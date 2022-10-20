Recent Post
- ‘Bridesmaids’ director on his passion for making female-driven films
- What this defamation attorney thinks could have happened in Trump’s deposition
- ‘He’s a desperate man’: Conway on Trump inviting investigators back to Mar-a-Lago
- What new emails found by a federal judge reveal about Trump
- Jake Tapper: The economic alarm bells are blaring
70 comments
Of course he’d invite them back, he’s had plenty of time to transfer remaining documents elsewhere. “Elsewhere” is where they should be looking.
@T. Dmytryshyn Judges are drafting new opinions about his crimes EVERY DAY. Lock him up.
@Sierrawander…and such small hands… like Dooneese Maharelle.
Thanks to SNL! SNL VOTES 🗳 BLUE.
His ex-wife’s grave.
@Barbara carpenter All he needed to do was take out his iPhone, photograph each document and press “SEND”.
The info is what is important…not the physical paper.
“My political ideal is democracy. Let every person be respected as an individual and no person be idolized.” -Dr. Albert Einstein, 1930, Germany
Opposing ideals clashed & the 1940’s introduced Germany to extremism & WW2 conditions.
@Scott C. 👈🏽 blinks
@Scott C. That’s every human in existence.
@David Drake David, I think you mean “Forbidden” not forbidding . That would be a whole different fable !
“Conspiracy to defraud the United States”
… Wasn’t that trump’s campaign slogan?? 🤔
Good One! And so right!😀
@Jesus was a liberal 👈. Wheres Jackie?
@M Hall stop deflecting
@TheDiamond2009 I don’t even know how you can afford internet. Under Biden America. Tell us how are you doing it today?
I agree with George. DJT is going to have a meltdown like no one has ever seen! 😆
Hopefully he’ll have a Frosty the Snowman kinda meltdown and just become part of the lawn furniture.
@Gearóid T he was just riding on the coattails of the Obama expressway. Coasting on the fumes of his success.
“And it’ll be a buteeful meltdown. The greatest ever… some people are saying”.
Melt away there Donnie boy.. 👌
Hearing trump is a desperate man brings a little smile across my face.😊
I think you believe trump is the orange Jesus….sad 😆
@HaHa2021
Amen….the earth will move from heaven when trump is in jail
@Lucas Schmidt I soooo hope the 🤡 runs! Nothing will unify Dems and Undecided more!
“I don’t want people to know I lost, this is embarrassing Mark. Figure it out”
– Trump to Mark Meadows
@M Hall *SILENCE TROLL CONSCRIPT😂😅🤣*
@Lucas Schmidt 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
@Lucas Schmidt * “I don’t want people to know I lost, that’s embarrassing.” trumpy, draft dodger.
@Lucas Schmidt How is the Siberian weather comrade?
No one with significant power has ever told Trump “no” before. This is a new experience for him. Let’s hope “no” means “no” and justice will be served.
@Grandpa Gamer
Unlike you I never claimed they could. They don’t have to,they just refer it to the department of justice. And I noticed you still can’t spell prosecute.
I know . And I wish I was Canadian.
@patrick dunn you’re saying nothing as usual . He’s a man child blah blah. It’s getting old
Of course prosecutors are going to get this evidence.
Last fight https://youtu.be/drUbOsQ7RAA
I would “Assume” that the Committee would turn ALL of its evidence to the DOJ! Why would they withhold any of it?
Last fight https://youtu.be/drUbOsQ7RAA
The thinking that indictments and other resolute actions need to wait until after the mid-terms is ridiculous. Would it not be of significant import to know – for sure – that who you will be voting for will not be involved in or support crimes against the country?!
“Knowingly” filed false documents in court; that’s the ballgame.
Last fight https://youtu.be/drUbOsQ7RAA
Everyone associated with this disgrace must be brought to justice. All had criminal intent.
Unfortunately he was working with Bannon Roger stone all his associates he pardoned while in office this is extremely disturbing to the American people after January 6th
He is only inviting them back because he has already moved the stolen documents to other locations, or has already sold them.
He knows they’re going to come back anyway, so by “inviting” them he can say he wanted them there all along…
Obviously.
@5hamon yep and he be like “see see all along I wanted you guys over for dinner and docs.
Just what I was going to say.
Probably to the Saudis at his golf tournament at Bedminster.
What are they waiting for? Just indict him, send him to prison, god sake.
@kazHB – LOL!
Get a GRIP!
Trump will NEVER see the inside of a jail cell!
@Montesa Agreed 100% – there will not be a President in jail in the America, that’s unthinkable. For Trump himself the worst penalty make him poor and without and lonely.
@Vincente Buie yeh but they have to do something.
It appears we are all waiting for Godot.
There is only one think I love more than all the legal troubles that Trump is facing – the fact that his one ray of hope, the Durham Enquiry, was trashed just yesterday.
You are in good memory ma guy
Glee.
George Conway is succinct, articulate, and matter of fact in his assessment. I really enjoy his well-considered comments.
Agreed 😊
To know that we had a whole 8 years with a black president & zero scandals. It’s proof how great we are & how repulsive they are!
@Drift_ah welllll, not so much with wubya & Chaney!
They were both scandalous ASF!
@Drift_ah 👈 Obviously you don’t know history on Obama
@Joann Bowden Have no idea what wubya and chaney is
Probably some inside story for the selected few – share if you want and can
Don’t if you are sheeple
and what is ASF?
@M Hall Please enlighten me
am ready and listening
It’s kinda funny when trump complains about being the ‘most attacked president’ when during 8 years the birther movement launched over 240 cases, hearings and appeals challenging Obama’s eligibility to be president.
And who was a main figurehead of the birther movement?
Yep, Donald trump.
Heard this the other day…. “Trump’s strategy is to keep kicking the can down the road, until HE kicks the can”. Surmises it up well…. He knows the wheel of justice turns “slowly”…. And he also knows he ain’t got many years left in him.
Don’t be sure about that,his ego believes that he will never dies,he is healthy more healthy than anyone else…he said multiple times.
Watching from Canada. I hope the voters in the US keep Trump and his fellow conspirators out of public office. It’s scaring the entire world.
I live in Florida, l am terrified to be an American atm
It’s scaring us too.
Idem from Montreal.
We are all learning so much about our politics and legal system. After years of hearing of what happened to Nixon, I always thought that if Trump made enough mistakes, the system was there and it would catch him red handed. Not. With the entire GOP protecting him, and basically under his thumb, he has become a hero of almost 40% of the voting public. It’s dams scary, and we are not far from losing a good major part of our democracy. If Trump returns to the WH, he will only elevate those that are willing and able to further the damage he has begun.