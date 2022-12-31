47 comments

    2. @governmentoverreach1776 Ok so let a group of random people take 30-40% of your home with aggressive persuasion. No big deal right? Moron

      Reply

    1. Can you show me all of the HD photos from FOX, OAN or Newsmax of the election stolen from trump that you believed? Oh yeah….they don’t exist, lmao

      Reply

    2. @manoelmusica Why didn’t the US leave the Native Americans or Hawaiians in peace? Also those “Russians” as you put them are ethnically Russian and speak Russian.

      Reply

    3. Russia a different animal. It covers so much, yet its shrinking as we see self-determined states being created over past century. Putin overly insecure about possible NATO attack with dissolution of former Soviet states.

      Reply

    4. Why is it ok when this happend to Iraq Afghanistan no one cared the truth is the west and its allies are worse than putin

      Reply

    1. @WASSIM MHAOUEK If you nuke United States Russia will Fall. Moscow will be wiped off the map from the United States.🤣 You know the word Russians non-existence. Moscow be so much on fire and be like hell over there. Don’t turn your city into fire cuz it will be no place for you to live there anymore. (You’re weak Russia.)

      Reply

    2. ​@WASSIM MHAOUEK you don’t need to repeat the Evil Putin’s threatening.
      The world knew it, and they don’t care about Putin is planning suicide when the Evil is loosing.

      Reply

    5. @Ocean Waves Do you doubt that Russia has a functional nuclear weapon? Idk, I am not an expert in these matters

      Reply

  19. Ukraine has been getting their asses kicked for months. Thanks for finally showing up to the ‘Irrefutable Truth’ party for once CNN.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.