Sympathy and empathy for the people of Ukraine
By god grace they will win the war
Bye bye UKRAINE, bye bye EUROPE, bye bye USA, bye bye NATO, bye bye DOLLAR, bye bye EURO. Now RUSSIA will SPEAK and YOU will LISTEN. RUSSIA POWER.PUTIN BEST OF THE BEST🇷🇺
Thank you president Duda – God won’t forget what you are doing for the people of Ukraine
it is not necessary to anger God, it is better to read the Holy Scriptures and find out why God takes away the lands and why He settles them all over the world.Do you think it’s not for sins?
Poland has really stepped up in this crisis, bravo!
Please show some love for the children
God bless Poland and it’s people for their kindness and loving welcome of the UKRAINIAN PEOPLE. GOD BLESS YOU, ITS A MONUMENTAL ENDEVOR, BUT YOU DO IT GLADLY.
MAY GOD BLESS YOU ALL TEN FOLD AND ALL TGE OTGER EUROPEAN COUNTRIES TAKING REFUGEES AS WELL. ITS TRULY IS A HUMANITARIAN CRISIS.
GOD BLESS YOU ALL. SLAVA UKRAINE 🇺🇦 🇺🇦 🇺🇦🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙
Poland has been most kind to Ukraine. Respect and thank you.
Poland has done a stellar job!
God bless Poland for helping people of Ukraine!
I Stand with Ukraine. I Stand with Freedom. Shame on anyone supporting Russian actions.
I stand with Putin 👍
I stand with Russia for his security
I’m impressed with the humanity and kindness with which Poland has received the refugees.
The Polish will forever be remembered by the Ukrainians! God bless them!
we still remember Volhynia
Thank you Poland for all the help! I went to Warsaw to meet my mother a three weeks ago. My mother has a Russian passport and permanent residency in Ukraine. I was so worry if they will let her in or not.they let her in, Help her with the bags. Thank you polish government and people. You are amazing. (My grandma was polish)
my US government is not helping at all
I’m so happy that your mom was helped too and that she’s doing ok🤗.. the polish government and people have gone above and beyond in this crisis!!.. only NATO chefs holding back now because America is scared of Putin..
Good luck to you and your mom👍 *stay safe*
There’s hell and heaven differences between Poland and Russia… thank you Poland from the bottom of my heart… sincer prayers to all polish people..
But we must not sit easy because Russia is close to Poland
Indeed ! Bravo! “in solidarity” 🙏
WE THANK YOU !!! 🌎🇺🇲
Poland is doing their part and willing to give military aid Bravo to the people of Poland 🇵🇱 👏🏾
Thank you Poland, may god bless all the Polish people for their kindness, generosity, and support to Ukraine.
the Poland Prez. and Poland ppl are so kindness❤ im not Ukrainian but thank you Poland. God bless you Poland
The relentless humanitarian effort by Poland, and Eastern Europe, for taking care of Ukrainian refugees will be admired and remembered for generations to come.
Dziękuję Polsko 🇵🇱 Слава Україні 🇺🇦
@Vladimir Zelenskiy but russia already lost and ukraine 🇺🇦 won 🏆
@Vladimir Zelenskiy Funny stuff. Hahaha
@L not really.
I pray for a MASSIVE BLESSING for the Polish people and others that took in Ukrainians.
The Polish people have set an exemplary example of how to treat refugees in fear for their lives. Following the Golden Rule. They also get the Best Neighbor award for their support as a gateway for aid and assistance to Ukraine. I always knew that the Polish are warm and friendly, but I had no idea how strong and loving they are. Very impressive! I’m sure the rest of the world will be giving them some relief.
I wish i was present at the studio to give this man a standing ovation, Poland really deserves it, as well as its people and its representatives.
Bless you Poland.
The most amazing thing i can imagine happening after this is other countries starting a relief fund for the refugees, let’s hope.
God bless&protect Poland and Ukraine in the moments to difficult for Ukraine that are supporting!Stop War!Peace😍💑🙏🌐