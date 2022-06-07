Recent Post
Seditious conspiracy…guilty.
Right! 🤣
Hhttps://youtu.be/d8vd5eJaepA
FINALLY !!!😃✌🏻❤️here is finally !!
Prove it
@Dik Hurtz watch the video 🤦♀️
Donald Trump: I’m butthurt.
Brad Raffensperger: I won’t subvert the election results. Cope.
@peppaz Indeed. When I heard him admit that, I wondered who could still vote for republican politicians ?
But I’m not American, so I guess it helps SMH.
the results were subverted.
@residentgrey Show us the proof.
Name is Robert “Sinners.” Sounds about right.
Robert “SINNERS” had a come to Jesus moment. Wouldn’t it be great if ALL republicans SINNERS had that same moment?
Jesus Christ, tell me where you are…,
Right back at ya pal
Huh… Wonder why you’d want “complete secrecy” if the truth was indeed on your side?
@Lazarus Lazar That’s right. .
Let me translate that “my views have changed” quote. It means ‘i am terrified of going to prison and i will roll on anyone i have to, to save my skin’
You guys have been closing in on Trump for over 6 years now. You guys can’t even accomplish that 🤣
“Now that I’ve been caught doing crime, my opinion on the crime has changed. Lordy, lordy, I’ve seen the light [clears throat]forapleadeal[clears throat]”
Yeah. Because you got caught.
Merrick Garland do you damn job.
Or you should be out
And now he works for Brad Raffensperger’s office. Sure, what could happen? 🤷🏽♀️
Yeah, everyone knows that when you have to do something “official” in complete secrecy or else it will be derailed makes it super legit. Plus the dude’s name is literally “Sinner”.
Oooh, Truth Sin Troll
You mean like Nancy passing Obamacare on Christmas Eve at 3am?
@Dik Hurtz The Affordable Care Act passed the Senate 60-39 along party lines on December 24, 2009, and passed the House 219-212 on March 21, 2010. So definitely not Nancy, and also what’s your problem with this troll?
The reality of wrongdoing and the prospect of being prosecuted, convicted, and going to prison should scare these conspirators to come clean. The reality of what they did are crystallizing the image of mugshots and prison cells. Yeah!
@Elon Musky 👈 2 month old fake account bot alert
@We The People Freedom Do you have a speech impediment? RE: Hunter, if he did wrong he should be prosecuted. You see I have no problem whoever commits a crime needs to be tried. Unlike Trumpsters who will never have the personal integrity to say the same. All sheep. …Baa.
The person who wrote the email has the last name “Sinners”. Hmmm, how accurate…
Never trust a former president who wears Jim Bakker’s haircut and Tammy Faye’s makeup.
😂🤣👏🏽👏🏽
😂😂🤣
HAHAHAHAAHHA….and…HAHAHAHAHHA…YOUR FUNNY AND RIGHT
Why would you need to do it in secret if it’s not illegal?
because of the active conspiracy against them.
Yeah I always know what the DEA NSA FBI CIA IRS CDC FDA EPA are doing all the time when they are doing what they do…
@residentgrey Sounds extremely paranoid. Where’s the proof?
Interesting how they wanted no one to know what they were doing; almost like they knew what they were doing was illegal.
@Billy Goat 🤣🤣🤣🤣 2000 mules go watch it.
@Laura Santos lmao always have live in the past of 150 years ago might be time to move on stop playing the supposed victim. Black privilege is alive and well as soon as you don’t get your way you claim racism where none existed.
“He’s come to Jesus.” 😅🤣
“We’ve been caught, my views have changed.” – Bob Sinners
I do believe secrecy is one of the key criteria that makes a scheme technically a conspiracy.
Ooops, sorry. I was a conspirator, but now that the s is hitting the fan and I could go to jail, yeah I’m not a conspirator anymore. I was just following orders and trying to be democratic. Wink, wink.
Hmmm… holding a candidate responsible for something their campaign did? So you agree hillary goes to jail.
Accusations on one side, evidence on the other.
“People seem to operate under the false assumption that the majority of Americans are on the side of equality & progress at any given time in history when it’s most often the opposite that’s true. That’s why the true story of democracy & rights in the USA is one of prolonged struggle”
-Bree Newsome Bass