43 comments
These people obviously need help and need to stay away from our public offices
Nope!!!
@kingof206
If you look long enough in history, you will find more. Btw, it is Dutroux.
But what about the abuse going on in churches? You dont mention that….
What about all convicted politicians, sex offenders beeing republican, you dont mention them….
There is no help for rabies.
You can’t fix stupid, but the large ‘Q’ sign sure makes it easier to identify it.
So dose colored hair!
MAGA people are the reason there are instructions on shampoo bottles.😂
YOU must be referring to BLM, Antifa, Cnn, it’s 3 viewers, and the DNC
@Gangster 404 no; he is referring to you.
how did you like tide pods lol
These folks are so fooled. They’ll believe anything. Nuts.
provides a glimpse of how it is really emotion driving the followers while it is nothing but greed, power mongering and evil intent driving the manipulators.
That pretty much describes every MLM, pyramid scheme, and snake oil seller in existence.
Qanon is one of the most embarrassing parts of US history.
@Leftist Annihilator Do you think YouTube will play the tape?
I would say slavery 😄
If you’re into Q anon, good chance you’ve never been a part of anything in your life and you’re desperate to find purpose.
Yeah. sounds about right. But Be equatable and don’t forget to include BLM and Antifa.
TOTALLY !! For the FIRST time..they feel they have a Purpose,..no matter how warped it is !!
i think there is a need for community and that is quite human; without community we don’t last long.
same with a desire for a greater purpose in life, again there’s nothing wrong with that, in fact it’s a noble aim.
there’s also a strong desire to make sense of life in a chaotic world, so cults and religion will be especially attractive when the world seems unsettled.
i loath the qanon message, but they’ve tapped into these needs brilliantly.
whoever started this nonsense, i’d love to know how they sleep at night, considering the danger they’ve put people in, not to mention the broken families attributed to this movement.
O’my I am heartbroken for these idiots, they have no shame!
So nice to see that only the best of what the USA has to offer run for office
corruption is corruption. flies on poo. attraction.
“I am not technical; so other people tweeted it for me…” what a bunch of BS.
All the Republican crazy ideas come from movies, they can’t tell fantasy from reality. It’s actually really sad. They also all think they’re in a Bruce Willis movie and are gonna be the hero. Again, can’t tell fantasy from reality and again, it’s really sad.
Yup, they seemed to have studied all the shows with any political storyline. I’ve been watching a lot of Netflix lately and I’ve seen a number of “coincidences” in similar, if not exact, political ploys by Republicans in Government.
“I’m a victim, but not a weak victim. Proud victim of misinformation.”
I guess next time a fringe weirdo group needs a mascot, a group “Shaman” might not be the best choice…? Hahahaha
Maybe a clown then?
Hygiene deficient shaman. grody.
Wait a minute – she just lied. She said she had no idea where “they” got the concept that she followed Q then agreed with her own comment praising Q.
Typical. They have no idea of what they’re saying from one second to the other.
Why, as a nation, do we believe being this stupid is something to be tolerated? Take the kid-gloves off. Reporters need to disprove their nonsense right there on the spot. But instead you probably shake hands with them and thank you for the interview.
“I’ve always said if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.”
people will say just about anything in order to achieve a feeling of solidarity with others socially. No beliefs are required.
These people are to far gone, it’s heartbreaking and unfortunate.
I would like to point out that one if these proud boys is Latino.
@Puddle Of Souls Get your meds
I want to say this to the Proud Boys you don’t get to riot we know you are proud of your racism you are not OUR soldiers if you want to help your country do border patrol.
I’ve asked several people that are into this, asking where they get their information. Every single time they give me odd links that I wouldn’t even want to click on. I ask for sources from reputable companies and all they say is “all of them lie”. I’ve asked who “they” are… all I get is vague answers.
Either they don’t know, or are flat out lying.
If you don’t click, then you will never know. Investigate. Dig deeper. Find the truth.
@WehoCommunityWatch yeah sorry I’m not getting malware on my system thanks. Try using reputable search engines and common video codecs.
They stopped using it and now favor Let’s go Brandon. Replacing a proud patriotic tough guy slogan with a petty childish taunt proves that they never really believed in it to begin with.