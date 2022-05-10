Recent Post
57 comments
Doomsday machine not flown due to bad weather. Not much of a doomsday machine.
Runs on Vodka, not jet fuel
Hahaha, very astute observation, komrad!
He pulled it out of the parade because hes getting it prepared for a nuclear attack. Doesnt have time for a parade anymore.
The question you didn’t ask Wolf is… Was there a local “grassroots” if you will, AAA threat? There was no overflight at all… fighters… helicopters… right? Maybe a couple cases of SA 7 Grail’s went missing. LOL
All these ‘wonder weapons’ and vanity projects they can ill afford is one of the reasons for Russia’s terrible performance in Ukraine.
@Dallas Trump Doc 🤣🤣🤣 oh I’m sorry you were serious? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️
The parade was scheduled to go further but unfortunately the troops could only make it halfway. 🤣🤣🤣
@አዲስ ቅኔ [Tube] exactly what? Are you people daft? Russia’s so called ” special operation ” has been a logistical laughing stock. And let me remind you both they border Ukraine and still can’t run a simple legit supply line.🤣🤣🤣🤣stop playing you all making me chuckle. Why do you think he’s saying ” ya but we have nukes” 🤣🤣🤣 because he trying desperately to project strength when his blundering military is showing weakness. 🤣🤣🤣
Back to the drawing board aaaay Putin? Ya maybe just stick with the eastern region atleast then maybe tanks won’t run out of fuel and become paper weights 🤦♂️🤣
@Cpt. Gray heh Cap , are you over there? If not , how do you have any idea how Russia is doing militarily? You saw it on the “news” ? You sound like an armchair patriot to me.
“All-weather plane that was a no-show for the May 9th festivities due to bad weather.” You mean the ones shot down by Ukrainian forces?
Special bad weather
I think putin is afraid of assasination from above like a kamikaze scenario?
@Yehht Tehh He let literally several thousands of people walk with a machine-gun and few dozen with heavier equipment walk in front of him… I don’t understand that he is alive, it only takes a single person that doesn’t like him.
That looks like a real old plane with narrow low bypass engines.
@TANGLDWEB equipped with the latest ham radios!🤣🤣
That plane couldn’t even handle an EMP
@Daniel Sarvajc
HAM ???
No. Is Potato 😂
Moscow weather report… sunny with a chance of stingers. The way things have been blowing up in Russia without reason… something tells me that would’ve been one hell of a flyover with some very impressive fireworks lol
Exactly. If they can photo it. A missile lock should be simple enough.
@Robert Jamison there aren’t enough fighter escorts to keep that hunk of crap Airborne 🤣🤣🤣 raptor feed!
To be honest I was waiting for a missile to land in the middle of the parade….
Based on the the equipment failures of Russian hardware and poor moral of troops in Ukraine, it’s likely that it had a mechanical issue or the pilots bailed😂 Alternately they were afraid of Ukraine might shoot it down.
Yes, getting a Ukrainian into Moscow with a shoulder fired SAM would be pretty easy. It would also be a sitting duck in that situation.
It could inexplicably catch fire mid-air. Rain has strange effects.
If the ‘Doomsday’ can’t handle weather, would it be able to fly in the middle of a nuclear exchange or after the initial blast?
weather poses much more risk to an aircraft that is flying at 1,000ft or less, and in the vicinity of tall buildings, than it does to an aircraft flying several miles above the earth’s surface
@Casper damn those eyes
That’s what I’m saying!
@Yehht Tehh and will happen 💪🇺🇦💪🇺🇦💪
Well, they removed the windows because they could shatter in a nuke blast, so the rest of the aircraft must be rated for a direct nuke blast, but not bad weather?
?
The Victoria Day parade in Moscow, especially the music was like a funeral parade.
@Dan Car It was on Sky News this morning.
Victoria day parade is in British Columbia Canada, Victory day parade is in Moscow
Victoria Day lol
After the victory celebration, any parade in subsequent years would have been in memory of the dead, so a funereal mood was appropriate.
The Russian forces in Ukraine have been mainly drawn from the Russian hinterland and disproportionately from ethnic minorities within their borders while excluding urban European Russians. They have been excluding troops from its urban centers to hide their losses from the public because trains full of caskets in Moscow and St. Petersburg would be bad PR for the regime. This policy was also used during the Soviet-Afghan War to lessen the impact of that war on the urbanized proletariat and by extension the government and party members. If Russia chooses to fully mobilize for war there’s no reason to believe that the majority of those conscripted into service wouldn’t also be ethnic minorities so they can protect their core of urban European Russians. If they draw conscripts from their hinterland it’s unlikely these sparsely populated areas would be able to find the numbers necessary to organize anti-war protests. So there’s currently an opportunity for the frozen conflicts in the former Soviet Republics to reignite with the Russian military tied down in Ukraine. So far they have been playing a waiting game and anxiously watching the war in Ukraine hoping to exploit a Russian defeat. However, if they wait too long they risk a full Russian mobilization and the Russian military being able to redeploy its forces from that front to reopen these frozen conflicts. They may not have as good an opportunity as they have now.
I think this Doomsday plane has a different meaning. It is a doomsday with poor maintenance and broken components and a low moral crew.
Would be funny if it crashed 😂
Big OOF 😂
So, the “DOOMSDAY” plane was DOOMED by weather? Uh… OK!
It’s considered to be a good weather on doomsday, so russians didn’t design the plane to be all-weather operation capable.
lol
The weather will be bright, if not sunny.
A Doomsday plane that can handle any condition except a little windy weather.
There was calm. So they were afraid of that.
Hahaha best comment
Like the rest of Russia’s equipment unfortunately it only goes halfway. 🤣🤣🤣
“What exactly is Putin’s ‘doomsday plane’?” Something that can be easily tracked and destroyed!
Loving the “Doomsday” and the “Funereal” Victory Parade day comments.
The dome works in all sorts of situations, even bad weather. But the plane doesn’t. Designed by the same people who made pop-top tanks 😆
“Sir, we attack at dawn.”
‘We can’t.’
“Why? Because they’ll be able to see us?”
‘No. Because it’s supposed to rain.’
Don’t underestimate the weather!
Part of the reason the Moskva got hit is because the weather was bad. Normally a ship like that operates as part of a fleet, with other ships helping keep an eye on the radar. Anti-ship missiles fly so close to the water that they don’t give a lot of warning between when they show up on radar and when they hit, but a small ship between the coast and the Moskva would have seen the missiles earlier and been able to give the Moskva more time to counter the threat… The weather was bad and the smaller ships had gone back to harbor, leaving Moskva operating by itself…
Likewise, once the Moskva was hit, the fact that it sunk had a lot to do with the weather: it is easier to tow/repair/etc a ship when it isn’t bouncing around. Two big holes it in, and rolling around in the waves, it was doomed.
🤣😂🤣
Good God, this lunacy is NOT “pretty impressive”, it’s absolutely insane.
“The world is in more peril from those who tolerate evil or encourage evil than from those who actually commit it.” -Dr. Albert Einstein, March 30 1953