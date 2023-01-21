Recent Post
- Woman shoots terminally ill husband and barricades herself in hospital room
- White House chief of staff Ron Klain expected to step down weeks after State of the Union address
- Leading US doctor says he won’t get treatment if he gets cancer after 75
- ‘Putin has no red lines’: Ex-ambassador explains Putin’s mindset
- Russian teen faces years in jail over social media post
42 comments
The other 70 percent of the population? If he’s referring to African Americans it’s actually only 13 percent of the population…
??? he is saying that white men make up 30% of the population.
White guys are the 30%. Everyone else is the 70%. I know math is hard. Hope that helps
3:35 There’s nothing wrong with having a minority as a Chief of Staff; however, it has no bearing on their qualifications. Thus it is not in and of itself a reason to choose someone.
Perspective is an asset
Why is this something you feel the need to point out?
Obviously you haven’t been paying attention.
@18matts Why is it something this talking head felt needed to be pointed out?
How bout the twinkle toes that steals expensive suitcases from airports. He’d be great.
You spend a few years in the monastery, you leave for greener pastures. Less stress, tons more money. White House Chiefs of Staff usually only stick around for a couple years anyway.
Whatever helps you cope with Joe’s incoming resignation, before we make Jan 6 look like a girl scout bake sale.
The cope is strong with this one. It’s stinking rats bailing a sinking ship.
@sdfasdfadfasdfadfasd get bent
He’s jumping ship, get real. You guys are really twisting yourselves into pretzels trying to minimize it all. Btw, they found another tranche of docs so get your tissues ready 🤣. FJB
Well when you had enough you just try something different🤔
They are all slowly headed for the Exits hoping not to be seen as it all comes to a screeching halt for this administration ……. Jenn Psaki saw it coming early on !!!!
Jenn Saki said she would stay on for a year before she took the job. So she didn’t see any coming. Klein was chief of staff for years as well as for Biden as VP so if he is due to retire from all those years in government it has nothing to do with seeing things coming.
@Jazzy cope. Psaki knew she was farming a CNN staff contributor gig and book deal for a year of holding her nose and lying.
@sdfasdfadfasdfadfasdWhat did she lie about? Example please.
@sdfasdfadfasdfadfasd Psaki came from CNN to start with, she stepped down as a cable news contributor to take the job as press sec, its not shocking she went back into cable news (MSNBC not CNN) after leaving.
Nah! She went for $$
A man who, for many years, had the good fortune of being portrayed in film by Kevin Spacey and now has the misfortune of having been portrayed in a film by Kevin Spacey.
If he has been commenting on it and it’s usual.. Then why are we taking up so much time on him?
Because he’s running before the pitchforks and torches show up. He was the one thing barely holding this pathetic administration together.
No self respecting cabinet secretary would leave their post to be Chief of Staff.
The timing of him stepping down is interesting.
Not at all. Chiefs of staff NEVER stay all 4 years. Ever.
@Lionel Grisbane why
@Trishna _ he’s in his 60s so it’s time to step down? yet his boss is the president in his 80s that make no sense. He’s running for a reason and more will follow.
@jay Biden being the president at 80 years does still make sense. Don’t forget he was a Vice President for 8 years so he has presidential experience that the 60 year old doesn’t.
@Lionel Grisbane It looks like CNN liked my comment. That’s really interesting.
So the man behind the puppet. Is leaving, wow the SHF now
Well he must have found his pride and shame at the same time! 😅
If I were Biden’s anything I would step down
😂
Guess he couldn’t keep track of all the lies and hypocrisy.
Leaving the sinking ship he knows they’re putting the old buffoon out to pasture He always know what’s about to take place
He certainly can’t take the train when he leaves. He wrecked that while he was there
I dont think it gets any higher than chief of staff. I love the down playing.
From Star Trek Day of the Dove. “Only a fool continues to fight (or stay- my emphasis) in a burning [down] house [white]. Kang- Michael Ansara. Re: Biden- “He’s dead Jim” (Dr. McCoy… i.e. Bones).
Things are getting good! I wonder who is going to step down next? Hopefully the whole administration, including Joe
Picking someone because of their color is how we got Kamala.