with, and believe he should not be arrested in Russia to begin with), but nobody has mentioned Paul Whelan since the trade of Griner for the “merchant of death.” Whelan is a Marine who faithfully served this country, and has been rotting in Russian prison for 7ish years, but we got Griner back in 6 months. What is happening here?
Did you listen to the interview? They did mention Paul Whelan! Richardson mentioned all captured American prisoners!
Thank you Governor Richardson for all that you do for the citizens of the United States prayers to you and your family. ❤ GOD Bless Everyone
Hmm…I think we know what’s really going on here.
There is no greater tyranny than that which is perpetrated under the shield of the law and in the name of justice.
Like Arresting and holding Julian Assange….
@StagArmslower hi bot
@Tenma Stupidity hi bot
@Kabuki Kevin Oh are you a bot? Wow I’m sure you seem so lifelike….
You know what I find funny about this is If ever you wanted to know Who was a spy for given nation, just look at who each side is prisoner swapping for lmao
Am I missing something? Why are American Citizens (journalists) going to Russia at this time when the relationship with the US is at rock bottom. What company has sent this Journalist to Russia, or is the Journalist being held a freelancer?
Wall St. Jrnl. journalist (owned by Rupert Murdoch)
Why do we just assume he wasn’t spying?
Because it’s their guy…..
Bill Richardson is legendary. He has connections internationally..working his magic as usual.
Joe Biden said, that everybody should be, leaving Russia, my opinion is that yes, you might wanna call out, Putin, to let these journalist and people that are in jail out, but no exchange should happen, because they’re going to make it a habit to be just picking anyone up and putting them in jail for no facts, a week America has to liberate one of their people out of our jail, so like Joe Biden said we, everybody needs to leave Russia. All Americans need to be out
What about Julian Assange? He’s being detained on behalf of the USA and Anthony Blinken got some damn nerves.