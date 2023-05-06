Recent Post
54 comments
All these videos should end with: And 71% of republicans still support him for president…that’s the real story
@half-breed in what year? lol
@LucYfYre Arch of TwiLight YOU WILL BE SURPRISED
“Not my type”
…Literally can’t tell the difference between her and a woman he married
Not in that photo where she is so washed out that you can’t even see one side of her nose.
@LucYfYre Arch of TwiLight any thing to defend and ti justify a wicked man. As Mary L Trump says: How my family created the world’s most dangerous man.
Did you just reduce a woman to her looks?
@LucYfYre Arch of TwiLight Trump already stated years ago that his followers would not hold him accountable if he shot somebody on 12th Avenue…….so your opinion means absolutely NOTHING.
What I love is that people are going to jail for him and he is playing golf and making money off them….he really is the greatest CON MAN.
This is why we just laugh at Mega Morons.
@emort6 clown
@emort6 we did. We fired Trump.
This mf cant even recognize the woman he married 😂
😂😂😂
@chasejackson7248 You don’t know your family from 40 years ago😂….that you LIVED with😂
@Chase Jackson you wouldn’t be able to recognize a photo of someone you MARRIED and HAD CHILDREN with? That’s pretty sad if true. Go pick up the milk already.
Trump: “Melania who? I don’t know her. She may have served covfefe once or twice in the White House, but I really don’t know her.”
She’s been very quiet lately.
I might have grabbed her … who knows …. i’m a star … so it’s possible
Isnt he lying when he tells them the photo is “its very blurry”?!?! Cant they get him for lying under oath?!?!?!
See his other deposition from several years ago.
He was asked to read from a paper and claimed he couldn’t read it because he didn’t have his glasses.
Big shot businessman shows up to a deposition and can’t remember his glasses. 😂 TWICE!! 🙄
He’s such a tool.
This fog is so thick I can barely see my own cataracts.
Have you looked at that photo? It’s a 30-year-old black and white photo and her face is so washed out you can’t even see one side of her nose. It could be anyone with poofy hair.
@LucYfYre Arch of TwiLight Really looks perfectly clear to me.
@LucYfYre Arch of TwiLight Wow you better get your eyes checked!!!! LOL!!
This man makes me SICK!
How a man can show this much disrespect for women and still be elected in this country is alarming.
He gives descent men a bad name. Disgraceful!
Lol, what’s the matter? You don’t like hearing the truth about women and stars or other rich men?
@LucYfYre Arch of TwiLight nonce
He characterizes the photo as “cuz it’s very blurry” yet was able to confidently identify E. Jean Carroll as his former wife Marla Maples.
No host adding commentary. No one taking his words out of context. Just his own words saying exactly what he feels. Best Democratic Campaign ad for 2024 was just released. Let Trump talk and say whatever comes to mind. His followers won’t care but the independents that he needs to win will not like this one bit. 😂
@The Eternal Inquirer there is a huge difference. Mafia requires full loyalty to the boss and the truth that fits them. Americans should be loyal to their country not an individual lol Trump will this country to the highest bidder.
you’re so right. this disgusting and it is who he is.
@LifeWizard it’s you, hi. you’re the problem it’s you. you’ll stare directly at the orange sun but never in the mirror. It must be exhausting always rooting for the antihero. 🎵
@LifeWizard when a 🤡 uses a lie to make a serious statement 😂😅😂 classic
I am not a Trumper 😂 🤪🤯
@LifeWizard The ONLY way you will get to vote for Trump is on a jury panel.🤣🤣🤣
I’ve spent a lot of time in locker rooms and I have never heard any of my co-workers bragging about sexually assaulting women.
He didn’t say he sexually assaults women he said they let you do it when you are famous, and he isn’t talking about job locker rooms. I can tell you were never an athlete.
@Chase Jackson he said you can grab them by their **parts** and “get away with it”. Not that they allow you to do it.
@Chase Jackson too many concussions?
“Fortunately stars can just grab women by their hoo hahs without asking and with no repercussions. I say fortunately because I’m a star” – Donald Trump, the leader of the party of family values.
“Unfortunately or fortunately” is what he said and the rest of you statement is nothing like what he said. Also, what he said about women and stars is 100% true, whether you like it or not.
@LucYfYre Arch of TwiLight They sure can. They can also get charged & convicted of sexual battery or be accused of rape like your broken hero whether you like it or not.
“Shes not my type.”….then confuses her with one of his ex wives. Lol
All the lawyer needed was for Trump to affirm that this talk of sexual assault correlates to his actual behavior. In a civil trial, you only have to present a case that the event likely happened. Trump gave the other side a gift. This should seal the case against him.
She has zero evidence to support her false story.
@LucYfYre Arch of TwiLight Nah, it’s probably a true story, and that will be enough to convict him in this civil trial.
“You said it’s just lockerroom talk.”
– “Yes”
“So you didn’t mean it.”
– “Well, it’s just lockerroom talk. That’s how people talk.”
I mean, just wow. The interviewer gives you an easy way out, and you still manage to screw it up. Say “Correct” and it’s done, but to go to the lengths to not confirm that you didn’t mean it, but to imply that you did, but you should be allowed to say that in a lockerroom.
If he thinks a perfectly clear picture is blurry then he should get his eyes tested. Maybe he needs glasses
This dude never fails to show you how disgusting he is and how little of value the people he hurt means to him. He deserves everything coming his way!! Bad or good
Where is the terminator?
I have no doubts that he did what he’s accused of.
He thinks he’s talking to a journalist, but attorneys are not nearly so weak
The HUGE question remains, ever since 2016……How is it possible that such a purely evil, despicable inhuman person such as DJT can have literally millions of worshipers? If someone can explain that, please DO!
Wait – there were TV stars a million years ago? I’m really learning stuff here!