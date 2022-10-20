70 comments

  1. Of course he’d invite them back, he’s had plenty of time to transfer remaining documents elsewhere. “Elsewhere” is where they should be looking.

    4. @Barbara carpenter All he needed to do was take out his iPhone, photograph each document and press “SEND”.
      The info is what is important…not the physical paper.

  2. “My political ideal is democracy. Let every person be respected as an individual and no person be idolized.” -Dr. Albert Einstein, 1930, Germany

    4. @David Drake David, I think you mean “Forbidden” not forbidding . That would be a whole different fable !

    4. @TheDiamond2009 I don’t even know how you can afford internet. Under Biden America. Tell us how are you doing it today?

    2. @Gearóid T he was just riding on the coattails of the Obama expressway. Coasting on the fumes of his success.

    3. “And it’ll be a buteeful meltdown. The greatest ever… some people are saying”.

      Melt away there Donnie boy.. 👌

    3. @Lucas Schmidt * “I don’t want people to know I lost, that’s embarrassing.” trumpy, draft dodger.

  7. No one with significant power has ever told Trump “no” before. This is a new experience for him. Let’s hope “no” means “no” and justice will be served.

    1. @Grandpa Gamer
      Unlike you I never claimed they could. They don’t have to,they just refer it to the department of justice. And I noticed you still can’t spell prosecute.

  9. I would “Assume” that the Committee would turn ALL of its evidence to the DOJ! Why would they withhold any of it?

  10. The thinking that indictments and other resolute actions need to wait until after the mid-terms is ridiculous. Would it not be of significant import to know – for sure – that who you will be voting for will not be involved in or support crimes against the country?!

  12. Unfortunately he was working with Bannon Roger stone all his associates he pardoned while in office this is extremely disturbing to the American people after January 6th

  13. He is only inviting them back because he has already moved the stolen documents to other locations, or has already sold them.

    1. He knows they’re going to come back anyway, so by “inviting” them he can say he wanted them there all along…

    2. @Montesa Agreed 100% – there will not be a President in jail in the America, that’s unthinkable. For Trump himself the worst penalty make him poor and without and lonely.

  15. There is only one think I love more than all the legal troubles that Trump is facing – the fact that his one ray of hope, the Durham Enquiry, was trashed just yesterday.

  16. George Conway is succinct, articulate, and matter of fact in his assessment. I really enjoy his well-considered comments.

  17. To know that we had a whole 8 years with a black president & zero scandals. It’s proof how great we are & how repulsive they are!

    3. @Joann Bowden Have no idea what wubya and chaney is
      Probably some inside story for the selected few – share if you want and can
      Don’t if you are sheeple
      and what is ASF?

    5. It’s kinda funny when trump complains about being the ‘most attacked president’ when during 8 years the birther movement launched over 240 cases, hearings and appeals challenging Obama’s eligibility to be president.

      And who was a main figurehead of the birther movement?

      Yep, Donald trump.

  18. Heard this the other day…. “Trump’s strategy is to keep kicking the can down the road, until HE kicks the can”. Surmises it up well…. He knows the wheel of justice turns “slowly”…. And he also knows he ain’t got many years left in him.

    1. Don’t be sure about that,his ego believes that he will never dies,he is healthy more healthy than anyone else…he said multiple times.

  19. Watching from Canada. I hope the voters in the US keep Trump and his fellow conspirators out of public office. It’s scaring the entire world.

  20. We are all learning so much about our politics and legal system. After years of hearing of what happened to Nixon, I always thought that if Trump made enough mistakes, the system was there and it would catch him red handed. Not. With the entire GOP protecting him, and basically under his thumb, he has become a hero of almost 40% of the voting public. It’s dams scary, and we are not far from losing a good major part of our democracy. If Trump returns to the WH, he will only elevate those that are willing and able to further the damage he has begun.

