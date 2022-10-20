Recent Post
58 comments
Perhaps Donald can use his powerful mind to get the case thrown out.
@Gearóid T
Lmaoooooo the ruble is still worthless 🤣🤡
He uses up all of his mind to throw ketchup, nothing left for that.
Can you imagine Barron Trump hearing all this stuff about his father?
I would imagine he sees very little of his father and he frankly is living in a bubble his mother created for him.
i have a bad memory too, for things I dont want to remember,
Melania is just the same as her hubby.
Maybe he’ll turn out like his brothers…..
He claims to have a great memory because he only knows the little bit he can remember. As a malignant narcissist that’s all that matters to him. Don’t confuse him with the facts.
@JoeBidenSniffsHair OMG do I have report the news to you ? Next it will be the weather. Pay attention.
@Ian J. LaCoste Look at what you had that still hasn’t admitted he lost.
@Frank G
GOLUBOIzzzzz are hilarious
@JoeBidenSniffsHair
Botzzzz for borscht
How is he going to walk the not knowing her if she gets his DNA and it matches the DNA on her dress?😂
So easy to get his dna too! Grab One Diet Coke and it’s done! They are Everywhere 🤣
Interesting interview. Turkel definitely offered some insightful analysis. Thank you, Tapper.
Oh stop it. The man did not answer the question posed in the caption.
I am unsubscribing due to click bait lies.
@Eucharist Angel this isn’t an airport, nobody needs departure announcements.
@Eucharist Angel
Lmaoooooo
Botzzzz for borscht
“Come to bed, Ivanka, daddy is feeling extra cold, lonely and frustrated with all these infernal INVESTIGATIONS swirling around me and I need some comfort and loving.” Donald tRUMP
Eewww! I think I’m gonna be sick🤮🤮🤮
Free speech doesn’t mean you can go around saying whatever you want. The constitution intention was that people could say what they want about government without being persecuted.
Alex Jones hopefully has learned that lesson!
I heard a great statement recently: “Speech is free. Lies you have to pay for.”
great quote.
@Carolyn Nelson has he though, has he. The day the verdict was being handed down, he was live watching it vomiting talking still.
Lock him up!
It’s a joke. It’s really a joke. What does a deposition mean to a shameless, deceitful human being? Nothing! It means nothing.
Astonishing how they loose their memories in court just like marjorie taylor greene😂😂😂😂
Playing fast and lose with the facts, and the English language
@pinkbono when you claim everything is racist. People quit caring.
@Seth Thomas
Solyanka semenovzzz are chirping
@pinkbono thanks but I’m a man and say and do what I want. Good luck!
This was very good. Totally agree judges are beginning to try and set precedent in this social media era.
Trump: “I’m a stable genius with an unmatched mind”
Also Trump: “I.., I…, I don’t remember, I can’t recall”
@M.J. .. Fair enough
@helen turner If you can’t see what’s going on, it’s because you either are completely incapable of critical thinking, or you don’t want to see it. Everything I said has been published. It’s all out in the open! What part are you not capable of understanding sweetie, I can help you out?
@Troy Cote farkcoff 🤡🤡
i thought he was a genius from the stable
Abraham Lincoln once said, “No man has a good enough memory to be a successful liar.” To be a good liar you have to keep track of all the lies you’ve told, and to whom, in order to keep the truth hidden. But Honest Abe never knew Trump, or perhaps anybody like him.
Trump is a successful liar because he refuses to remember. Not only that He refuses to anticipate that he will remember the current moment in the future. If you live mainly in the current moment, then the future consequences of your lies will not matter to you. And if you have lived your entire life this way, and to great acclaim and success, why would you ever want to change
Trump was annoyed when Dr. Fauci stole the spotlight by throwing out the first pitch for Major League Baseball’s opening game. In response, he falsely claimed that the Yankees invited him to throw out the first pitch. His lie was roundly refuted a short time later. The incident recalls Trump’s false boast that the crowd attending his 2017 inaugural address was the largest in history. Objective photographic evidence decisively refuted that lie.
And yet Trump never pulls back on blatantly false statements — lies that are so obvious that they often defy the laws of physics, chemistry and common sense. Defying biology, even in the face of soaring coronavirus cases and mounting deaths, Trump claimed that the virus at some point is “going to sort of just disappear.”
