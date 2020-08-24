Angus: Liberals ‘left town’ during COVID-19 crisis ‘to escape an ethics scandal’

NDP MP Charlie Angus says the government's proroguing of parliament will force opposition to reevaluate their support for the Liberals.
UNREDACTED DOCUMENTS NOW!!!!!!!!!!!!
Our glorious liberal leader Justin Trudeau has lied, cried and tried to hide so many times he has finally just decided to pull a totalitarian fascist dictator move and shut down 3 investigations into his corrupt and incompetent governance.
@Stolasish cool stry bro…
@Stolasish Just curious, do you think Trudeaus way of doing things is the right way? Should all politicians act like him? I think he is a criminal, and should be put in jail forever personally.
@Stolasish Apparently you’re not smart can’t tell the difference between being and acting like. Might explain why you’re a Liberal..
Don’t forget he’s also conveniently being ‘threatened’ once again
Full on dictatorship coming. 60-70% or more income tax rate. But watch, big corps will be exempt.
As much as I despise the NDP I agree with Mr Angus’ assessment.
Mr. Angus is on the ball.
How is this Angus guy even part of NDP he seems too smart to be around the Jagmeet liberal loving party flunkies
@Janet Grant I agree, orange makes me cringe, but I like this guy
Although I do not agree with Angus’s politics I at least respect the guy and that its far more than I can say for most of the NDP MP’s
Drew Weber Orange is THE BEST PRESIDENT IN HISTORY OF AMERICA 💯💯💯💯
The Liberals have thrown Canada under the bus!
And you are surprised by this why? This the normal operating procedure for the Liberal party.
Every color did , this was in play for sometime, Harper had his part with his secret China deal..
Dont fall for the soap opera
@techthai tehabnormal Oh brother there was no secret China deal it was fully disclosed. Both during and after negotiations.
techthai tehabnormal LOL”” soap opera”? That’s what you call fraud, ethics violations, obstruction of justice, conflict of interest and on and on? Try and keep up.
The sad thing is that the NDP will all vote with the government.
Any NDP who votes with a corrupt government just because of politics do not deserve to be in power.
i think the NDP have stronger moral character than the liberals, and will vote a non confidence on principle
You can bet that Charlie Angus will have his voice heard within the NDP meetings. If I was in the NDP, I’d listen to this guy before Singh. On that same note, I’d also listen to Poilievre over Scheer.
@Rory McDonald What do you mean if ? They have all along through the other scandals why would this be any different…
@Rob Davidson Ya just like the how they voted against the Gov;t in the other 2 scandals .. Oh wait…. they did’nt. And don’t kid yourself the NDP are not much better than the Liberals.
Scamdemic anyone. Take you’re holiday liberals well be waiting for ya. Cant sweep this under rug
You comment make me smile. You say that as the video shows them socially distance in their own privacy. Hmmm. Oh, and I know many American victim family members that would like to show you physically what you can do with your “Scamdemic” word. I would guarantee you would never play this any games in the future.
At least one public servant has used the phrase . . . “S*** Show”!
Here is another phrase that should be tossed around . . . “Non Confidence Vote”!
Trudeau is the S*** Show.
Criminal investigation…non confidence vote just means Trudeau again…
Trudeau for prison.
Boy…did the NDP screw up by choosing tick all the boxes Jagmeet over Charlie….
I Would never vote NDP but this Charlie guy should be there leader
@Denis O’Brien
Do you vote NDP? If not, why does it matter?
@Jim Gillis You say that like you have a choice. They’ll never let you have an NDP government, but why wouldn’t you? Do you listen to the propaganda?
What if you found out that what you believe is the opposite of the reality?
“Of the 52 years the NDP has formed governments in Canada since 1980, they’ve run balanced budgets for exactly half of those years and deficits the other half. This is a better record than both the Conservatives (balanced budgets 37% of years in government) and the Liberals (only 27%), as well as both Social Credit and PQ governments.
It’s not just the number of years of balance that is relevant: it’s also the size of the deficits or surpluses that are important. For this, the most important figure is the size of deficits as a share of GDP.
For this measure as well, NDP governments have the best record. The average balance (deficit) as a share of provincial GDP for the 52 years of NDP governments in Canada is -0.77%, compared to -1.82% for all Liberal governments and -0.82% for all Conservative governments over the past thirty years.”
roomwithapointofview want a cookie?
So Charlie, will your leader direct the NDP to prop the liberal party up again, when a non-confidence vote is called for? Seems to me that for all the talk, Jagmeet has never taken the risk of losing relevancy, and going against justin, regardless of all the tough talk.
No…Jagmeats will just holler racism.
That covers everything
@Russ B Jagmeet is the most racist person in Canada!
WE WANT A VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE RIGHT NOW THERES NO SENSE LETTING THIS CORRUPT PARTY CONTINUE ANOTHER DAY
I need my COVID money first.
@ML Wessel Covid monies are over.
Canada the new lawless country where its alright to be corrupt in politics and get away with stealing taxpayer money
ken munro and how did it exactly happen?
Ayn Ml the low intellect leftists and “ new Canadians” in the GTA region voted in that corrupt POS and the lieberals.
@Ted Poplaw They also allowed expats to vote. Outsiders with Canadian passports with little time in Canada their whole lives and who don’t pay taxes here. 300,000 in Hong Kong alone. Their votes were gerrymandered to where they were needed. Saul Alinsky would be proud.
Trudeau is Toxic!
Liberals will spend the next few months buying off NDP and Bloc politicians.They will come back talking about jobs and students.
When we need trudeau the most he goes on holidays and shuts down parliament. What a joke this guy is
We dont now nor ever have needed that fool
Liberals packed there bags and left town, in the middle of a pandemic, just to save there own quilty hides!!!
“Their” and “guilty”.
Jesus Glen. Get it together.
What an incompetent prime minister. Shutting parliament down in the middle of covid? Insane.
He’s a self-serving coward. Plain and simple.
All prorogue is to buy time to clear all the offices with contact to WE time to get rid of the evidence!
My same thought !!
The paper shredder is the only thing working in federal liberal offices !!!
as they peroghee the parliment can we peroghee our taxes? what are we paying for. there are less services, the goverment isn’t working what the hell are we paying for?
criminal activity and incompetence apparently
I’m a conservative, but I sure enjoy listening to Charley. He’s a smart guy who has a sober view of what’s going on. I agree with a lot of what he says.
Maybe there is hope that Tories and New Democrats can find common ground and take down our common enemy, the Trudeau Liberals.
@ieetemos4breakfast Not as long as Jagmeet is busy running the NDP in to the ground.
@Matthew Matthewq Yep, Jagmeet is to busy reinforcing systemic racism while wearing a $3000 custom made suit and $12,000 Rolex.