    1. @kay armstrong He turned in 10 years worth of tax return voluntarily when he ran for president. trump had to be ordered by a court of law to release his.

    3. @Eric Rich Law enforcement can investigate. Biden has already had his taxes audited. There’s one guy who is super deranged. That’s Trump. Kemp in Georgia I wouldn’t vote for, but he acts normal. Just because I don’t agree with someone politically doesn’t mean I assume he’s a crook. With Trump I do. Plus I’ve seen the red flags well before he was a candidate.

    4. @Vagari Incipiam Rothschild once they’re audited properly I’m sure they will. All that charitable giving!😅

  3. “What author says was ‘really foolish’ of (disgraced TRE45ON) Trump on tax returns” so let’s otherwise “Convince It Forward” and Laus DEO

  4. All religious organizations should be required to pay: federal, state, County and property taxes. They should be required to do bookkeeping.

    What do they spend their money on: lawyers, lobbyists, campaign donations, payments for lawsuits–pedophile priests and their accomplices, life insurance, retirement, advertising, travel, building and maintenance, landscaping, stock markets, building insurance, vacations, vehicles–food and shelter for themselves, bribes, health care for themselves and such?

    1. 🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻go walk into you’re local mosque and demand they pay a tax for preaching doctrine completely counter to the current culture. Go tax that mosque in Dearborn. Tell them that because they promote traditional values they need to be taxed. Good luck.

    3. @Diana Hill so you want to take church money to fund so the surveillance apparatus can get a larger budget? Are we going to tax the Satanists too? Or just those pesky Christians? What about the Jews? ADL and the Hollywood propaganda mill will destroy you. So Again is it only Christians or is it all groups? What about Zoro Astrians? The Amish? Hindus?

  6. There should be serious legal consequences for the rich who cheat on their taxes. “What’s-his-face” was never a “good citizen” by any stretch of the imagination.

    1. I don’t think he cheated on his taxes, though. You’re allowed to offset losses in bad years against profits in good years in some circumstances. The idea behind it is that especially new businesses can run a loss for several years in their startup phase. Progressives were hoping for tax fraud I think, but now that seems unlikely, they’re just pivoting to attacking him on his business competence. So they violated his privacy so that they can weaponize his tax returns against him for political benefit. Pretty sleazy and a dangerous precedent.

  7. He would donate rounds of of golf on his golf courses that couldn’t sell. He would donate rooms he couldn’t rent out. He would donate worthless land he could sell. At full price if not more.

    2. Trump donated his whole presidential salary for 4 years. How much have you donated lefty nut bag who believes everything CNN tells you?

    3. Well let’s talk about all of Biden’s/democ Great accomplishments this week. 1 He traded a non profitable basketball player for the world’s most notorious arms dealer they will kill us all. 2 Double the cost of everything we purchase with massive inflation. 3 Drained our National Fuel reserves during a war. 4 Shipped in enough Fentanyl to murder thousands of our children and destroy Families. 5 Bussed in at working taxpayers expense another million lifetime welfare non English speaking liabilities. 5 Allowed hundreds of new Social Clubs (gangs) across our border illegally to help increase the crime rates in our cities so you can’t walk on the streets

  9. Every “cash” donation to charity should be considered bogus without evidence they occurred. We can’t claim cash donations without receipts.

    2. Hey CNN viewer (all 3 of you). Who wrote the current tax laws? Did Trump donate all of his presidential salary back?

  13. So, for a couple of years there, the former guy paid less tax than a nurse… No doubt he thinks he is the creme de la creme, but, that isn’t the only thing that floats on the top.

    4. We need to investigate what is causing condition known as Died Suddenly as more and more young people is experiencing it.

    2. I am willing to bet that Trump donated more money back to the taxpayer in his first year as president than you have made in your whole life but he is the parasite? Trump took advantage of the current tax laws written by congress. What “boggles” the mind is any watches much less believes what the see on propaganda tv CNN.

    3. @granola funk you are in Cloud-Cuckoo-Land. In 2020, not only did he not pay any tax, he received over $5m in refunds. In the 5 tax years since his election, he has averaged less than zero net tax. THAT’s what his tax returns reveal.

    5. It boggles my mind that people get angrier at the people that navigate the tax code than those that actually wrote it. If it’s not illegal then it is smart to make the system work the best for you.

  16. Every time Michael D is on I will watch. He is riveting he is all about the facts. He speaks the truth about Trump and his lies. Same for Michael K Johnston.

  17. “It seems to me…” that my hero George Carlin was right when he said: “It’s BS, folks. It’s ALL BS, and it’s bad for ya.”

  18. I’m glad Michael D’Antonio made the point that Trump “looked down on ordinary Americans” because people needed to hear that and need to be reminded of it.

    1. Why…Biden reminds us everyday he looks down on ordinary Americans…you stil want that from Trump. You’re a mess.

    2. Who you kidding? They all look down on us. People weren’t behind him because they thought he was Jesus. They were behind him because at least he was calling out corrupt media aka CNN etc and other corrupt political figures. Idiots

