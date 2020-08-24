WE papers refers to the government’s student grant program as a “s*** show”

Tories say newly released papers related to the WE scandal describe the student grant program as a 's*** show'.
#cdnpoli
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
How come WE is buying up entire blocks in Toronto and leaving the properties to rot?
they anticipated growing…..massively….quietly.
Condos
Even reselling them for a small gain to specific bad actors would be an outstanding opportunity for international money laundering…
$$$
They’re already trying to sell it off because all their sponsors bailed
I definitely agree with the title 👌
proroguing parliament just further proves trudeau’s guilt
Yet liberals will still say, “I don’t see any proof that he did something wrong.”
@Bobbie I’m glad you’ve separated yourself from the idiots who vote blindly in your affiliated party then. I’m personally a con but wouldn’t care who is in charge as long as they kept ALL Canadians interests in mind, and not just their voter base.
@Bobbie We don’t have a PC party anymore bro. Since 2003. We just call them the CPC now.
What do you mean they use taxpayer money for socialist programs for corporations? I’m not sure what you’re speaking of when it comes to the CEO’s as they are merely employees of a corporation appointed by investors.
@CommunistPartyOfChinaRepresentative The wealth gap. CEO’s do deserve a large salary for all their hard work, education, and experience, but not off the backs of the lower-paid employees. Every hard-working person, no matter their position deserves to be paid a fair living wage, not just the top. Since the 1980’s the poor and middle class’s wages and benefits, have decreased while CEO’s and Corporations have gained enormous wealth. Union wages and benefits are decreasing. CEO’s salaries and bonuses depend on profits, so they are part of the problem too. Without every single employee that does the physical and day to day labour at any company or business, these same CEO’s also would not have a job and/or a large salary. They all worked together to be successful and everyone should benefit not just the top few. On a side note: it is not bro, it is sis 🙂
The second he did that he may as well have clambered onto the roof of parliament and shouted, “I AM GUILTY AND I AM RUNNING AWAY.” He’s framing it in a ludicrous manner because closing parliament when it needs to be open more than ever is a blatent admission of guilt. I can hear the paper shredders working overtime 24/7 and Chrystia Freeland being told how to lie convincingly…..but no one does it as well as Mr. Trudeau…….he’s had 48 years of practice.
The Public Service Speaks. Student grant PROGRAM a “S*** show”!
Sounds like there just might be a mass of new jobs available soon in the Public Service department.
Time to take Trudeau’s hand off from the wrist.
I’m so happy they didn’t censor him when he said shitshow 👌
Send trudeau to prison
They need to release the emails without redactions…. this is such a blatantly corrupt government.
A Defacto government, ya getting the big picture yet?
Im starting a student funding organization called “ME ” where do i pick up my millions !!!
😂🤣😂🤣 I’m in!! I mean ‘count’ me in…as in ca$$H
I started one called “CASH”, please make all donations out to that name!
Sorry but your name is not Justin Trudeau!! Lol! 🇨🇦🌷
Please read the mighty FINE PRINTS.
For exclusive ELITES CLUB MEMBERS only.
All others wannabes and especially the SLAVES CLASS are prohibited and will be persecuted without pardon.
It’s the Rules of Laws for the strong and free ELITES CLUB of CANADA.
@Lok Tom yeah yeah yeah, where do I sign!!?
In Korea, we put corrupted politicians in jail since no one is above the law
In Canada we reelect corrupt politicians
BRING BACK CAPITAL PUNISHMENT… tRUDEAU YOUR FIRST…
Wiki leaks doc data dump incoming, targeted sources from recent hacks.
That would be the greatest thing to ever happen to this country. It would expose the sheer volume of corruption across the board.
FLQ 1970 doc’s released acouple years ago. Pierre was right compromise is nessary for the unity for Canada. Over 200 domestic bombings 293 dead. It is impossible to have one leader or party to lead a country of this size.
1970 was a horrific time “France we cannot extradite FLQ leaders to their own country” as claims to the Nation of Acadia.
Back to square 1
Imagine if Trump did this ..
Sounds like Trudeau was engaging in bullying tactics toward his colleagues. Where have we seen this before? SNC-L & in particular Jody Wilson-Raybould.
Make Canada Great Again.
We need an immediate re-election as soon as possible. 2020 is bad times
The PM has no integrity.
It’s funny because you think Poilievre does.
This guy need to be next PM
What you think politics is going to solve the problem politics created? That makes no sense.
@Ian Kotowich do you have a better solution? Or just point out problems?
Watch what happens. The next Liberal Budget will have Universal Income as part of it. The NDP will be so happy they will keep the buggers in power. We are screwed Canada. Bought with our own money.
Go get ‘em. The rats are frightened and trying to hide from the bright star called “Poilievre”. You make me proud.