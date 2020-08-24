News Ticker

Angus: Liberals ‘left town’ during COVID-19 crisis ‘to escape an ethics scandal’

August 24, 2020 The Top News Today 60

Angus: Liberals 'left town' during COVID-19 crisis 'to escape an ethics scandal' 1

 

NDP MP Charlie Angus says the government's proroguing of parliament will force opposition to reevaluate their support for the Liberals.

#cdnpoli

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

Related Articles

60 Comments on Angus: Liberals ‘left town’ during COVID-19 crisis ‘to escape an ethics scandal’

  2. Our glorious liberal leader Justin Trudeau has lied, cried and tried to hide so many times he has finally just decided to pull a totalitarian fascist dictator move and shut down 3 investigations into his corrupt and incompetent governance.

    Reply

    • Every color did , this was in play for sometime, Harper had his part with his secret China deal..
      Dont fall for the soap opera

      Reply

    • @techthai tehabnormal Oh brother there was no secret China deal it was fully disclosed. Both during and after negotiations.

      Reply

    • techthai tehabnormal LOL”” soap opera”? That’s what you call fraud, ethics violations, obstruction of justice, conflict of interest and on and on? Try and keep up.

      Reply

    • Any NDP who votes with a corrupt government just because of politics do not deserve to be in power.

      Reply

    • You can bet that Charlie Angus will have his voice heard within the NDP meetings. If I was in the NDP, I’d listen to this guy before Singh. On that same note, I’d also listen to Poilievre over Scheer.

      Reply

    • @Rob Davidson Ya just like the how they voted against the Gov;t in the other 2 scandals .. Oh wait…. they did’nt. And don’t kid yourself the NDP are not much better than the Liberals.

      Reply

  6. Scamdemic anyone. Take you’re holiday liberals well be waiting for ya. Cant sweep this under rug

    Reply

    • You comment make me smile. You say that as the video shows them socially distance in their own privacy. Hmmm. Oh, and I know many American victim family members that would like to show you physically what you can do with your “Scamdemic” word. I would guarantee you would never play this any games in the future.

      Reply

  7. At least one public servant has used the phrase . . . “S*** Show”!
    Here is another phrase that should be tossed around . . . “Non Confidence Vote”!

    Reply

    • @Denis O’Brien
      Do you vote NDP? If not, why does it matter?

      @Jim Gillis You say that like you have a choice. They’ll never let you have an NDP government, but why wouldn’t you? Do you listen to the propaganda?
      What if you found out that what you believe is the opposite of the reality?

      “Of the 52 years the NDP has formed governments in Canada since 1980, they’ve run balanced budgets for exactly half of those years and deficits the other half. This is a better record than both the Conservatives (balanced budgets 37% of years in government) and the Liberals (only 27%), as well as both Social Credit and PQ governments.

      It’s not just the number of years of balance that is relevant: it’s also the size of the deficits or surpluses that are important. For this, the most important figure is the size of deficits as a share of GDP.

      For this measure as well, NDP governments have the best record. The average balance (deficit) as a share of provincial GDP for the 52 years of NDP governments in Canada is -0.77%, compared to -1.82% for all Liberal governments and -0.82% for all Conservative governments over the past thirty years.”

      Reply

  10. So Charlie, will your leader direct the NDP to prop the liberal party up again, when a non-confidence vote is called for? Seems to me that for all the talk, Jagmeet has never taken the risk of losing relevancy, and going against justin, regardless of all the tough talk.

    Reply

    • @Ted Poplaw They also allowed expats to vote. Outsiders with Canadian passports with little time in Canada their whole lives and who don’t pay taxes here. 300,000 in Hong Kong alone. Their votes were gerrymandered to where they were needed. Saul Alinsky would be proud.

      Reply

  14. Liberals will spend the next few months buying off NDP and Bloc politicians.They will come back talking about jobs and students.

    Reply

  19. as they peroghee the parliment can we peroghee our taxes? what are we paying for. there are less services, the goverment isn’t working what the hell are we paying for?

    Reply

  20. I’m a conservative, but I sure enjoy listening to Charley. He’s a smart guy who has a sober view of what’s going on. I agree with a lot of what he says.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CAKAFETEINC 1996-2020 | https://www.fredwhite.ca