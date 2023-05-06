Recent Post
59 comments
“Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.”
Voltaire
Yes kind of like Trump
Same for the people who can make you think that there’s such a thing as an alpha male when we don’t live in dog packs
#Guantanamo
Sounds like antifa ethos
@Pamela Homeyer Delusional cat lady?
For over 8 months I have been hearing from on-line Russians how Bakhmut Ukraine was about to fall and yet here we are with Prigozhin threatening to withdraw.
I support Ukraine. I am against invaders. I wish and want to hear Ukraine victory. Justice will prevail. 🇺🇦🇺🇦⚖️⚖️🇺🇦🇺🇦💐💐
I don’t laugh. War ‘s hell.🚀💀👹
Quote your comment:”
xpact
4 hours ago
For more than a year i have been hearing Ukraine has been winning now we are happy that wagner is stopping lol.”
@xpact stopping why though.. because Ukraine is losing?? 🤡🤡🤡
Preggo himself said wagner controls all of bakhmut like 1 or 2 months ago lmao. Now he’s screaming he needs to withdraw…Hopefully Ukraine military can pinpoint his location (its probably in Africa somewhere)
By way of poison, fall from the window or both? How is he departing?
Russian Roulette 😂
He will fall up into a window.
@Beautiful Loser Russian roulette certainly is a way of describing what is possibly happening in Russia meaning there may already a power struggle going on within the Russian government. That would mean alliance’s being formed by different factions within the marfia regime of Russia at the sametime rich powerful people are killed off by rival factions as new leaders emerge for the top job the Russian Federation is run by a marfia regime after all.
He is just setting himself up for an excuse when Wagner inevitably fail! He needs to blame someone
@Greg Olsen yeah he’s been saying this for months, it blows my mind how he can with impunity. Does he not have family and wealth in Russia even if he’s geographically untouchable for the moment
True. He needs to defend the Trademark of his military company which is active on many other places.
I mean, it’s not like Russia has been effectively helping Wagner eiher
Russian politics is like watching siblings blame the broken vase on eachother
@John Brattan rent free😂😂👍🏻 has not a thing to do with Trump
nice
@John Brattan that’s what I was thinking
A bit of advice Prigozhin, if you check into any hotels, be sure to ask for the ground floor.
@You Tube Bad at comebacks?
@Richard Williams I think this may be a bot. If it is a real person they may be a Russian troll. I have bought a lot of liquor over the past few years so its interesting that they think I’m an alcoholic (which I’m not).
@Alexander Angelo seems like a bot
Do not forget also, Prigozhin is the owner of the Troll Factory – which means he is the main troll. His speech, his angry speech, is a lightning rod – the task is to divert the problems of defeat in the war from his master, Putin.
Also, don’t forget, the Department of Defense stripped him of the right to recruit mercenaries in prisons. Since the Ministry of the Interior, they also created private military organizations and have already scored 10K. And thus the victory was taken from him by the capture of Bakhmut. The Ukrainian command assessed Prigozhin’s offensive as the most productive, the success factor being an unlimited number of mercenaries attacking enemy positions despite the huge losses of mercenaries.
🇨🇦🇺🇦🙏
@innosoul8888 No No my friend it’s not a Troll Factory. Why would it be a Troll Factory? It’s the “Internet Research Agency.” Totally not a Troll Farm. At all.
Hard to know what to believe. I hope it’s true.
Excellent points. We must always remember that what seems ludicrous to us, is often normal politics in Russia. They have no professional standards. It is like gangster land.
To ‘speak your mind’ in Russia all you need is your own private army. 😂
@Singular Space How’s your dollar stretching these days there, Mr. genius? Lots of groceries and fill ups at the tank per paycheck under the already-defeated Dementia Puppet, right? 😂😂👍🏼
@Tasreas Fatemsa US uses PMC for private security of high ranking officials within conflict zones. They don’t even wear military fatigues
@Ver Coda you’ll never get a reply from the bot
@Tasreas Fatemsa One ruble has been deposited in your account.
If theres a tall enough building left in Bakhmut he may be accidentally falling out of it.
No all flattering down
😆😅🤣💯💯💯
yep. that’s the putin way.
Yes zelensky would
I note that he does NOT address or swear at Putin, but at the regular army.
Zelinski: I need ammunition, not a ride.
Wagner leader: I need a ride.
Zelinsky is no longer in Ukraine….
@HersheyFPV where is he
@HersheyFPV Yeah, Zelensky is on a temporary diplomatic trip outside Ukraine. Kinda in contrast to Putin, who is internationally recognized as a war criminal and would be arrested on sight if he left Russia.
@Fuzzybeanerizer doubt he’d be arrested on site outside of russia. He’d have a big group of protection around him I’m sure
@HersheyFPV he’s in Ukraine majority of the time, stop💀
Prigozhin held back his rant until he was sure there were no windows left in Bakhmut, and thus none for him to fall out of. Being surrounded by his own army probably also boosts his confidence.
He also used up all ammo so that he can’t be shot lol
Lol 😂that’s funny but true
Hard to believe this but you can believe that the stress of war fair on the street and the ground takes its toll
Prigozhin is attempting to preserve his army so that it’ll be the strongest force in the civil war following Putin’s swan dive out of a high window.
Factions that could fight each other in a Russian civil war.
sounds good to me. putin’s head delivered on a platter.
If I was near wherever any large group was, I’d be expecting a BIG explosion. This is an odd thing for an army to do. The only reason an army would burn off, and announce they are doing so, is to get out of the blast zone.
Russia today memory holed this story after a few hours. Its nowhere to be found on the website. Maybe prighozhn went out alone on this
Я удивлюсь, если он проживет прошлой осенью, поздравляю его прошлой зимой.
Last month Wagner: We have 80% of Bakmuth!
Today: We ran out of bullets, this is illegal!
I think that Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin differs from most oligarchs in an important detail: He commands a militia. This makes him less attackable. And that may be the reasoning behind the Russian military to keep him low on ammunition: Just provide enough that his troops can fight the next few days or hours, but not enough to stockpile ammunition.