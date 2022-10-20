What new emails found by a federal judge reveal about Trump

53 comments
What new emails found by a federal judge reveal about Trump 1

Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

53 comments

  1. Reasonable articulatable suspicion of a crime about to be committed, in the process of being committed or been committed? 🤔 still not in jail… 🙄

    Reply

    2. That’s the standard to detain for a short reasonable time to investigate. It’s not the standard to arrest (which is what jail is for)
      If you are gonna try to play lawyer, you should at least know what you are talking about

      Reply

  3. We’re going to have to start calling the Justice Department something else like, the Justice only if your poor Department.

    Reply

    1. A line that fits towards the DOJ:
      “You’re not the clown, you’re the entire circus” 😂 damn the American justice system is laughably slow and seem non-existent when it really needs to mean it

      Reply

    3. What a load of rubbish. There issues with all this but rich people are held accountable all the time. But let’s be honest. Rich people have good lawyers. It’s that simple. Poor people have whatever they are given. So maybe we need to replace lawyers with ai for equal justice.

      Reply

  6. Its been over 2 months since the raid and over 6 years of constant investigations and allegations. Whats going on?

    Reply

  8. Watching 10 million pieces of evidence be presented over a span of 5 years for a criminal who gets away with stuff that a regular civilian would be put in hell for can really mess with your mental health.

    Reply

    1. @John Herold Sorry, child, but I handled classified myself. Your infantile view of situation you know nothing about is what the Dems are counting on.

      Reply

    2. @1 Hunnid It’s obvious you know nothing except some childish version of how classified material is handled. Don’t he such a patsy.

      Reply

    5. There hasn’t been any evidence. Which is why this hasn’t gone to court. What’s the definition of insanity again?

      Reply

  9. TRUMP has been running out the clock trying to see if the GOP saves him.
    But if MITCH wasn’t a coward and had voted for impeachment, this wouldn’t be in play.
    Now, the question is how much news/information can drop and whether will it affect the voters.

    Reply

  11. There is only one headline I am looking for on ANY news media… “Breaking News! The US judicial system has started holding rich people and politicians from both parties AS accountable as they hold everyone else!” The rest is a waste of time

    Reply

    1. @The Reaction cut the nonsense! Old school Southern Democrats are the Republicans of today, everyone and their mother knows this.

      Reply

    2. It really must be all rich people and all politicians with new laws stating that conviction criminals cant run for office or ceo if the crimes were xyz.

      Reply

    3. Here’s another fun fact the stock market is down because of OG Reggie B. I told you guys, no one’s going to get any money until I get mine TQQQ @ 70, 35, 25 and 19. These are all my buy entries they make good trading around information. Don’t say I haven’t given you anything lately peace✌…

      Reply

  12. So when is someone going to wake up the justice department and remind them they have an obligation to protect the country?

    Reply

    1. @John Doe Be patience. Trump is so slippery that Garland wants to make sure he has all of his ducks in a row to make Trump can not slither out of it.

      Reply

    4. Here’s another fun fact the stock market is down because of OG Reggie B. I told you guys, no one’s going to get any money until I get mine TQQQ @ 70, 35, 25 and 19. These are all my buy entries they make good trading around information. Don’t say I haven’t given you anything lately peace✌…

      Reply

    1. US Department of Justice
      950 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington
      (202) 514-2000

      Lets not just shout, let’s act!

      Reply

  14. Reminds me of a little chant about emails I heard in 2015…something along the lines of “Lock him up! Lock him up!”

    Reply

    1. @m “mininovolador” G I’m saying he is utterly stupid and arrogant to do the same after the Hillary debacle. Surely experience should make one wiser🤔

      Reply

  15. EXCUSE ME, why are we acting like it isn’t possible for all three entities to have copies of the emails all at the same time.

    Reply

  16. “Could be evidence of a crime?” Could be, really? In baseball when a player catches a flyball they NEVER say that it “could” be an out.

    Reply

  18. At 2:16 “It’s up to these investigators how to decide {to prosecute}” — how is that even a question at this point?!

    Reply

  20. Will these emails from Eastman be given to the DOJ and any other jurisdiction investigating Trump’s many crimes? It seems to me that lawyers in California could bring charges in addition to almost any attorney investigating Trump.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.