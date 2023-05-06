59 comments

    2. Same for the people who can make you think that there’s such a thing as an alpha male when we don’t live in dog packs

  2. For over 8 months I have been hearing from on-line Russians how Bakhmut Ukraine was about to fall and yet here we are with Prigozhin threatening to withdraw.

    1. I support Ukraine. I am against invaders. I wish and want to hear Ukraine victory. Justice will prevail. 🇺🇦🇺🇦⚖️⚖️🇺🇦🇺🇦💐💐
      I don’t laugh. War ‘s hell.🚀💀👹
      Quote your comment:”
      4 hours ago
      For more than a year i have been hearing Ukraine has been winning now we are happy that wagner is stopping lol.”

    3. Preggo himself said wagner controls all of bakhmut like 1 or 2 months ago lmao. Now he’s screaming he needs to withdraw…Hopefully Ukraine military can pinpoint his location (its probably in Africa somewhere)

    3. ​@Beautiful Loser Russian roulette certainly is a way of describing what is possibly happening in Russia meaning there may already a power struggle going on within the Russian government. That would mean alliance’s being formed by different factions within the marfia regime of Russia at the sametime rich powerful people are killed off by rival factions as new leaders emerge for the top job the Russian Federation is run by a marfia regime after all.

  4. He is just setting himself up for an excuse when Wagner inevitably fail! He needs to blame someone

    1. @Greg Olsen yeah he’s been saying this for months, it blows my mind how he can with impunity. Does he not have family and wealth in Russia even if he’s geographically untouchable for the moment

    2. True. He needs to defend the Trademark of his military company which is active on many other places.

  6. A bit of advice Prigozhin, if you check into any hotels, be sure to ask for the ground floor.

    2. @Richard Williams  I think this may be a bot. If it is a real person they may be a Russian troll. I have bought a lot of liquor over the past few years so its interesting that they think I’m an alcoholic (which I’m not).

  7. Do not forget also, Prigozhin is the owner of the Troll Factory – which means he is the main troll. His speech, his angry speech, is a lightning rod – the task is to divert the problems of defeat in the war from his master, Putin.

    Also, don’t forget, the Department of Defense stripped him of the right to recruit mercenaries in prisons. Since the Ministry of the Interior, they also created private military organizations and have already scored 10K. And thus the victory was taken from him by the capture of Bakhmut. The Ukrainian command assessed Prigozhin’s offensive as the most productive, the success factor being an unlimited number of mercenaries attacking enemy positions despite the huge losses of mercenaries.

    🇨🇦🇺🇦🙏

    1. @innosoul8888  No No my friend it’s not a Troll Factory. Why would it be a Troll Factory? It’s the “Internet Research Agency.” Totally not a Troll Farm. At all.

    3. Excellent points. We must always remember that what seems ludicrous to us, is often normal politics in Russia. They have no professional standards. It is like gangster land.

    1. ​@Singular Space How’s your dollar stretching these days there, Mr. genius? Lots of groceries and fill ups at the tank per paycheck under the already-defeated Dementia Puppet, right? 😂😂👍🏼

    2. ​@Tasreas Fatemsa US uses PMC for private security of high ranking officials within conflict zones. They don’t even wear military fatigues

  9. If theres a tall enough building left in Bakhmut he may be accidentally falling out of it.

    3. @HersheyFPV Yeah, Zelensky is on a temporary diplomatic trip outside Ukraine. Kinda in contrast to Putin, who is internationally recognized as a war criminal and would be arrested on sight if he left Russia.

    4. ​@Fuzzybeanerizer doubt he’d be arrested on site outside of russia. He’d have a big group of protection around him I’m sure

  12. Prigozhin held back his rant until he was sure there were no windows left in Bakhmut, and thus none for him to fall out of. Being surrounded by his own army probably also boosts his confidence.

  13. Hard to believe this but you can believe that the stress of war fair on the street and the ground takes its toll

  14. Prigozhin is attempting to preserve his army so that it’ll be the strongest force in the civil war following Putin’s swan dive out of a high window.

  16. If I was near wherever any large group was, I’d be expecting a BIG explosion. This is an odd thing for an army to do. The only reason an army would burn off, and announce they are doing so, is to get out of the blast zone.

  17. Russia today memory holed this story after a few hours. Its nowhere to be found on the website. Maybe prighozhn went out alone on this

  18. Я удивлюсь, если он проживет прошлой осенью, поздравляю его прошлой зимой.

  19. Last month Wagner: We have 80% of Bakmuth!

    Today: We ran out of bullets, this is illegal!

  20. I think that Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin differs from most oligarchs in an important detail: He commands a militia. This makes him less attackable. And that may be the reasoning behind the Russian military to keep him low on ammunition: Just provide enough that his troops can fight the next few days or hours, but not enough to stockpile ammunition.