The key to Trump’s psychology is that he moves through life as “the episodic man.” For Trump, each day is a temporary moment of time. Psychological research shows that nearly all adults develop stories in their minds about their own lives.
These stories — what psychologists call “narrative identities” — reconstruct the past and imagine the future. As you make daily decisions, you implicitly remember how you have come to be who you are, and you anticipate where your life may be going. You live within narrative time.
But the episodic man does not live that way. Instead, he immerses himself in the angry, combative moment, striving desperately to win the moment. But the episodes do not add up. They do not form a narrative arc. In Trump’s case, it is as if he wakes up each morning nearly oblivious to what happened the day before. What he said and did yesterday, in order to win yesterday, no longer matters to him. And what he will do today, in order to win today, will not matter for tomorrow.
What is truth for the episodic man Truth is whatever works to win the moment.
For most people, and every other president in the history of the US, an episodic life would be unsustainable in the long run. There is a primal authenticity in Trump. He tells you exactly what he feels in the moment. He lies straight to your face, without shame, without any concern for future consequences. It is the stark audacity of untruth.
In an interview with the New Yorker, Tony Schwartz, the journalist who wrote Trump’s “The Art of the Deal,” said of Trump “Lying is second nature to him, more than anyone else I have ever met. Trump has the ability to convince himself that whatever he is saying at any given moment is true, or sort of true, or at least ought to be true.
Schwartz says of Trump, “He lied strategically. He had a complete lack of conscience about it.” Since most people are “constrained by the truth,” Trump’s indifference to it “gave him a strange advantage.”
When challenged about the facts, Schwartz says, Trump would often double down, repeat himself, and grow belligerent.
Schwartz — and other journalists who have spent extended periods of time with Trump — paint a much more disturbing picture. They describe a man constitutionally incapable of logic, moral reasoning or self-reflection.
If he were writing “The Art of the Deal” today, Schwartz said, it would be a very different book with a very different title. Asked what he would call it, he answered, “The Sociopath.”
There are some politicians who will say anything to get elected or reelected.
It doesn’t matter if they are Democrats. Or Republicans.
Some of them are going to lie. Maybe a majority of them are going to fib.
But to even suggest that anything Democrats have done over the years — or even to suggest that what other Republicans have done over the years — is on par with what Trump has normalized since he was sworn in is simply laughable.
Richard Nixon, the Republican president who was run out of office for covering up the Watergate break-in, was not as dishonest as Trump. Not even close. Nixon’s arc bends closer to “Honest Abe” Lincoln than it does to a serial liar like Trump.
Trump’s arc bends more toward James Tate, the Kentucky state treasurer who fled the state in 1888 with two tobacco sacks full of taxpayers’ gold and silver.
You’d trust Charles Ponzi or Bernie Madoff before you’d trust Trump.
Trump was given the “Lie of the Year” award in both 2015 and 2017.
The first award was not for a single lie, but was for the sheer volume of lies Trump told. PolitiFact said that 76 percent of Trump’s statements that it checked that year were “mostly false,” “false” or “pants on fire.”
Many politicians make false and misleading statements when they are trapped or cornered or don’t have a better answer.
Trump on the other hand, lies when he doesn’t have to. He lies when the truth is a better answer. Trump’s first instinct is to lie.
Great analysis of a man who lives in another planet!!
Well said! Though the people who need to read it won’t or can’t.
I can not understand the logic behind having any statute of limitations? If someone committed a crime they ought to get consequences… without a clock ticking on when they can forget about said crime?
“Will no one rid us of this turbulent ex-president!!!”
Somebody should get rid of the current potato
Of course she wasn’t “his type”… she has a pulse and a brain- both things that scare the f**k out of him!
The only “word” I want to hear from the judge is when he/she states that Trump is GUILTY…
The commentating attorney here is well known for his a high profile cases. He is the same Ken Turkel who in 1985 was charged in a points shaving scheme involving drugs and money with the Tulane basketball team while he was a student there. It shut down Tulanes’ basketball program and Turkel pled to a lesser charge. So you see criminal acts in early adulthood don’t necessarily prevent you from entering law school and becoming wealthy and semi-famous.
Trump in front of microphone/public: “No body is as tough as I am”.
Trump under oath: “I take the fifth” 440+ time in one deposition.
His cult members must be proud of him.
I wonder how this guy liked to be laughed out of court when he represented Palin when she tried to sue a major newspaper for slander?