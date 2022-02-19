Recent Post
- ‘Where’s all the evidence for that?’: Pam Brown hits GOP candidates’ claims
- Video captures helicopter crashing into ocean near Miami Beach
- See Michael Smerconish’s reaction to the political earthquake in San Francisco
- Ukraine’s president speaks out as Russians amass on border
- Man’s hilarious commentary for landing jets goes viral
75 comments
Deniers are LIARS!!!
Democrats are traitors to America 🇺🇸
@Patriot you reek of desperation
@Patriot you and your Qult are ridiculous.
Durham
@free thinker oh, you haven’t heard the latest updates have you? I think you may end up being disappointed.
Fight for Trump? What a bunch of chumps!
@Patriot Fact: a patriot is a traitor
@unaffiliated043 Thank you for proving my point
@Patriot please get help bro I’m a republican but I will not support trump his lies or the people that want his clout voters the party has become a joke……
@Patriot
FO, troll.
@Patriot You spelled Republicans wrong.
“If he wasn’t my father, I would spray him with mace.”
– Ivanka Trump
I’d do her if she wasn’t my daughter,,,DONTHECON 😄
😳
@Jonathan Burton a 5 year old can’t understand what all the way is. If Trump really did that he molested n raped her.
@Alisa Johns wouldn’t be surprising if he did…I don’t how true this is but there are police reports of Trump being brought up on charges of playing with a 13 yr old but like i said i dont know how true it is i just searched out allegations
You’ve gotta love it when a meme becomes a real person with. Conscience.. hey are you real? 😂🤣🤣
Does this say something about the intellectual level of the republikans. I wonder if they still believe in the Easter Bunny?
@Patriot don’t mistake communism with Stalinism/ dictatorship.
They believe Hugo Chavez hacked the voting machines,and the election was stolen,so they are as dumb as two bricks
Clinton “Democrats” are certainly intellectual snobs and not very intellectual at that considering they can’t handle basic FACTS about their extremely toxic legacy to America. Not populist intelligentsia who work for the betterment of the working class; definitely dangerously disconnected snobs who manipulate the guilible through corporate propaganda. Democrats? C’mon, these aren’t Democrats.
@Mogamad Greyson Don’t forget that JFK Jr. is going to rise up from the grave and be Donald Trump’s running mate in 2024 Lol.
The election was most definitely stolen period here is some evidence of how they cheated in link below https://youtu.be/hf4dQzFxl8I
At this point it’s really sad how they get people to fall for this bs
Watching 1/6 and the reactions from some reps and Senators -> people calling them traitors and the like, I realised it was ‘the people’ who drove this. And the ultimate desire from reps and Senators to stay in their seats and not being threatened.
Even Fox turned back quickly when viewers fled to NewsMax and OAN.
The GOP created a monster they can’t control.
as if deplorables were innocent people
“Stop the wokeness and wake up to our pet conspiracy theories about elections!”
Stop the wokeness. Your politicians are doubling down hard as the midterm draws nigher. 😁
They have had them drinking bleach and piss , what’s next week drink some radiator fluid ? Watching these trained sheep ask how high to jump is ridiculous.
The election was most definitely stolen period here is some evidence of how they cheated in link below https://youtu.be/hf4dQzFxl8I
Just because you don’t believe (or like) it doesn’t mean it isn’t true. Insane.
So if everyone in those rooms “feel” Unicorns exist, then it “must be true!”. SUE THESE INDIVIDUALS! Make them prove it, IN COURT!
@Vital Signs You must be confusing them with Fox (they are to the right of screen menu)!
@Vital Signs they also get sued, generally pay out undisclosed and stop repeating, what they got wrong.
Soooooo.
When you can no longer trust the government, it’s time to change that government. Our great President Jefferson would heartily approve.
@Semyon Budyonny
This post is worn out, dude. Find a new quote to cut and paste.
The election was most definitely stolen period here is some evidence of how they cheated in link below https://youtu.be/hf4dQzFxl8I
All these people need to either join the circus or go to Russia 🙄
This is unbelievable, just I did not expect this from 🇺🇸 omgod !
Let’s go Brandon
@M Hall
Still in the cult of 12 year olds I see.
The election was most definitely stolen period here is some evidence of how they cheated in link below https://youtu.be/hf4dQzFxl8I
@M Hall you get so angry after you spank it.
If they tell the truth … they’ll lose their jobs.
“Choose WISELY!”
The big lie is, RussiaGate didn’t happen
@Jerry Marasco But Toilet-Gate did.
@Sandburg Martin another well thought out comment from a dumbocrap
These guys r saying whatever it takes to get elected – “…no one is so blind as those who WILL NOT SEE…”
The election was most definitely stolen period here is some evidence of how they cheated in link below https://youtu.be/hf4dQzFxl8I
Imagine CNN talking about truth and evidence.
@ShunSha there’s no evidence in there🤦🏻♂️ do you not know what evidence is? It’s not a claim, you need proof!
Yet you are here…. Trolling.
@Diego Afox ain’t news.remeber it’s own lawyers and a judge said it’s just entertainment and you can’t take anyone serious over there.😂😂
@The Punisher Ya CNN was right about Smollet….🤣🤣🤣
@Mike V O the funniest part Is that the report is about how they cant produce evidence.
Here they come making unsubstantiated claims in the form of digression and schoolyard rhetoric.
“to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.” — Attorney General Bill Barr
@David Bourne Evidence?
…….. didn’t think so.
@Semyon Budyonny get lost bot
@David Bourne Because it is a lie give us proof it’s not.
@David Bourne
Because it’s a lie, little buddy. Try to keep up.
The election was most definitely stolen period here is some evidence of how they cheated in link below https://youtu.be/hf4dQzFxl8I
At least we know the Republican candidates are lying. My concern is about the people in the audience that truly believe the liars because they are the ones that will vote for these liars
There’s a lot of people out there who won’t do any research of candidates claims. A candidate can lie thru his teeth and still get elected by lazy and stupid voters. Voter apathy is the reason we are in the predicament we are in.
We know they only lie when their lips move.
The election was most definitely stolen period here is some evidence of how they cheated in link below https://youtu.be/hf4dQzFxl8I
Just when thought they couldn’t get more spinless or lacking any balls …
The election was most definitely stolen period here is some evidence of how they cheated in link below https://youtu.be/hf4dQzFxl8I
“You must believe in me or I will have to use force.” Uncle Fester
Basically, all the evidence they have is “Who would vote for Biden over Trump. Then ask only a group of Trump supporters. “See that proves it!” as the crowd cheers. That’s all the proof we need.
The election was most definitely stolen period here is some evidence of how they cheated in link below https://youtu.be/hf4dQzFxl8I
Difference between 2020 election and others in the past was voting in a pandemic; more options for voting were made available and many took advantage of those opportunities to vote…and voted. That’s all that was different. Some things never change though; Diaper Don cries and denies it 24/7. He lost in spite of every obstacle and lie he tried. It’s past time to move on.
The election was most definitely stolen period here is some evidence of how they cheated in link below https://youtu.be/hf4dQzFxl8I
🤣 your blind
Of course all in the room agree. A single figure IQ was the prerequisite for admittance.