61 comments

  1. Wish he’d have gotten a better punch on the Russian that pulled down the Ukrainian flag. I’d have had the same reaction had it been the Stars and Stripes. Bring it….

    Reply

    2. Yep he the Russian should have got a Good Luck in the Ads and been put on his Ads on the Floor- the Arrogance and Disrespect he showed what he Really is – a Thug

      Reply

    3. Have you ever seen a US citizen waving an American flag behind the back of a Russian representative at the time of a briefing? Вы когда-нибудь видели, чтобы гражданин США размахивал американским флагом за спиной российского представителя во время брифинга?

      Reply

    1. “bears” who are formidable only in words, but when it comes to a fight, they run away and start whining. The video with the flag shows what these “bears” are

      Reply

  3. Ukraine announces a counter offensive and Wagner suddenly runs from Bakhmut like teenagers.
    The bell tolls for thee Putin…

    Reply

    1. @kalgstol Imagine that it is the year 2023 and technology allows us to access nearly every media outlet on the planet. Then imagine a military superpower with state-sponsored media attacking its much smaller neighbor, after which the few independent journalists left in that country flee. Then imagine being YOU, and with all of your infinite options, willfully deciding to regurgitate the talking points of the nation with the state-sponsored media whose journalists had to flee. Have some respect for yourself.

      Reply

    2. @Michael Johnston when did you start following this conflict Michael? Lie to me and tell me you knew where Ukraine was on the map before 2022. Tell me that out of all the information out there you truly believe that the west has the moral high ground. Enlighten me Michael. Tell me how I’m so wrong about a conflict that I have been following for over a decade.

      Reply

    3. @kalgstol Assume all you want. I have many tech friends and colleagues that are Russian. A group of them have fled to Armenia, where they are free to talk. Where their Instagram isn’t shut down. Where they can watch independent media, or what is left of it. Haven’t met her, but the sister of a co-worker was working for Dozhd, in the Netherlands, due to the situation in Russia. So yes, I am very aware of where of where The Ukraine is, and have been many years, pre-2014. And here you are making a comment above about people not being able to think for themselves. At the same time you are repeating lines that come from a dictator who has forced all of these people to flee. People I know. And I imagine people you likely know if you are so intimately aware of what is happening. Am I an expert on all things Donbas, etc, no, not at all. But for you to talk about people not being able to think for themselves while you repeat state-sponsored propaganda is weak-minded.

      Reply

  4. Wow all that pressure the Wagner homeboys feeling if they were winning he would be singing a different tune 🤔

    Reply

    1. He’s taking gangsters up against soldiers. When your troops are all guys who _thought_ they were tough until they met people protecting their homes and families.

      Reply

  5. Trying to get the Russian government to tell the truth, is like trying to use a garbage bag as a parachute.

    Reply

    1. Trying to get the Russian government to tell the truth, is like trying to use a stone as a parachute.

      Reply

    4. ​@Rtvrn_To_Monke it’s just so pathetic that the only response to criticism that Putin simps can ever provide is ‘no u!’

      Reply

  6. The failure is not in their effort. It’s in their ability. This isn’t for the lack of trying. It’s for the lack of being able to.

    Reply

  7. 2023 : We are pulling out of Bakhmut.

    2024 : We are pulling out of Moscow.

    Reply

  8. When someone punches and you are like, yeah, fair play. That shows the evil we are dealing with.

    Reply

  9. *2/23/22:* “We’re a superpower & we’re going to take Ukraine in 3 days!”
    *5/5/23:* “We almost took the small city of Bakhmut but we ran out of cannon fodder so we’re leaving”

    Reply

    1. Mind Begs the Question:
      If in a World
      X oppose occupation – Heroes
      Y oppose occupation – Terrorists
      World Governed by – Righteous,Evil?

      Reply

    2. @TheBLGL The Soviet Union spent 10 years in Afghanistan and only managed to control 20% of the country. Their failure in Afghanistan was a contributing factor to the fall of the Soviet Union. We are witnessing it again with Russia in Ukraine.

      Reply

    4. @TheBLGL 
      Comparing apples to oranges.
      2 totally different situations.
      We dominated the battlefield.
      But couldn’t make the changes we wanted.

      Reply

  11. *THAT RUSSIAN DIPLOMAT THOUGHT HE WAS TOUGH UNTIL HE GOT SLAPPED & STARTING CRYING* 😂😂😂😂😂😂

    Reply

  12. If the U.S. had anything to do with a drone like object heading tword the Kremlin, they would have hit their target. Not use a trajectory that completely misses the dome. The drone was clearly destroyed after it passed the top of that building. It doesnt look to me like any damage was ever intended. Either the operator really sucked at their job and missed their target, or it’s a bogus claim. I think its bogus.

    Reply

    2. A cráter the size of 3 football fields would be in the kremlins place if it was the united States and they know it ….. 😂

      Reply

    1. @Rude AwakeningI’m sure yevgeny prigozhin is a billionaire I may be wrong and I do not support the war in anyway just I’m sure he’s rich and was fighting

      Reply

    4. @badboy 170
      Listen to a Creedence Clearwater Revival song that was titled –
      “ Fortunate Son “
      There were hundreds of editorials written about the songwriter’s reasons for those lyrics .
      John Fogerty wrote about that subject , and that is STILL a hit song by the
      “ older “ generation in the US today .

      Reply

  15. As a Dane, I do feel safer having Finland in the Alliance. Finns embody the “Hope for the best, prepare for the worst” mentality.

    Reply

    1. I am a descendat of Danes who emigrated in the 19th century, I love your country, and, I love the Finns as well.

      Reply

  16. No matter where you’re from or what shade of your skin, grab any flag and in the back of your mind you’re probably already prepared to get touched up. He thought the suit changed the rules 😂😂😂

    Reply

  18. People fighting with love in there hearts will always fight for things they love and believe in. The depth of love is deeper than hatred.

    Reply

  19. He is a chef. Being a military commander is quite hard and requires actual training and experience if you want to win. He is probably not even a very good chef, he spent his 20s in prison for robbery.

    Reply

  20. The sheer amount of approving and cheering comments by ordinary Russians under videos about the atrocities committed against civilians and prisoners of war in Ukraine were no less shocking to Ukrainians than the war itself.
    We somehow got used to the war, but the realization of who we have been living next to all this time without even knowing it is still terrifying.
    Those barbarians called themselves our brothers.
    Imagine what they would do to you, who they call their enemies, if you let them.
    Not supplying weapons to Ukraine under the pretext of achieving an early peace would be like allowing a violator to violate his victim in order to end the violence as soon as possible.
    *You are welcome to spread this message if you agree

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.